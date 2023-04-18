Categories Analysis, Earnings, Industrials

Prologis Inc. (PLD): Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) reported total revenue of $1.76 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up from $1.21 billion in the same period last year.

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders were $463 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $1.14 billion, or $1.54 per share, last year.

The company expects EPS of $3.10-3.25 for the full year of 2023.

