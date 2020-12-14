Qudian, Inc. (QD) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Min Luo — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hello, everyone. I would like to thank you all for joining today’s call. In the third quarter, amid an evolving regulatory environment, we [indecipherable] operations with regard to our cash credit business while still generating RMB5 billion transactions in our loan book business, which was in line with our expectations.

In this quarter, we are delighted to see meaningful improvement across our delinquency rate compared to the first half of this year. Stringent credit approval standards bolstered our ability to navigate the [indecipherable] operating environment in the online lending landscape.

The recent [indecipherable] to seek public opinion for [indecipherable] measures for administration of online small credit business may potentially heighted the industry near-term volatility. However, we do not expect the proposed regulations for online small credit business to affect our business, and we do not authorize small credit companies to extend loans.

We will continue to closely monitor the regulatory developments in our industry. Besides the credit loans business, we continue to invest in and make steady progress in new initiatives while further exploring growth opportunities.

Early childhood education is an exciting new area for us, and we look forward to updating you with our progress in the coming quarters.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Sissi for more details on our results.

Sissi Zhu — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Min, and good morning, and good evening, everyone. In this quarter, we are encouraged to see a significant improvement in our profitability on a sequential basis. Notably, our net income increased by approximately 231% quarter-over-quarter to RMB592 million. This is a great indicator of our ability to overcome challenges and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders.

In light of fluctuating market conditions and ongoing regulatory developments, we have been executing a cautious and conservative strategy in our loan business by performing rigorous credit assessments on our platform. As a result, our efforts to improve credit quality drove an improvement in our credit performance, evidenced by a decrease in the D1 delinquency rate.

Our overall D1 delinquency rate reduced to approximately 17% by the end of September, from around 20% by the end of June, which further decreased to 13% by the end of November 2020.

We also continued pursuing potential growth channels outside of cash credit business, backed by our robust onshore renminbi liquidity position.

We are optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of our new initiative related to providing early childhood education services, and we’ll be happy to share more details when we have concrete progress.

We are keeping a close watch on other factors that may impact our business, including the evolving regulatory regime for online cash credit business. Meanwhile, we’ve been actively adapting to the rapidly changing environment and are confident that our strong fundamentals will help us pursue and sustain long-term growth.

Now, let me share with you some key financial results. In the interest of time, I will not go over them line by line. For a more detailed discussion of our third quarter 2020 results, please refer to our earnings press release.

So, our total revenues were RMB849 million, representing a decrease of 67% from RMB2.6 billion for the third quarter of 2019. Our financing income totaled RMB487 million, representing a decrease of 39% from RMB798 million for the third quarter of 2019, as a result of a decrease in average on-balance sheet loan balance.

Loan facilitation income and other related income decreased by 70% to RMB177 million from RMB583 million for the third quarter of 2019, as a result of the reduction of transaction volume of off-balance sheet loans during this quarter, partially offset by reclassification of guarantee income in accordance with ASC326.

Transaction services fee and other related income decreased to RMB6.6 million from RMB993.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, mainly as a result of a substantial decrease in the transaction amounts of open platform.

Our sales income increased to RMB139 million from RMB135.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to the launch of the Wanlimu e-commerce platform, partially offset by the reduced sales income from the Dabai Auto business.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 93% to RMB100.0 million from RMB1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2019.

Provision for receivables and other assets decreased by 87% to RMB90 million from RMB691 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in past-due on-balance sheet outstanding

Principal receivables compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Qudian’s shareholders was RMB592 million or RMB2.22 per diluted ADS.

Our non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian’s shareholders was RMB576 or RMB2.16 per diluted ADS.

With that, I will conclude my prepared remarks. We will now open the call to questions. Operator, please continue.



