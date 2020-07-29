Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Today's call will include prepared remarks by Steve Mollenkopf and Akash Palkhiwala. In addition, Cristiano Amon, Alex Rogers and Don Rosenberg will join the question-and-answer session.

We will also make forward-looking statements including projections and estimates of future events, business or industry trends or business or financial results. Actual events or results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent 10-K, which contain important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

And now to comments from Qualcomm's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Mollenkopf.

Steve Mollenkopf — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mauricio, and good afternoon, everyone. Our fiscal third quarter non-GAAP earnings of $0.86 per share was above the high end of guidance, driven by strong licensing revenue and solid performance in our chipset division. We recently signed a new long-term global patent license agreement with Huawei, including across license granting back rights to certain of Huawei’s patents.

We also entered into an agreement settling amounts due under the prior license agreement. We were pleased to have successfully reached resolution with Huawei. As Akash will explain later, royalty revenue from Huawei begins in fiscal Q4 and is not included in our fiscal Q3 results. Alex and the QTL team have done an outstanding job in executing over 100 agreements covering 5G and building by a wide margin, the most extensive licensing program in mobile.

This is a tribute to our track record of driving important and fundamental innovation. With the signing of the Huawei agreement, we are now entering a period in which we have multi-year license agreements with every major handset OEM. Our entire company has executed very well despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19, while maintaining the safety of our employees as our highest priority.

We continue to advance our product and technology roadmaps, support our customers and meet a very complex set of R&D and supply chain requirements. And the current environment has not impeded the pace of our innovation. In the last four months of work-from-home, invention disclosures are up over 30%, with 5G related invention disclosures up even more.

Turning to the handset market, fiscal Q3 was better than the expectations we shared with you last quarter. In China, just midway through the calendar year and despite the impact of COVID-19, 5G now represents the majority of domestic mobile phone shipments. According to the China Academy of Telecommunication Research, June domestic 5G smartphone shipments represented 63% of total smartphone shipments, more than double the penetration in the month of March.

Given the strength of June 5G handset data in China along with flagship 5G device launches in the second half of the calendar year, our calendar year 2020, 5G forecast of 175 million to 225 million handsets remains unchanged, with our bias now towards the upper end of that range. As Akash will explain shortly, we are anticipating the next inflection point in our 5G ramp to start in fiscal Q4, with strong year-over-year growth in revenue and earnings per share, leaving us well positioned for continued growth in fiscal year ’21.

Turning to QCT, design win momentum remained strong. There are now over 660 designs announced or in development based on our broad portfolio of 5G solutions using Snapdragon 8 Series, 7 Series and 6 Series platforms, who are using our X55 modem, with a strong pipeline headed into next year. In the premium tier, we now have over 165 designs announced or in development from our Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform. We recently announced our 6 Series Snapdragon 5G mobile platform, which has the potential to make 5G accessible to more than 2 billion smartphone users around the world.

Our systems approach to 5G RF front-end has been extremely well received. Virtually all of our 5G design wins continue to be powered by our RF front-end solutions, whether they support 5G in sub-6 millimeter wave or both. And as a consequence of our RF front-end strategy, we expect to emerge in fiscal ’21 as one of the largest global RF front-end vendors by revenue.

We remain focused on executing on the significant growth opportunities that we have in place today in the handset space. As you would expect, we are also working in parallel to position Qualcomm for similar success as 5G moves beyond smartphones. We see a significant market transition occurring as the cloud converges with 5G and AI, positioning 5G as the next evolution of the Internet.

This new architecture at the edge plays directly to our strengths in low-power, high-performance computing and connectivity, where Qualcomm’s wireless innovation leadership can drive new opportunities for growth, as we have in 5G enabled smartphones. Qualcomm’s leadership in global standards bodies is an early indicator of how we are working with the mobile ecosystem to meet the high technical requirements to drive adoption of 5G to new industries.

Just this month, 3GPP completed 5G New Radio Release 16, the second 5G standard that will greatly expand the reach of 5G to new services spectrum and deployments. It delivers key technologies spearheaded by Qualcomm for transforming industry, such as enhanced ultra reliable low latency, advanced power saving and high-precision positioning needed for mission-critical applications like industrial IoT.

While Release 16 is now complete, our work driving 5G technology evolution to fully realize the potential of this latest release continues. In addition, we are already working with the mobile ecosystem on Release 17 projects and are researching advanced technologies for Release 18 and beyond. We are very excited about our 5G future and our ability to commercialize the breakthrough technologies that will drive differentiation for Qualcomm over many years.

I would like to now turn the call over to Akash.

Akash Palkhiwala — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Steve and good afternoon, everyone. We’re extremely pleased to report strong third fiscal quarter results, demonstrating the resilience of our business in a challenging economic environment. We delivered total revenues of $4.9 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.86, which was above the high end of our guidance range, primarily driven by stronger results in QTL.

In the third quarter, we saw an approximately 20% year-over-year reduction in 3G, 4G, 5G handset shipments due to the impact of COVID-19 relative to our prior planning assumption of a 30% reduction. In addition, we saw a stronger mix with higher shipments in China and developed regions offset by weakness in emerging regions. In QTL, we delivered revenues of $1 billion, and EBT margin of 62%, both above the high end of our guidance range due to higher units and stronger regional mix.

Please note our third quarter QTL results do not include any revenues from Huawei settlement or global patent license agreement. In QCT, we delivered MSM shipments of 130 million units, revenues of $3.8 billion and EBT margin of 16%, which was at the high end of our guidance range. The impact of COVID-19 on emerging regions resulted in fewer, low tier MSM units, offset by improved gross margin as a result of favorable mix.

QCT revenues and EBT increased 7% and 20% respectively on a year-over-year basis. This performance reflects 5G design traction, RF front-end growth and strength in certain adjacent platforms, that benefited from the work-from-home environment. Our non-GAAP combined R&D and SG&A expenses of $1.68 billion were slightly below our guidance. During the third quarter, we paid $733 million in dividends, refinanced $2 billion in debt, and temporarily suspended stock buybacks. I will now provide a financial overview of the resolution with Huawei.

We expect to record approximately $1.8 billion of revenue in our fourth fiscal quarter for amounts due under the settlement agreement relating to the prior license period and the new license agreement for the first half of calendar 2020. This amount will be excluded from our non-GAAP results. Please note that this amount is consistent with the framework of our licensing program and incremental to the partial payments received from Huawei under the interim agreement in prior years.

In addition, our fourth quarter non-GAAP financial guidance includes estimated QTL revenue from Huawei sales in the September quarter. With the completion of this agreement, we have now licensed all significant handset OEMs worldwide.

Turning to the global 3G, 4G, 5G device forecast. Given the ongoing uncertainty around the timing of economic recovery, our fourth fiscal quarter forecast is based on a planning assumption of approximately 15% year-over-year reduction in handset shipments. This planning assumption reflects a gradual recovery in September quarter based on the regional trends we saw in the June quarter.

Consistent with our prior expectations, our forecast for the first three quarters of 2020 implies a year-over-year reduction of approximately 10% to the calendar year, total device forecast. However, total units in the fourth quarter will depend on the speed of the economic recovery. Lastly, we are maintaining our forecast of $175 million to $225 million units for calendar 2020 5G devices. In the June quarter, we estimate that the sell-in of 5G devices increased to greater than 50 million units. This data point is a strong leading indicator of our confidence in the 5G handset forecast for the year and our bias towards the high end of this range.

Turning to our fourth fiscal quarter financial guidance. We estimate fourth quarter GAAP revenues to be in the range of $7.3 billion to $8.1 billion and GAAP EPS of $2.12 to $2.32, which includes the revenue related to the settlement with Huawei. We expect fourth quarter non-GAAP revenues of $5.5 billion to $6.3 billion and EPS of $1.05 to $1.25. This guidance includes an impact of greater than $0.25 due to the reduction in handset shipments due to COVID-19, including a partial impact from the delay of our 5G flagship phone launch.

In QTL, we estimate fourth quarter revenues of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion and EBT margins of 67% to 71%. At the midpoint, this guidance implies year-over-year revenue growth of 12% driven by the addition of royalty revenues from Huawei, partially offset by our planning assumption of a 15% reduction in handset shipments.

In QCT, we expect MSM shipments of 145 million to 165 million units, revenues of $4.3 billion to $4.9 billion, and EBT margins of 17% to 19%. These guidance midpoints imply year-over-year growth of 27% in revenue and 66% in EBT, reflecting the strong execution of our strategy in a challenging economic environment.

As we have previously outlined, RF front end is one of the key drivers of our revenue growth. Our fourth quarter forecast includes revenues of approximately $750 million for 4G, 5G sub-6 and 5G millimeter wave content. We anticipate fourth quarter non-GAAP combined R&D and SG&A expenses to be up approximately 5% sequentially, reflecting normal seasonality in 5G investments.

In closing, I want to thank our employees, customers and suppliers for their commitment and partnership during this extraordinary circumstances. Looking forward, we are excited to have a strong foundation of growth across our product and licensing businesses.

Thank you. And I’ll now turn the call back to Mauricio.

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Akash. Operator, we are ready for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Mike Walkley with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Walkley — Canaccord Genuity — Analyst

Great, thanks for taking my question, and congrats on the strong results in a tough environment and the Huawei settlement. My question is just helping us understand revenue per MSM trends going forward. You highlighted in ’21, you expect to be the revenue leader in RF, obviously, that could take up the revenue per MSM and then you should have a much greater mix of 5G phones over time. So as we look out in the future quarters, how should we think about the pluses and minuses on a revenue per MSM calculation? Thank you very much.

Akash Palkhiwala — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, hi Mike, this is Akash. If you look at our trend over the last couple of quarters, on a revenue per MSM perspective, we were just over $31 in the second fiscal quarter. And then we reported a little over $28 in the June quarter and we’re guiding — guiding a similar number over $29 in the upcoming September quarter. The premise behind the growth in the revenue per MSM is still consistent with what we had said before, which is as we transition from 4G to 5G, we expect our revenue opportunity to grow by 1.5 times. And so as we look forward, we still think that’s kind of a reasonable way of thinking about the trend on revenue per MSM long-term. And I think these quarters where we have delivered the results with higher numbers kind of bear out the — bear out the math behind it.

Mike Walkley — Canaccord Genuity — Analyst

Right. And maybe just a quick follow-up, is there any seasonality to those type numbers based on mix of premier smartphones that we should think about in modeling kind of those trend lines?

Akash Palkhiwala — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, sure. There will be a little bit of a seasonality based on when our premium tier chipset launches and which is typically we go heavy on volume on the premium tier in the March quarter. So there will always be some seasonality, but I think overall the trend that the last few quarters suggest is a reasonable way of thinking about it.

