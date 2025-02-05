Qualcomm Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), which develops and delivers digital wireless communications products, is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Qualcomm’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

It is estimated that December quarter earnings, adjusted for one-off items, increased to $2.97 per share from $2.75 per share in the prior year period. The consensus revenue estimate is $10.9 billion.

In the fourth quarter, revenues increased 19% from last year to $10.2 billion. Revenue from the CDMA Technologies division grew 18% and Technology Licensing revenue rose 21%.

Net income was $2.92 billion or $2.59 per share in Q4, compared to $1.49 billion or $1.32 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Adjusted profit increased by 33% to $2.69 per share.