QCOM Infographic: Highlights of Qualcomm’s Q2 2025 report

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), a leading manufacturer and supplier of digital wireless communication products, Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the second quarter of 2025.

Second-quarter revenues increased to $11.0 billion from $9.39 billion last year. Revenue from the CDMA Technologies division grew 18% while Technology Licensing revenue remained unchanged YoY.

Net income was $2.81 billion or $2.52 per share in Q2, compared to $2.33 billion or $2.06 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Adjusted profit increased to $2.85 per share in the March quarter from $2.44 per share last year.

Prior Performance