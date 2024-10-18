Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Procter & Gamble (PG) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales were $21.7 billion, down 1% year-over-year. Organic sales increased 2%.
Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble decreased 12% to $3.95 billion, or $1.61 per share, compared to last year. Core EPS was $1.93, up 5% from last year.
For fiscal year 2025, sales are expected to grow 2-4% YoY. Organic sales growth is expected to be 3-5%. Reported EPS is expected to grow 10-12% while core EPS is expected to grow 5-7%.
Prior performance
