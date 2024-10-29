PYPL Earnings: PayPal Q3 2024 revenue and adjusted profit increase YoY

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues and adjusted profit.

Third-quarter revenues came in at $7.85 billion, compared to $7.42 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues to grow in low-single-digits.

Adjusted earnings were $1.20 per share in the September quarter, compared to $0.98 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, net profit was $1.01 billion or $0.99 per share in Q3, vs. $1.02 billion or $0.93 per share last year.

Prior Performance