Prologis Inc. (PLD): Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) reported total revenue of $1.76 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up from $1.21 billion in the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders were $463 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $1.14 billion, or $1.54 per share, last year.
The company expects EPS of $3.10-3.25 for the full year of 2023.
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Bank of America’s (BAC) Q1 2023 earnings results
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 13% year-over-year to $26.3 billion. Net income rose 15% to $8.2
Earnings: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q1 2023 revenue increases
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its net sales increased modestly in the first quarter of 2023, but net profit declined. The company reported first-quarter 2023 net
JNJ Earnings: All you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2023 earnings results
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Reported sales increased 5.6% year-over-year to $24.7 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company reported net loss of