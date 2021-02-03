Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Qualcomm First Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded February 3, 2021. The playback number for todays call is (877) 660-6853. International callers, please dial (201) 612-7415. The playback reservation number is 13714808.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Lopez-Hodoyan, please go ahead.

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, and good afternoon everyone. Today’s call will include prepared remarks by Steve Mollenkopf and Akash Palkhiwala. In addition Cristiano Amon, Alex Rogers and Don Rosenberg will join the question and answer session. You can access our earnings release and a slide presentation that accompany this call on our Investor Relations website. In addition, this call is being webcast on qualcomm.com and a replay will be available on our website later today.

During the call today, we will use non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. And you can find the related reconciliations to GAAP on our website. We will also make forward-looking statements, including projections and estimates of future events, business or industry trends or business or financial results. Actual events or results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent 10-K which contain important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

And now to comments from Qualcomm’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Mollenkopf.

Steve Mollenkopf — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mauricio, and good afternoon everyone. Fiscal 2021 is off to a great start with record first quarter non-GAAP revenues of $8.2 billion, up 63% year-over-year and record non-GAAP earnings of $2.17 per share, more than doubling from the prior year. The simultaneous global adoption of 5G, combined with the increasingly complex technical requirements and a pace of change that it’s accelerating drives a significant multi-year industry transition that plays to our strength.