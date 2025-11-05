Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 adj. earnings rise on higher revenues, beat estimates

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), a leading manufacturer and supplier of digital wireless communication products, on Wednesday reported higher fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings. The results topped expectations.

Revenues increased to $11.27 billion in the fourth quarter from $10.24 billion in Q4 2024, exceeding estimates. Revenue from the CDMA Technologies division grew 13%, while Technology Licensing revenue declined 7% YoY.

On a reported basis, the company posted a net loss of $3.12 billion or $2.89 per share for Q4, compared to net income of $2.92 billion or $2.59 per share in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Adjusted profit increased to $3.0 per share in the September quarter from $2.69 per share last year.

“We delivered 18% year-over-year growth in total QCT non-Apple revenues, with combined fiscal year Automotive and IoT revenue growth of 27%. We are excited about our business momentum, the availability of our automated driving stack, and our expansion to data centers and advanced robotics,” said Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm.