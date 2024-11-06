Qualcomm Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), which develops and delivers digital wireless communications products, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell.

It is estimated that September quarter earnings, adjusted for one-off items, increased to $2.56 per share from $2.02 per share in the prior year period. The consensus revenue estimate is $9.9 billion.

In the third quarter, the tech firm’s revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $9.39 billion. QCT revenues moved up 12% and QTL revenues grew 3%.

Net income was $2.13 billion or $1.88 per share, compared to $1.80 billion or $1.60 per share in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted profit increased to $2.33 per share in Q3 from $1.87 per share last year