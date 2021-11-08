Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PYPL Earnings: PayPal Holdings Q3 revenue up 13%; profit beats estimates
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of 2021. The company’s stock gained during Monday’s extended trading session soon after the announcement.
Total payment volumes grew 26% year-over-year to $310 billion in the September quarter. Consequently, total revenues moved up 13% to $6.18 billion. Analysts had forecast a faster top-line growth.
Adjusted profit rose to $1.11 per share from last year’s $1.07 per share and exceeded expectations. Net income, including special items, was $1.08 billion or $0.92 per share, compared to $1.02 billion or $0.86 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
Read management/analysts’ comments on PayPal’s Q1 earnings
PayPal’s shares closed Monday’s regular trading session higher, after gaining around 22% since the beginning of the year.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Qualcomm beats COVID woes, gains traction in non-smartphone biz. Is the stock a buy?
Semiconductor companies have been working hard to deal with the spike in microprocessor demand across the globe during the COVID period, led by the smartphone and automotive industries. More than
Pinterest (PINS): Here are a few things to keep in mind if you have an eye on this stock
Shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) were up over 5% on Friday, a day after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021. Although revenue and earnings
CompoSecure CEO Jon Wilk: Global expansion and fintech are major growth levers
Image for representation (Courtesy: iStock) Tell us about the company and its history. CompoSecure has been around for more than 20 years. Our heritage is in security and technology and