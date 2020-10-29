Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Q4 2020 earnings call dated



Good morning and welcome to Raymond James Financial's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call.

Good morning. Thank you for joining us. I appreciate your time and interest in Raymond James Financial. With us on the call today are Paul Reilly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Shoukry, Chief Financial Officer. The presentation being reviewed this morning is available on Raymond James’s Investor Relations website. Following the prepared remarks, the operator will open the line for questions.

During today’s call, we will also use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide information pertinent to our management’s view of ongoing business performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures may be found in the schedules accompanying our press release and presentation.

Paul C. Reilly — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Kristie, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Fiscal year 2020 brought some incredible challenges. What a year. In many ways, I’m glad to get it behind us.

First, we had the unfolding of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone started working from home almost overnight; we experienced social unrest in our country; uncertain economic outlook; a presidential and congressional elections; and a reduction in force, which is extremely rare at Raymond James.

On the other hand, while this year was one of my more difficult years in my career, in many ways it was also more rewarding because of the way our associates and advisors came together to respond to the crisis, really reinforced our unique culture at Raymond James. We kept true to our guiding principles, our core values of conservatism, looking long-term and focusing on serving our clients. That resulted in great growth even during this period of time. And recruiting was very strong. Net new assets, great retention, all resulted in record client assets under administration.

So, I want to take this opportunity to say thank you. Thank you to all of our associates and advisors for their tremendous contributions and their unwavering commitment to serving our clients.

Now, let me turn to the financials starting on Slide 3. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the firm reported net revenues of $2.08 billion, net income of $209 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.50. Excluding expenses of $46 million associated with the reduction of workforce and a $7 million loss associated with the pending disposition of certain non-core operations in France, adjusted quarterly net income was $249 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.78.

Return on equity was 11.9% and adjusted return on tangible common equity was 15.3%. Quarterly net revenues grew 3% over the prior year’s period and 13% over the preceding quarter, primarily driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees, strong fixed income brokerage revenues and record investment banking revenues, which were partially offset by the negative impact of lower short-term interest rates.

Quarterly expenses were higher due mainly to compensation expense associated with higher compensation/compensable revenues and reduction in workforce expense incurred during the quarter.

While the loan loss provision was higher on a year-over-year basis, it declined significantly from the preceding two quarters as the economy and economic conditions tended to stabilize and credit quality of the loan portfolio remained resilient. But given the high degree of market uncertainty, we still wanted to be prudent in adding to our reserves.

Looking at the fiscal year 2020 results on Slide 4, we generated record net revenues of nearly $8 billion, but lower short-term interest rates and higher loan loss reserves caused the net income to decline to $818 million. On an adjusted basis, net income was $585 million, down 20% compared to the adjusted net income in fiscal 2019.

Record revenues grew over the prior year as the continued growth of client assets along with record fixed income brokerage and investment banking revenues offset the negative impact of lower interest rates. We generated record revenues in the Private Client Group, Capital Markets and Asset Management segments during the fiscal year, reinforcing the value of having diverse and complementary businesses.

Moving on to Slide 5. We ended the quarter in fiscal year with period in records for total client assets under administration of $930 billion, Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $475 billion and financial assets under management of $153 billion. The strong client asset growth was predominantly driven by equity market appreciation and our continued success in recruiting and retaining financial advisors across all of our affiliation options.

During the fiscal year, we had a net increase of 228 financial advisors to end with a record number of 8,239 a solid result particularly given delays in recruiting and onboarding of advisors during the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. During the fiscal year, financial advisors was over $275 million of trailing 12 production and approximately $49 billion of assets at their prior firms affiliated with Raymond James domestically. That includes recruiting results during the fourth quarter of $82 million of trailing 12 production and $13.8 billion of assets at their prior firms, which was by far our best quarter for recruiting during the fiscal year.

As for our net organic growth results in the Private Client Group during the year, we generated domestic PCG net new assets of $49 billion, representing 6.5% of domestic PCG client assets at the beginning of the year. Based on what we’ve seen, we believe this to be amongst the very best in our industry, even including the e-brokers who benefited from the surge of day and online trading during the year.

Looking forward, we are continuing to experience strong recruiting activity across all of our affiliation options as we enter fiscal year 2021.

At the quarter-end, net bank loans were $21.2 billion, as growth of loans for the PCG clients was offset by a decline in corporate loans.

Moving to segment results on Slide 6. The Private Client Group generated quarterly net revenues of $1.39 billion and pre-tax income of $125 million. Quarterly net revenues grew by 12% over the preceding quarter, predominantly driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees, reflecting higher assets and fee-based accounts which will continue to be a tailwind for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. This strong revenue growth helped PCG’s pre-tax income grow 37% sequentially, although it was down 13% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to the negative impact of lower short-term interest rates.

The Capital Markets segment generated record quarterly net revenues of $410 million and record pre-tax income of $106 million, a truly amazing quarter for capital markets, driven by broad-based strength across fixed income, Global Equities and Investment Banking, as well as the Raymond James tax credit funds.

During the quarter, fixed income brokerage revenues continued to benefit from a high level of client activity, particularly with small and mid-sized depository clients. Record investment banking revenues were driven by the strength in equity underwriting, M&A, and debt underwriting.

The Asset Management segment generated quarterly net revenues of $184 million and record pre-tax income of $78 million. Record quarterly pre-tax income was driven by the growth of financial assets under management as equity market appreciation and net inflows into the PCG fee-based accounts more than offset the net outflows for Carillon Tower associates.

Lastly, Raymond James Bank generated quarterly net revenues of $161 million and pre-tax income of $33 million. Compared to a year ago quarter, net revenues declined primarily due to lower net interest income as lower short-term interest rates caused net interest margin to decline 121 basis points compared to a year ago period. The quarterly loan loss provision of $45 million increased the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans to 1.65%.

On Slide 7, you can see the fiscal year results for all of our segments. The firm’s record revenues were driven by record revenues in the Private Client Group, Capital Markets and Asset Management segments, a reflection of our attractive organic growth and consistent market share gains across businesses.

Additionally, the Capital Markets segment and Asset Management segment generated record annual net pre-tax income as both segments generated significant op leverage during the year. Meanwhile, the pre-tax income declined in both Private Client Group and Raymond James Bank segments due to lower short-term interest rates and higher loan loss provisions at the bank.

And now, for a more detailed review of the financial results, I’ll turn the call over to Paul Shoukry. Paul?

Paul Shoukry — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Paul. I’ll begin with consolidated revenues on Slide 9. Record quarterly net revenues of $208 billion grew 3% year-over-year and 13% sequentially. Asset management fees grew 9% on a year-over-year basis and 16% sequentially, commensurate with the sequential increase in fee-based assets.

Private Client Group assets and fee-based accounts were up 7% during the fiscal fourth quarter, which will provide a tailwind for this line item for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Consolidated brokerage revenues of $495 million grew 10% over the prior year. This continued strength in fixed income trading helped fuel this growth. For the year, consolidated brokerage revenues were up 8% to almost $2 billion, lifted by strong institutional fixed income brokerage revenues of $421 million, which were up 49% over fiscal 2019.

While the fixed income business is continuing to benefit from high client activity levels, these revenues are inherently difficult to predict. So, I think a reasonable assumption for fiscal 2021 is that these brokerage revenues may end up somewhere between the results in fiscal year 2019 and the record achieved in fiscal year 2020, but again it is highly uncertain and will largely be driven by market conditions throughout the year.

Account and service fees of $140 million declined 22% year-over-year primarily due to the decrease in RJBDP fees from third-party banks due to lower short-term interest rates, which I will discuss along with net interest income in more detail on the next two slides.

Consolidated investment banking revenues of $222 million grew 41% year-over-year, achieving a record result, driven by strong equity underwriting, debt underwriting and M&A advisory revenues. For the fiscal year, we generated record investment banking revenues of $650 million, which were up 9% over the prior year’s record. Really amazing result given the high degree of market uncertainty during the year.

While our investment banking pipelines are robust, closings will largely be dependent on conducive markets, which we can’t necessarily count on given we are still in the middle of a global pandemic.

Turning to other revenues, which were $57 million for the quarter. This line included $12 million of private equity valuation gains, of which approximately $3 million were attributable to noncontrolling interest reflected in other expenses. Additionally, tax credit fund revenues finished the year with a very strong fiscal fourth quarter.

Moving to Slide 10. Clients domestic cash sweep balances, which are the primary source of funding for our interest earning assets and the balances with third-party banks that generate RJBDP fees, ended the quarter at $55.6 billion, increasing 7% sequentially and representing 6.7% of domestic PCG client assets.

On Slide 11, the top chart displays our firm-wide net interest income and RJBDP fees from third-party banks on a combined basis, as these two items are directly impacted by changes in short-term interest rates. As you can see, the interest rate cuts have put significant pressure on these revenue streams, which on a combined basis are down $143 million compared to the prior year’s fiscal fourth quarter. This has had and is expected to continue to have provided significant headwinds for a compensation ratio and pre-tax margin, particularly as these revenue streams are not directly compensable.

From the bottom of Slide 11, RJ Bank NIM was 2.09% in the fourth quarter, just below the range we guided to last quarter. The sequential decline in NIM was predominantly caused by the decline in LIBOR, as well as a higher concentration of lower yielding agency-backed securities on the bank’s balance sheet. But remember, while the agency-backed securities reduced the bank’s NIM, they do represent an increase in spread compared to what we earn off balance sheet with third-party banks.

If LIBOR rates bottom out, going forward, the bank’s NIM should really be impacted more by asset mix and market spreads. But based on what we know now, we are expecting the bank’s NIM to be around 2% in fiscal 2021.

On the bottom right portion of the slide, the average yield of — on RJBDP fees of 33 basis points, while down significantly year-over-year due to the lower short-term interest rates, was flat sequentially. We expect this to remain around 30 basis points in fiscal 2021.

Moving to consolidated expenses on Slide 12. First, compensation expense, which is by far our largest expense. The compensation ratio decreased sequentially from 69.6% to 68.1% during the quarter, primarily due to record revenues in the Capital Markets segment, which had a 56% compensation ratio during the quarter. The year-over-year increase in the compensation ratio was primarily due to the negative impact from lower short-term interest rates, as I explained on the last slide.

During the quarter, we announced a reduction in force, which is something we very seldom do, given our strong culture and the value we place on stability at Raymond James. But the reduction was unfortunately unavoidable, given the significant impact of the unexpected interest rate cuts in March.

All else being equal, we expect a reduction in force to benefit the compensation ratio and consolidated pre-tax margin by approximately 100 basis points starting in the fiscal first quarter of 2021. However, it is important to remember that the compensation ratio is also impacted by revenue mix given the different compensation ratios in each one of our segments. PCG has the highest compensation ratio due to the independent contractor channel, where advisors receive high payouts because they cover most of their overhead expenses like real estate.

The compensation ratio is also impacted by the level of recruiting activity as transition assistance is amortized in the compensation line. For example, this year, advisor transition assistance and retention amortization had an impact of approximately 340 basis points to the firm’s overall compensation ratio.

So, a lot of moving parts. But given near-zero short-term interest rates, we are confident we can maintain a compensation ratio of 70% or better, especially after the reduction in force, and that’s utilizing conservative assumptions relative to the record Capital Markets results we achieved in the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020.

I will touch a bit more on compensation on the next slide.

On to non-compensation expenses. Non-compensation expenses of $408 million increased 17% year-over-year as lower business development expenses were more than offset by a higher bank loan loss provision, along with $46 million associated with a reduction in workforce expenses and a $7 million loss associated with the pending disposition of certain non-core operations in France.

Other expenses also increased during the quarter due to several items hitting during the quarter, including a reserve for state franchise taxes, the aforementioned non-controlling interest associated with the private equity valuation gains and a couple of other items.

I know many of you may ask what our guidance is for non-compensation expenses in fiscal 2021. Unfortunately, there’s just too much uncertainty to provide guidance on that line item. For example, business development expenses and bank loan loss provision expenses are two items that will be heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery throughout the year. What I can tell you is we are extremely focused on managing each and every single one of the controllable expenses while still investing in growth in high service levels for our advisors and their clients.

Turning to Slide 13. There has been a lot of focus on our expense management over the past few years, so we thought it was appropriate to take a minute to reflect on the trend.

This chart depicts the year-over-year growth rates of administrative compensation expense in the Private Client Group segment since fiscal year 2016. We highlight this particular expense item because it incorporates the majority of the compensation growth associated with the infrastructure build out we have been focused on over the past several years, including the majority of technology operations and risk management and control areas as we fully allocate almost all of these expenses to the businesses and PCG is by far our largest business.

As you can see, after short-term interest rate started increasing at the end of 2015, we have reinvested a large portion of the spread benefit into our businesses to strengthen our platform. About two years ago, we told you that we would start decelerating that growth, which you can really see this fiscal year with a 4% growth rate. And after our recent reduction in force, we expect this growth rate to be even lower, maybe even close to flat in fiscal year 2021. And remember, this administrative compensation also includes growth related expenses like new sales assistants that join the firm with a recruited advisor, so we hope to see this line grow over time just as long as we keep it lower than long-term revenue growth.

So, this slide really highlights two things. First, we use this benefit of higher spreads to reinvest in our business and ensure we have a platform that can support our future growth, and we are glad we took advantage of that window of opportunity as we wouldn’t want to be playing catch up with our infrastructure investments in this rate environment. And secondly, the deceleration of these expenses reinforces our long-standing approach to managing controllable expenses, especially during difficult market environment.

Slide 14 shows the pre-tax margin trend over the past five quarters. Pre-tax margin was 12.3% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 and adjusted pre-tax margin was 14.9%. Again, I know many of you would want our guidance for this metric, but there’s just simply too much market uncertainty in the midst of this pandemic to give you targets with any level of confidence. But the margins this quarter were obviously boosted by the record capital market results as this segment generated a 26% pre-tax margin, which is a record.

On Slide 15, at the end of fiscal fourth quarter, total assets were approximately $47.5 billion, a 6% sequential increase. This increase was primarily attributable to shipping client assets from third-party banks to Raymond James Bank for the continued purchases of securities.

Liquidity is very strong. Cash at the parent was more than $2 billion. of which about $1 billion are excess cash over our conservative targets. But we are intentionally maintaining even more cash than we typically hold given the high degree of market uncertainty. So, with cash at the parent of more than $2 billion, our total capital ratio of 25.4% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 14.2%, we have substantial amounts of capital and liquidity with plenty of flexibility to be both defensive and opportunistic.

Slide 16 provides a summary of our capital actions over the past five quarters. In the fourth quarter, we repurchased approximately 678,000 shares for $50 million, an average price of approximately $73.75 per share. As of October 27, 2020, $487 million remains available under the Board’s current share repurchase authorization. In total, over the past five quarters, we returned nearly $680 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases under the Board’s authorization.

With our strong capital and liquidity position, we expect to continue share repurchases of at least $50 million per quarter to offset share-based compensation dilution in fiscal 2021, and we will certainly consider doing more buybacks during the year as well, as appropriate.

On the next two slides, we provide additional detail on the bank’s loan portfolio. Slide 17 provides some detail on Raymond James Bank’s asset composition. In the pie chart, you can see we have a really well-diversified portfolio with a focus over the past few years to grow residential mortgages and securities-based loans to Private Client group clients as well as significantly increase the size of the securities portfolio, which ended the quarter at $7.7 billion or 25% of the bank’s total assets. These securities are almost all agency-backed securities.

So, we have a much more diversified portfolio now than we did before the last financial crisis. The Slide also highlights the diversification we have within each segment of the portfolio.

Lastly, on Slide 18, we provide key credit metrics for Raymond James Bank. During the quarter, we opportunistically sold approximately $340 million of corporate loans at the average selling price of 92% of par value. In total, over the past two quarters, we sold nearly $700 million of corporate loans associated with industries we believe are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we are now much more confident with the remaining corporate loans in our portfolio, we will continue to be opportunistic in selling certain corporate loans, but we have also recently resumed being opportunistic and deliberate in investing in new corporate loans that are in sectors that we believe are less negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Quarterly net charge-offs of $26 million were all related to the aforementioned loan sales during the quarter. The quarterly loan loss provision of $45 million resulted in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans that increased to 1.65%. And for the corporate portfolios, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of C&I loans increased to 2.7%, and for CRE loans it increased to 3.1%.

While nonperforming assets remained low at just 10 basis points of total assets in the fourth quarter, the amount of criticized loans increased as we have still been proactive in downgrading loans as we get more information. But we have experienced positive trends with deferrals during the quarter. As of September 30, only 11 of our corporate loans representing 1.7% of balances were on COVID-related deferrals, which was down from 3.1% in the preceding quarter. Similarly, residential mortgages on COVID-related deferrals declined from 2.6% of balances in the preceding quarter to just 1.6% of balances at the end of the quarter.

We implemented CECL on October 1, which we expect will increase our allowances by approximately $40 million to $50 million with the majority of that increase attributable to recruiting and retention-related loans to financial advisors in PCG, which now require a larger allowance under CECL than it did under the incurred loss method.

Going forward, our allowances and provision expenses will be impacted by macroeconomic conditions, as well as individual loan performance using CECL models. And as the surge in COVID cases over the past two weeks has reminded us, we are not out of the woods yet.

Now, I will turn the call back over to Paul Reilly, to discuss our outlook. Paul?

Paul C. Reilly — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Paul. As for our outlook, we are extremely well positioned entering fiscal 2021 with strong capital ratios and quarter-end records for client assets, and the number of Private Client Group financial advisors.

However, we will face continued headwinds from a full year of lower short-term interest and there is still a high degree of uncertainty given the COVID-19 pandemic at upcoming presidential and congressional elections.

In the Private Client Group segment, our financial advisor recruiting pipeline is strong across all of our affiliation options and the segment is going to benefit by starting the fiscal first quarter of 2021 with a 7% sequential increase of assets in fee-based accounts.

In the Capital Markets segment, investment banking activity levels remained strong and we are cautiously optimistic. So long as the economic conditions don’t deteriorate, that will continue. And in fixed income, brokerage revenues have remained strong thus far in October, but we’ve set a high bar to keep up with for next year.

In the Asset Management segment, results were positively impacted by higher financial assets under management as long as the equity markets remained resilient. And Raymond James Bank’s will continue to benefit from the attractive growth of mortgages and securities-based loans to PCG clients.

Given the high degree of uncertainty, we’ll continue to be conservative and cautious with adding to the corporate loan portfolio and we will be ready and willing to resume more significant corporate loan growth when the economic outlook is more certain.

Our growth priorities remain unchanged. Our top priority is organic growth, which is primarily driven by retaining and recruiting advisors in the Private Client Group. And as I stated earlier, our annual organic PCG domestic net new asset growth of 6.5% in fiscal year 2020 has been best-in-class in industry despite the COVID-19-related challenges. Additionally, we are continuing to add senior talent in our other businesses, such as Investment Banking.

We also continue to actively pursue acquisitions. We will still be deliberate and pursue only transactions that are a great cultural fit as well as a strategic and economic benefit. We are entering into more discussions than ever as we see the year-end coming closer and the economic uncertainty that’s brought more people to the table.

As Paul Shoukry mentioned, we are still continuing to repurchase shares to offset share-based compensation dilution and are prepared to increase repurchases as appropriate when the economic outlook is clear.

Before we open the line for questions, I want to thank all of our associates and advisors again for their invaluable contributions during these trying times. I’m incredibly proud of our accomplishments and the tireless efforts to support each other and our clients.

We are entering fiscal 2021 well positioned in all of our businesses and we have significant opportunities for continued growth. We have something special here at Raymond James, where we have the scale and scope of services to compete with the largest firms in the industry, while at the same time having this unique advisor and clients facing culture that’s increasingly difficult to find in our industry.

As long as we preserve that unique competitive advantage and advisor-centric attitude, I am confident in our ability to generate relatively attractive long-term returns for our shareholders in any market.

With that, operator, I’d like to open it up for questions.

