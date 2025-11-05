Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 adj. earnings rise on higher revenues, beat estimates
Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), a leading manufacturer and supplier of digital wireless communication products, on Wednesday reported higher fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings. The results topped expectations.
Revenues increased to $11.27 billion in the fourth quarter from $10.24 billion in Q4 2024, exceeding estimates. Revenue from the CDMA Technologies division grew 13%, while Technology Licensing revenue declined 7% YoY.
On a reported basis, the company posted a net loss of $3.12 billion or $2.89 per share for Q4, compared to net income of $2.92 billion or $2.59 per share in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Adjusted profit increased to $3.0 per share in the September quarter from $2.69 per share last year.
“We delivered 18% year-over-year growth in total QCT non-Apple revenues, with combined fiscal year Automotive and IoT revenue growth of 27%. We are excited about our business momentum, the availability of our automated driving stack, and our expansion to data centers and advanced robotics,” said Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
ConocoPhillips (COP) Q3 2025 adjusted earnings decline YoY
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), a leading oil exploration company, on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings. On an adjusted basis,
Walt Disney (DIS) set to report Q4 earnings. Here’s what to expect
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is expected to report mixed results for the fourth quarter of FY25. Investors will be watching key areas such as theme park performance, streaming
Shopify (SHOP) sees significant opportunity for growth, here’s why
Shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOP) rose over 2% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 55% year-to-date. The company witnessed strong growth in revenue and gross merchandise volume (GMV) in