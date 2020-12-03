PVH Corp. (PVH) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Manny Chirico — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call this morning is Stefan Larsson, our President; Mike Shaffer, our Chief Operating Officer and CFO; and Dana Perlman, our Head of Treasury and Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations.

First of all, I would like to thank you all for joining us for the third quarter call. It’s hard to believe that this is the third earnings call since the pandemic started and our associates in certain parts of the world have been working remotely for over nine months now. I would truly like to thank all our associates for their hard work and flexibility, in particular, our dedicated retail store and distribution center associates, who have managed to keep running our business as usual, despite the backdrop, which is far from normal.

Our third quarter results were very strong and we significantly outperformed our top and bottom-line expectations across all markets and channels despite the challenging environment. I’m also very pleased to note that our fourth quarter is off to a very strong start as we are outperforming our plans for our global holiday kick-off events, including Singles’ Day in Asia and Black Friday, which is now being observed in many markets outside the U.S., and we feel great about the momentum behind our brands.

There is clearly an unprecedented amount of change happening in the apparel industry which the pandemic has only accelerated. To navigate this backdrop, our teams have been evolving our business model to compete in the new world of retail, and in particular capture the younger consumer generation, while continuing to serve our core consumer. We also address near-term challenges with a long-term approach to drive sustainable profitable growth, including some difficult business decisions as we recognize the need to adapt quickly to the realities that COVID-19 is presenting to us with.

In this context, we have been accelerating our digital agenda and reallocating additional resources to drive growth in this highly important channel. We are seeing strong revenue growth, and I’m pleased that our EBIT margins for our owned digital business are in line with those of our overall business, which as we continue to scale the business, should continue to improve. We also continue to evolve our business towards the comfort and casual categories that are working with the consumer today, especially the younger generations.

And lastly, we continue to pivot towards our international businesses, where we continue to see a very significant revenue opportunity for both our Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses, while also contributing a higher overall operating margin. We believe that our focus on these aspects of the business will drive long-term revenue and margin growth for our stockholders, driven by gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage.

Stefan and Mike will get into the specifics of the third quarter as well as the current fourth quarter sales and margins trends which are all very positive. I’m also extremely pleased with the tremendous liquidity that we have in place in order to withstand any potential disruption from the pandemic. We are cautiously optimistic about this year’s unique holiday season. Clearly, the shift to digital is the narrative for this holiday season and we have positioned our business to succeed in this context with strong digital events planned, inventory investments to fuel the demand in the channel, and adjustments to the in-store experience to adapt to the capacity constraints in stores. We believe that we are positioned to capture market share for holiday, while also selling through any carryover inventories. We’ll continue to monitor how the virus ebbs and flows, as well as its impact on our business.

Before I pass things over to Stefan, I’d like to just acknowledge what a privilege it has been to lead PVH as CEO for the last 15 years. I truly want to thank the PVH Board and all our amazing associates worldwide for all their contributions and, most importantly, their partnership and support. I’m quite amazed at how PVH has grown and transformed during my 15-year career at PVH. We’ve evolved from a North America-based dress shirt business with sales of $1.5 billion to a portfolio of global iconic brands with about 70% of our EBIT coming from outside the U.S., over 40,000 associates employed worldwide and close to $10 billion in revenues last year. We’ve also developed one of the industry’s leading corporate responsibility platforms and our vision to drive fashion forward for good motivates and guides the way we operate our business every day.

In my new role as Chairman, I look forward to seeing PVH continue to drive this vision forward and deliver the company’s next chapter of growth and profit recovery. I have great confidence in Stefan as he assumes the role of CEO in February. His global experience, consumer focus, and high performance track record, especially in this unprecedented time of disruption are tremendous assets to PVH. As Stefan continues to partner with our incredible team of senior leaders, many that have been here for over a decade, I believe that their expertise and collective knowledge of our industry and consumer base will help maximize the growth potential for PVH.

Overall, I’m very optimistic about future opportunities ahead for PVH. We have unique competitive advantages – our incredible people, our iconic global brands and our strong financial and operating fundamentals, which I believe will position us to continue to deliver sustainable long-term growth for all of our stakeholders.

With that, I turn it over to Stefan for comments about the quarter and the fourth quarter to date.

Stefan Larsson — President

Thank you, Manny, and good morning everyone. First, let me start by saying that I am deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to succeed Manny in the CEO role for this great company. And I would like to thank Manny and the Board for their confidence and trust in me, as well as for a very strong partnership. Manny is one of the few iconic leaders of our industry, and having had the opportunity to work side-by-side with him over the last year and a half has given me unique insights into how he and our team, over the last 15 years, have built PVH into one of the largest apparel groups in the world.

My focus will be to build on the core strengths that brought us here and connecting them closer to where the consumer is going than any time before, which will form the foundation to successfully deliver our next chapter of growth. And coming in as the CEO, I will continue to build upon the People First values Manny has instilled in PVH.

With the critical start of the holiday season now underway, our teams have been doing a great job in pivoting to optimizing our consumer offering to this very different kind of environment. We’re supercharged in digital and our omnichannel capabilities, and leaning into our casual essential products led to our strongest ever digital holiday sales results, and an above-plan performance for the initial holiday period overall.

Our strong execution, including our events for Amazon Prime Day Singles’ Day and Black Friday in Asia, Europe and North America reflects the hard work and flexibility of our talented teams around the world, and I would like to thank everyone for their critical contributions.

I will now share some key insights on how we drove performance in the third quarter and fourth quarter to date. And as Manny mentioned, Mike will then share more financial details and current trends. The focus for our brands and regions has remained to successfully navigate through the pandemic, capture market share in the holiday period, and selling through seasonal inventory to enter Spring 2021 with a clean inventory position. In parallel to the focus on driving the business here and now, we continue to lean in to drive an accelerated recovery to win with the consumer coming out of COVID.

I’d like to start by sharing some proof points, demonstrating our progress against three value creating areas that we outlined last quarter. First, we continue to supercharge the e-commerce channel through our owned and operated as well as third-party digital — third-party digital partners. As a result, for the quarter, we grew total digital sales by 36%, including 70% growth on our own sites. We are seeing strong new user growth, particularly with the younger consumers as we expanded our casual assortments and offered digital innovation such as live streams and targeted activations with the pure players. Improved in-stock levels and enhancement to our own sites are also resonating well, including ship-from-store and additional payment options, which are all important to attract and convert the younger consumers.

Next, we continue to increase our focus on driving product relevance, which led to stronger-than-expected demand and margin in our key casual categories. Within these categories — key categories, we increased our focus on the essential products that have the highest demand, and at the same time, we rationalized unproductive SKUs resulting in higher AURs in many of our most important products.

Lastly, we are realizing the savings from our recent workforce reductions in North America, and we continue to evaluate further measures to drive cost efficiencies across the company.

While our regions are all in various stages of their recovery, these focus areas continue to guide our teams with clear objectives to operate against to drive an accelerated recovery. As I provide the regional update, you will see that the third quarter operating environment had stores open for the majority of the quarter. However, in late October, the virus resurgence intensified, resulting in temporary store closures in Europe and further weakening of our store traffic in North America.

Let me start with Asia, specifically with China. Overall, China remains the furthest ahead in terms of the recovery with sales up 6% in the quarter — in the third quarter, and total digital sales up 63%, as well as improving traffic in our brick-and-mortar stores. Our teams in Asia has been doing a great job planning and executing the back half of this year. They have supercharged e-commerce, leaned into our big casual categories, the most relevant casual and athleisure products and, based on our selling trends, cut many unproductive styles, all leading to improved sell-throughs and markdown rates. They have also been effective with their brand marketing and consumer engagement.

During the third quarter, we experienced very strong performance in China during Golden Week, and we were also pleased with the start of the fourth quarter including Singles’ Day sales, which now spans several weeks, where we grew over 50% on TMall and drove positive comp store sales in our brick-and-mortar stores at the same time, all with increased pricing power. Our strong execution, including live streaming activations with top Chinese live streamer Viya resulted in market share gains against the competition with Tommy’s ranking in TMall flagship store rising 14 places.

And lastly, our marketing activations resonated very well with the consumer including Calvin’s virtual event with Ambassador Lay Zhang which we live streamed from our Shanghai Da Ming store resulting in plus-48% growth that day on TMall and 2.6 million views on Weibo. Overall, while there has been some infection resurgence in Japan and parts of Southeast Asia, we continue to make good progress towards a continued strong recovery in the region as a whole, driven largely by China and digital strength.

Moving on to Europe, our business across both brands outperformed despite the tough backdrop, with revenues declining only 4% versus last year in local currency. Just like in Asia, our management team in Europe has been very effective in taking sustainable profitable market share in a very difficult environment. We drove a very strong recovery for the majority of the quarter, including in our brick-and-mortar stores. However, since late October, we have been negatively affected by the resurgence of the virus with an increasing number of lockdowns imposed towards the end of the quarter.

Overall, strong brand, product and channel execution drove higher consumer and retailer demand for our Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein products, to the point where we were chasing goods in select categories to fuel the consumer demand, while also achieving strong margins. Our well-developed, scalable digital distribution network continues to be a real competitive advantage. We grew total digital sales by 33% as we continued to post outsized growth through our owned and operated sites, as well as through our partnerships with Zalando, ASOS and About You.

With approximately 40% of our stores temporarily closed in Europe during November, we quickly pivoted our operations to best leverage our digital distribution network. And we were also able to leverage our connected store inventory to meet the stronger-than-expected inventory demand online. In recent weeks, the lockdowns have started to ease and we expect all doors to be open within the next 10 days assuming no further government restrictions.

We feel very good about our future order book with spring and summer order books actualized up high single-digits versus last year, and the first indication for pre-fall 2021 are very positive. All these factors make us have great confidence in our ability to continue to gain market share in Europe.

Lastly, our North American business continue to feel the most pressure relative to our other regions, driven by a combination of the lack of international tourism, increasing resurgence of the virus across the region, and bigger dependency of brick-and-mortar than our other regions. Our teams in North America are working very hard and navigating through the COVID-related challenges. While our overall sales in North America declined 38%, digital remained a true highlight with our own sites growing over 100%, enabled by our site enhancements, inventory investments, and logistical improvements to fuel demand.

We had another strong quarter with Amazon including Calvin and Tommy posting their highest Prime Day sales ever achieved with a significant increase in new consumers. At the same time, tourism is currently down 95% and not expected to return in a while, presenting a significant challenge for our brick-and-mortar business. Losing the tourist business, that’s usually 35%, 40% of our total retail business in North America, has put pressure on clearing through inventory, which in combination with an unusually early start of the holiday season, led us to be more proactive with driving early promotions, moving some of them from Q4 to Q3. Our main focus remains to enter Spring clean from an inventory perspective.

Moving on to our fourth quarter outlook. We have so far performed better than expected over Black Friday week of Cyber Monday across all channels in North America. While we still have significant amount of business ahead of us for holiday, we’re expecting the current business trend to continue through the final holiday stretch. So looking ahead for North America, having navigated through the most challenging parts of the pandemic, while the lack of tourism by far is the biggest challenge we are facing, it’s clear that we have our own work to do coming out of the pandemic. We will increase our focus on our domestic consumer. We will continue to take on the significant opportunities to further expand our e-commerce business, both our owned and operated, and third-party. And we will also improve how we plan and buy inventory to demand.

As our performance across regions demonstrates, we have taken a very deliberate approach for each brand to get even closer to the consumer as we continue to enhance our brand relevance and positioning. I’d like to share a few brief global highlights from the quarter, beginning with Calvin. We are seeing Calvin Klein continue to register strong 86% global brand awareness with increasing consumer consideration to purchase across all regions. Our increased focus on creating product consumers desire was captured through Calvin Klein’s underwear collaboration with Kith featuring Gigi Hadid which sold out 75% of the collection in just four days, highlighting incredible results with younger consumers, both from an engagement and sales perspective, which we will continue to build upon as we head into 2021. Lastly, I’m excited to say that we strengthened Calvin’s global brand leadership team during the quarter, announcing our new key hires across design, merchandising and marketing, which will enable the execution in product and marketing of Calvin’s global brand vision.

Moving on to Tommy. I am excited to welcome Avery Baker back to Tommy in a newly established role of President and Chief Brand Officer with global responsibility for the brand’s products, marketing and experiences. Avery was the driving force behind many of the brand’s transformational programs including Tommy Now and has experience and real strength in connecting the Tommy DNA to culture and what the consumer desires today. Tommy also celebrated its 35 anniversary as an iconic brand with global editorial coverage and brand activation on TMall and we continue to see improving global awareness including in key growth markets like China. The brand also continue to further its sustainability agenda, launching Tommy Jeans Recycled Denim line for fall 2020.

Finally to our Heritage business. Our Heritage Brands business continued to be under pressure during the third quarter as the mid-tier department stores experienced traffic challenges and dress furnishings categories remains under pressure. We are continuing to actively address the business challenges by managing inventory levels aggressively, lowering our cost base and reviewing additional ways to optimize and streamline the business.

Before I hand it over to Mike, I would like to reiterate that the actions we are taking now to successfully navigate the pandemic, and drive an accelerated recovery are also positioning us to win with the consumer coming into a new normal post-COVID. The proof points that I just shared with you from our strong digital growth to our increasing brand engagements and enhanced product strategies to our strong performance internationally, demonstrate the global brand power behind Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger and the strong relationships that we are building with our consumers, particularly the next-generation.

As we leverage the power of PVH, focusing in on our core strengths and connecting them to where the consumer is going, I’m confident that we will drive brand relevance, cost efficiencies and deliver long-term sustainable growth, while driving fashion forward for good.

Looking ahead, we are working on our long-term plan for PVH’s next chapter of growth and we look forward to sharing more details with you at an Investor Day we are planning for mid-2021.

And by that, I would like to hand it over to Mike.

Mike Shaffer — Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Thanks, Stefan. The comments I’m about to make are based on non-GAAP results and are reconciled in our press release. I’m going to discuss our third quarter 2020 results and move on to the current state of the business and our fourth quarter expectations. While our business continue to be negatively impacted compared to last year by COVID-19 pandemic, our overall results were an improvement compared to the second quarter and exceeded our expectations, driven by strong outperformance in Europe and China.

Overall, our revenue was down 18% as reported and 21% on a constant currency basis from last year. Tommy Hilfiger revenues were down 12% as reported and 16% on a constant currency basis with international flat as reported and down 6% on a constant currency basis and North America, down 37%.

Calvin Klein revenue was down 18% as reported and 21% on a constant currency basis with international flat as reported and down 4% on a constant currency basis, and North America down 39%. China continue to show positive year-over-year results in both Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, our Heritage revenues were down 36%.

Our third quarter reflected a 22% decline in revenue through our wholesale distribution channel and an 11% decline in revenue from our total direct-to-consumer businesses, including a 70% increase in sales through our digital commerce business, driven by strong growth across all brands and regions. The lack of international tourist traffic coming to the U.S. continues to challenge our North America brick-and-mortar retail business.

While we continue to be negatively impacted by the pandemic, our earnings exceeded our expectations and our earnings per share was $1.32 on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter. Our gross margin reflected heavy promotional selling in the U.S. as we advanced markdowns from the fourth quarter into the third quarter in order to maximize the earlier holiday selling season.

Inventories ended the quarter down 16% from last year, as of the end of fiscal 2020, we are now projecting to carry approximately $100 million of basic inventory into Spring ’21, which is a reduction compared to our prior projection of about $125 million.

Earnings in the third quarter benefited from cost savings resulting from the North America workforce reduction announced in July 2020 and COVID-related government payroll subsidy programs in international jurisdictions, as well as reductions in all discretionary spending categories. Partially offsetting these savings were increased ongoing expenses associated with health and safety measures to protect our associates, customers and business partners. These safety measures are expected to continue. We ended the quarter with $2.7 billion of liquidity, consisting of approximately $1.5 billion of cash on hand and over $1.2 billion of available borrowings under our revolving credit facilities.

Moving on to the current state of business and the expectations for the fourth quarter. Overall, for the fourth quarter to-date is running down approximately 20% versus last year and we currently expect that revenue for the full fourth quarter will be down approximately 20% versus last year as well. We continue to see strong growth in our owned and operated digital commerce business and experienced a strong positive consumer response to Singles’ Day promotions and the holiday season kick-off events globally.

Additionally, we see continued overall positive trends in Asia, particularly in China. However, our retail stores in Europe and North America continue to face significant pressure as a result of resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Approximately 40% of stores in Europe were closed for the majority of November. As a result, our fourth quarter to-date, direct-to-consumer business has declined compared to the third quarter, running down approximately 25% overall compared to last year. When we look at the total direct-to-consumer business by region, we are running up low single-digits for total Asia, down high-20s for North America and running down low-30s in Europe, including the impact of the closed stores I mentioned.

As of today, only about 10% of our stores in Europe are still closed and within the next 10 days, all of our stores are planned to reopen. We expect the trend in Europe to improve considerably as a result. Also, through November, all of our regions are running ahead of our current plans. We expect that our fourth quarter gross margin percentage will be relatively flat compared to last year, and our expenses as a percent of revenue will be in the mid-50s. Overall, for the second half, our gross margin percentage is in line with our previous expectation, and our expenses as a percentage of revenue have improved by approximately 250 basis points. We’re not in a position to issue a detailed guidance due to the uncertainty related to the duration and severity of the pandemic.

And with that, operator, we’ll open it up for questions.

