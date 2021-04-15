Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Other Industries, Preliminary Transcripts

Rite Aid Corp (RAD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

RAD Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

Rite Aid Corp  (NYSE: RAD) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 15, 2021 Corporate Participants: Trent Kruse — Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury Heyward Donigan — President and Chief Executive Officer…

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • Highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts and add your insights to share it seamlessly within your community
  • Get access to preliminary earnings call transcript as and when the call is happening
  • Track your favorite stocks and get customized email alerts to your inbox

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q1 2021 earnings results

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 6.8% year-over-year to $14.82 billion while organic revenue growth was 2.4%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.7 billion,

The worst seems to be over for Boston Scientific. Is the stock a buy?

The pandemic has had a mixed impact on the healthcare sector since its outbreak more than a year ago, putting the emergency care department into overdrive while slowing down the

Two areas that provide Pfizer (PFE) with ample opportunity for future growth

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have gained over 8% in the past one year. Pfizer is at the forefront of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and it has established a

Tags

HealthcarePharmaceutical Retailers

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top