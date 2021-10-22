Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Finance, Preliminary Transcripts
Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
RF Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Q3 2021 conference call dated Oct. 22, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Dana Nolan — Executive Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
John M. Turner — President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Turner — Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Presentation:
Operator
Good morning. And welcome to Regions Financial Corporation’s quarterly earnings call. My name is Shelby. And I will be your operator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions]
I will now turn the call over to Dana Nolan to begin.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Seagate Technology beats Q1 earnings estimate: Infographic
Seagate Technology (NYSE: ALK) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The company reported Q1 revenue of $3.12 billion, up 35% year-over-year and higher than
Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q3 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its third-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue increased to $5.8 billion from $5.2 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.
Honeywell (HON) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 9% year-over-year to $8.4 billion but missed projections of $8.6 billion. On an organic basis, sales