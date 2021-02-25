Public Storage (PSA) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Public Storage Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Ryan Burke, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ryan, you may begin.

Ryan Burke — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Erika. Hello everyone, thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. I’m here with Joe Russell and Tom Boyle.

Before we begin, we want to remind you that aside from those of historical fact all statements on this call are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. These risks and other factors could adversely affect our business and future results are described in yesterday’s earnings release and in our reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, February 25th, 2021. We assume no obligation to update or revise any of the statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A reconciliation to GAAP of the non-GAAP measures we provide on this call is included in our earnings release you can find our earnings release, SEC reports, earnings supplement and an audio replay of this conference call on our website publicstorage.com.With that, I’ll turn it over to Joe.

Joseph D. Russell — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Ryan. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Before we begin and on behalf of the entire Public Storage team, I hope you and your families are well, as we all navigate through this pandemic. Looking back at the full range of events in 2020, it was clearly a year of historic extremes. The year began with the predicted consequences from oversupply in several markets. In Q2 full focus shifted to managing a myriad of unknown issues tied to the virus. This included judging impacts on our employees, customers, operations, development approvals, acquisition volume and full company revenue. With an overarching effort to maintain a safe environment and key properties open.

By Q3, we saw a pronounced customer activity emerge as a result of both traditional and new drivers of demand. In the fourth quarter and into this year, we have seen sustained demand that has lifted the traditional seasonal slowdown in our business, resulting in historic occupancy and move-in rate growth. I commend the Public Storage team on the numerous successes we had in 2020 and their ability to be nimble and creative in an environment we have never faced before.

Now I would like to highlight eight specific areas of success, as I reflect on the full-year and on the fourth quarter. First, the integration of technology unlocked a new contactless leasing channel, which we call e-rental, which now accounts for nearly 50% of our move-ins, approximately 300,000 customers use this new offering in 2020. Second move-in rates grew by 12% in Q4, compared to negative 14% in Q2. Third, we reached fourth quarter occupancy of 95%, a record for this time of the year. Fourth, the robust lease up of our 32 million square foot non-same-store portfolio led to 26% NOI growth for both the quarter and the year. Fifth, after two full years, our third-party management business has expanded to 120 properties with a growing backlog as we enter 2021. Sixth, our industry-leading development platform has produced a current pipeline of $560 million as we deliver generation five assets across the United States. Seventh, the acquisition team sourced nearly $800 million of assets in 2020 with over $500 million in Q4. And we are entering 2021 with an equally vibrant pipeline of $580 million. And last, our focus on the continued optimization of our balance sheet with record low issuances of preferred equity and debt.

As we begin 2021, we are well equipped and focused on driving company performance on several fronts. Our advantages, include a well-prime capital structure; broad and growing benefits of the digitization of our business; record occupancy and of course the most commanding platform and brand in the self-storage industry. The Public Storage leadership team and I look forward to sharing more of these strategies in our upcoming Investor Day on May 3rd.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Boyle — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Joe. Financial performance improved steadily through the second half of 2020 with the return to positive same-store revenue, NOI and full company core FFO growth in the fourth quarter. Our same-store revenue increased 0.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, which represents a sequential improvement in growth of 3.5% from the third quarter.

There were two primary factors contributing to that improvement. First, and foremost move-in rates as Joe highlighted were up double digits, while move-out rates were roughly flat year-over-year, which led to improving in-place rents. To a lesser extent occupancy also increased with move-in volume down, but move-out volume down lower.

Now onto expenses. The team did a great job driving same-store cost of operations down in the fourth quarter. Lower expenses were driven by property payroll, taxes, utilities and marketing. The net result was a return to positive NOI growth of 1.3% in the fourth quarter. On the reporting front, we enhanced the presentation of same-store expenses this quarter. We broke expenses into two categories: first, direct cost of operations and second indirect cost of operations. This provides enhanced disclosure into property level profitability, which once again demonstrates our industry-leading operating margins. We also posted our first earning supplement on our website last night, which we hope you found helpful along with our 10-K.

Next, our balance sheet. It’s in great shape with two drivers of cash flow growth. First, as we have for the last five years, we have the capability to fund acquisitions and development activity with retained cash flow and unsecured debt at historically low financing costs. And second, we have the opportunity to redeem preferred stock as we move through the year. As we enter 2021, we’ve seen continued strength in customer demand with occupancies up 250 basis points and in-place contract rent per occupied square foot turning into positive year-over-year territory in January. The outlook for revenue growth is good with support from demand and moderating supply. That said, we do see risk to both move-outs, as well as lingering, state of emergency, pricing restrictions as we move through the year.

We expect continued strong expense control in 2021, we provide line by line commentary in our disclosure. Property tax, expense growth is expected to pickup with around a 5.5% increase for the year anticipated. But away from that better performance by utilizing technology to change operating processes and investing in energy efficiency, we anticipate continued savings on property, payroll and utilities and a better marketing expense environment as we’re operating with lower vacancies. In sum and improving revenue outlook and strong expense control, as we start 2021.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Ryan.

Ryan Burke — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thanks, Tom. We do ask that you initially limit yourself to two questions. Of course, feel free to jump back in queue for follow-up. With that Erica, let’s please open it up for Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Jeff Spector with Bank of America.

Jeff Spector — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Great, thank you. Here with my colleague Alua Askarbek. And yes, thank you for the supplemental, we thought it was excellent, very helpful. Also appreciate the initial comments and ’21 outlook. So we take those comments very serious. I guess, can we just expand on that a little bit more, you know, I know, — we know there’s still risks out there, but it seems very clear that you’re optimistic on ’21 and that demand should remain stable, strong?

Joseph D. Russell — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Jeff. One of the things that’s leading to a change in demand and consumer behavior to some degree is tied to the pandemic, we’re seeing some interesting and new areas of customer behavior surfacing, you could point to the work-from-home environment. So that’s pronounced widespread, we’re seeing it across literally all markets, it’s provided an additive driver to the amount of activity that we’re seeing. One of the things that we do want to regular basis is survey, new customers coming into properties, and in 2020 one of the areas that was more pronounced was customers needing more space at home. So clearly ties to the entire work-from-home environment, that’s new and different through 2020.

Likely to stay through a good chunk of 2021 and beyond, because frankly I think many components of work-from-home are here for a much longer period of time that we might have predicted. Another thing that’s been additive, home sales have been quite vibrant, even from a seasonality standpoint, we’re seeing much more activity this time of the year than we normally do. So that too is added to the amount of activity and the overall demand that we’re seeing across many markets. There’s really been no distinction from activity in suburban versus urban areas, frankly it’s highly consistent in both regard. So we’re keeping a close track on many different cross currents, but overall business as Tom noted is quite good.

Jeff Spector — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Thank you. That’s very helpful. And our second question is on acquisitions in your comment on the vibrant pipeline. To ask — are you getting more aggressive, is underwriting changed or do you focused on new markets or moving out, but were there just more sellers. What has changed on that — we’re excited, what’s changed on the acquisition pipeline?

Joseph D. Russell — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Jeff. The acquisition environment, as I know there has been quite robust and if you step back even going into 2019 we started to see an increase of the amount of sellers that were coming to market. Many of whom had come into the self-storage industry over the last, say, four or five years. There is no question, there has been much more vibrant amount of new owners coming into the sector, some of whom weren’t intending to stay in the sector for a long period of time. So you’ve got some churn tied to that. You’ve also got a number of assets that have been built at historic volume levels over the last three or four years, many of which have not hit either occupancy or revenue pro forma expectations that too is motivated a number of sellers to bring assets to market.

We’ve been controlling the markets as we typically do very actively and in 2020, we saw a sizable uptick in opportunities, many of which that fit the explanation, I just described on the types of sellers that are coming to market. The other thing that we’ve found an interesting opportunity to expand into a buying assets that may not be highly stabilized or looking for a different level of value creation. So in 2020 the average occupancy of the assets we bought was approximately 65%, that speaks to the fact that these are newer assets they haven’t gone through a full lease up cycle and sellers have been frustrated in many cases and not patient enough to want — to take them through that full cycle. So we’ve been able to open up some very interesting opportunities tied to that. And the $580 million that we have either closed or are in contract for 2021 is a reflection of all those issues. The average occupancy of those assets is about the same, which is in the mid-60% range. Combination of one-off and some smaller portfolios nothing has large as beyond portfolio that we closed in the fourth quarter.

But our acquisition team continues to troll markets and they’re very well known. We’ve got deep relationships, we’re seeing a combination of both marketed and off-market opportunities and we’re looked upon as a preferred buyer. So Tom spoke to the fact that the capital structure as well primes and we’re frankly just seeing a much larger set of opportunities.

Jeff Spector — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Juan Sanabria with BMO Capital Markets.

Juan Sanabria — BMO Capital Markets — Analyst

Hi, good morning. And I’d like to echo Jeff’s comments. Thank you and kudos to the improved disclosure. I guess so — one question for me would be on the balance sheet, which you just referenced Joe. And how are you thinking about the firepower there? And are you wedded to the A rated balance sheet or is that not necessarily something that your wedding or over to keep at this point?

Joseph D. Russell — President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure, Juan. Maybe I’ll start first and then Tom can give you some more color. The — we have a clear advantage, because we do have an A credit rating. And with that, as we’ve been able to do in many different issuances whether through the preferred or institutional bond market, we’re able to tap into a pool of investors, who love the credit rating that are very attracted to the company as a whole and we enjoy very strong both demand, and we’ve been able to issue record low rates and yields on these instruments.

Now the other thing is we’ve got a lot of capacity in our current structure, Tom can give you more color on that

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.