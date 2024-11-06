Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
QCOM Earnings: Qualcomm reports higher Q4 2024 revenue and profit
Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), a leading manufacturer and supplier of digital wireless communication products, reported an increase in revenues and net income for the fourth quarter of 2024.
September-quarter revenues increased 19% from last year to $10.2 billion. Revenue from the CDMA Technologies division grew 18% and Technology Licensing revenue rose 21% year-over-year during the three months.
Fourth-quarter net income came in at $2.92 billion or $2.59 per share, compared to $1.49 billion or $1.32 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Adjusted profit increased to $2.69 per share in Q4 from $2.02 per share last year.
