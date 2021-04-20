Procter & Gamble posts strong Q3 results

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The consumer goods giant reported third-quarter revenue of $18.1 billion, up 5% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.26 per share was also better than the target that analysts had anticipated.
PG shares were trading modestly in green during the pre-market hours. The stock has gained 13% in the trailing 12 months.
