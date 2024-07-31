Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
QCOM Earnings: Qualcomm Q3 2024 revenue and profit top expectations
Technology company Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2024. Both numbers increased year-over-year.
June-quarter revenues increased 11% from last year to $9.39 billion and surpassed analysts’ forecast. QCT revenues moved up 12% and QTL revenues grew 3%.
Net income was $2.13 billion or $1.88 per share, compared to $1.80 billion or $1.60 per share in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted profit increased to $2.33 per share in Q3 from $1.87 per share last year.
