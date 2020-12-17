Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Dec. 17, 2020.

Heyward Donigan — President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, thanks, Trent, and good morning everyone. We are really pleased with the results for the quarter. We continue to grow our business and achieve major milestones in our transformation through the RxEvolution strategy, all the while demonstrating essential role we play in our communities during this unprecedented global pandemic.

In Q3, we drove a 12% increase in total revenue. Growth was strong at Elixir which saw a revenue increase of 29% in Medicare Part D membership. In our Retail Pharmacy segment, we delivered another quarter of comp sales increases and continued growing market share in both the front end and pharmacy. We also delivered a 28% increase in Flu Shots from prior year’s third quarter. This growth occurred even as we faced the expected headwind from a soft cough, cold and flu season, since no one is out and about and continued pressure on acute script volume. Our teams continue to work tirelessly as you can imagine to serve our customers during this drawn out pandemic, and I remain very proud of how together we’re navigating this crisis and at the same time delivering growth in our key areas of our business.

I’m also proud that our teams are not only simultaneously executing on our quarterly goals, but also on the strategic plans to revolutionize our industry and elevate our role as an indispensable healthcare provider. At our Analyst Day in March, we told you that we would be a demonstrably different company within the next year. In just nine short months, we have delivered meaningfully on that promise, making substantial changes to position our company for profitable growth. We redefined the role of customer expectations and even the daily workflows of our pharmacists.

We’ve rebranded our Pharmacy Services segment Elixir to signal the move to crafted Rx solutions for our target customers. We’re launching the first phase of our exciting new member portal for Elixir customers on January 1, and we’re well on our way with the integration of the two legacy PBM solutions and upgrading our specialty medication solutions for our customers. We also successfully introduced our new Rite Aid brand to showcase our focus on delivering the perfect fusion of traditional medicine and alternative remedies. Every day we’re introducing new products to our stores that are on trend and reinforced our commitment to whole health. We changed out or replaced thousands of products over the last nine months and adjusted our merchandising presentation standards in the stores to showcase these new products and provide customer education on their ingredient benefits. We’re actively refreshing the exteriors all of our Rite Aid stores and have completed more than 700 to date and expect to complete all stores next year.

In the third quarter, we opened our first three stores of the future which completely re-imagined the drugstore experience and positioned our pharmacists for an even higher level of customer engagement. Jim will talk more about these stores, but we’re encouraged by the early results. We’re also lazering in on strategic markets and doubling down in markets where we want to strengthen our position as exemplified by the acquisition of Bartell in Seattle, which we identified as a key market for Rite Aid. With these key initiatives well underway, we’re becoming increasingly focused on elevating our already expanding role in health care. And as I’ve said before, we are a healthcare company, and going forward, we’re going to be demonstrating this in new ways.

In addition to their clinical training, our enhanced pharmacists training and certification has been expanded to now include holistic care, and our pharmacists are now actively engaging customers in key topics for their whole health, like sleep, anxiety, stress and immunity which are highly — especially during the pandemic and also to our new growth target customers. This engagement with our customers is already paying dividends, as we saw a lift in add-on sales in these important health categories.

In addition, the COVID crisis is a great example of how we are providing additional healthcare services in the communities we serve. Through our partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services, we have conducted more than 1 million COVID test with quick turnaround times, averaging less than two days for result. These are PCR tests, the most reliable and there is no charge for our customers. Although there are many details still to be worked out, we’re partnering with the CDC to help administer COVID vaccines once they’re made available for the second phase of the rollout, which is the general population. We expect to play a significant role in providing vaccine to the public and those communities we serve. Providing COVID vaccines could be the most important public health initiative of our lifetime. We’re looking forward to this opportunity to help our communities in such a meaningful way that also showcases our essential role in healthcare.

Let me now talk about Elixir. I recently took part in multiple executive briefings with National Pharmacy Benefit Consulting firms. They in many ways validated our go-forward strategy. As we bring together and leverage Elixir, Health Dialog and our network of retail pharmacies, we’re able to craft and deliver differentiated solutions for employers and health plans that both lower costs and improve health outcome. Speaking of Health Dialog, we have an untapped asset here with strong capabilities and population health management and data analytics to support the Rite Aid and Elixir strategy. We look forward to sharing more on our vision for Health Dialog at a later date. So as a team we’re accelerating the key initiatives that will drive our transformation through the RxEvolution strategy, which focuses on establishing Elixir as a clearly differentiated market leader in managing pharmacy spend and total cost of care for health plan and employer clients as well as omnichannel member engagement that drives better health outcomes.

And in Retail, we’re unlocking the value of our pharmacists and revitalizing our retail and digital experiences. And we will continue working together to deliver the operational excellence needed to achieve strong results as we generate free cash flow, reduce our debt and improve our leverage ratio. While important work lies ahead of us, I’m inspired by the significant progress we’re making as a team and optimistic that we will achieve our goals through the RxEvolution.

And so, I’ll turn it over to Dan for an update on Elixir. Dan?

Dan Robson — President, Elixir

Thanks, Heyward. I’d like to provide an update on the meaningful progress we’re making on our core objectives, operational integration and modernization within our Pharmacy Services segment is doing well. And we will continue to make progress as we move into next year. Clinically, we are focused on consolidating our formulary offerings for our current employer clients and driving members to the most clinically effective and low cost options. This is a big undertaking and we’ll provide enhanced value for both Elixir and our clients moving forward.

In addition to improving the economics of managing overall client drug spend, we continue to drive towards intentional member focused clinical interventions. To this end, we have recently reorganized and integrated our clinical solutions team within our sister company Health Dialog. There are numerous benefits for Elixir, our clients and our members to a tighter alignment with Health Dialog by combining more focused drug spend management from Elixir, with an analytically driven omnichannel member engagement via Health Dialog, we see substantial opportunity to engage consumers in ways not before seen in the PBM space. We also have big plans in calendar year 2021 for our specialty pharmacy. Managing specialty is particularly important to our clients as it drives significant spend. By offering a new approach using our own specialty pharmacy and other best-in-class specialty pharmacies, we will deliver even more value for our clients and members through a solution that provides optionality.

I’ll also focus on the fastest growing area of drug spend. Heyward mentioned, we recently wrapped up a productive series of briefings with large pharmacy benefit consulting firms. During these briefings, we shared our vision for Elixir and had useful conversations as to how we might exceed expectations for our target customers. Numerous things came to light throughout these briefings. For example, we received very positive response to our near-term strategy, particularly our soon-to-launch member portal, which offers a distinct and improved user experience and our realignment with our client services team to better support and advise our health plan and the employer clients. And we validated our longer term vision for innovation, including our plans for a far more robust clinical solutions portfolio and our commitment to analytics and a more structured data driven consultation. We also learned pharmacy benefit consultants want to build stronger relationships with Elixir. They want Elixir to succeed and they want us to be a competitive force in the marketplace.

As we come out of COVID, we expect a solid business development pipeline with many regional health plan and employer opportunities. Elixir will deliver a competitively priced offering that both meets client and member needs. And the more that we leverage all the assets and synergies offered by Rite Aid and Health Dialog, the more competitive Elixir will be. We absolutely believe we are well positioned heading into the 2022 selling season and we are highly focused on capitalizing on the opportunity to win new business with mid-sized employers as well as regional health plans.

With that, I’ll now turn it over to Jim for some additional comments on our overall strategic progress in the Retail Pharmacy segment. Jim?

Jim Peters — Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Dan. In the third quarter our teams once again delivered, growing our business and increasing share while also taking critical steps to advance our strategy and redefine our role in the broader healthcare ecosystem. As you know, a key pillar of the RxEvolution strategy is to unlock the value of our pharmacists and position them as the ultimate last mile connectors to the healthcare delivery system. We continue to move the needle in this area with encouraging early results as we look to aggressively accelerate these efforts heading forward.

Our pharmacists engage more deeply with customers around key focus areas of immunity, sleep, stress and anxiety and educated customers on a broad suite of holistic products. Early results from these efforts are positive. We posted strong growth in these areas and we’ve only just begun to focus on delivering the perfect fusion of traditional medicines and alternative remedies. Heading into Q4, our pharmacists are trained and prepared to expand to other targeted areas of engagement around healthy eating, cardiovascular health, therapy and homeopathy. Our neighborhood pharmacists continue to establish themselves as the most trusted and accessible clinical touch points in their communities. They are embracing opportunities to further expand the scope of services they can provide as evidenced by COVID testing and shortly administration of the COVID vaccine.

As our strategy begins to take hold, our teams continue to drive growth in prescriptions, with Q3 same-store prescription count increasing 3.1%, when adjusted for 30 day equivalents. This growth came despite ongoing headwinds in acute prescription fills, which had started trending upward before added pressure from the soft, cough, cold and flu season and the recent uptick in COVID cases, which as you know, put pressure on acute scripts. A key driver of our results has been our teams focused on emphasizing with customers, the importance of getting a Flu Shot this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. As a result, Flu Shots are trending well above last year as we begin Q4. Ancillary immunizations are also continuing their rebound, since being reinstated by the CDC following the early days of COVID and were up 28% in the third quarter. The net result of these efforts led to us increasing our pharmacy market share in our operating area as measured by IQVIA.

On the front-end, we continue to revitalize our front-end to deliver a fresh holistic and relevant experience for our new target growth consumer. We achieved a key milestone in November as we officially launched our new brand media campaign, which allowed consumers to see Rite Aid’s new commitment to delivering whole health. Post campaign quantitative research has shown our new brand messaging is resonating strongly with consumers. Our fleet of stores is increasingly reflective of our bold new brand. As Heyward mentioned earlier, more than 700 stores have been refreshed with updated exteriors, signage and pylons featuring our new branding, with hundreds more slated for completion by the end of the fiscal year.

Through our re-merchandising initiatives, about 75% of our categories have been reset to our new elevated merchandising standards which support whole health and reflect on trend product. We’ve added more than 2,400 items that meet these new brand standards in the categories we’ve enhanced and expanded to our whole health focus, in particular vitamins, first aid, CBD are seeing strong growth. And we took significant steps forward by launching our first three Stores of the Future, located in Etters, Pennsylvania, Littleton, New Hampshire and Moscow, Pennsylvania. These stores are the ultimate physical embodiment of our new brand with a fresh and inviting look and feel, curated assortment of health and wellness products and beauty ambassadors to educate consumers of the latest trends and offer personalized guidance on beauty products.

Pharmacists are front and center and not walled off from their customers for unprecedented on-demand access. And we have our first deployment of virtual care rooms that connect our customers via telehealth to physicians, behavioral health counselors, sleep specialists and a wide spectrum of other clinicians. To make sure, customers don’t fall through the cracks between physician visits, we’re providing an easy frictionless way to refer them back to their care teams and care systems when our pharmacists see trouble.

Customer feedback to our pilot stores has been outstanding and we are pleased with the early initial results, both in terms of sales and margin performance. We plan to roll out our next wave of pilot stores in Q4. More broadly, we will continue to upgrade our entire fleet using an analytical approach that guides the type of investment, the level of investment and the timing of investment on a market-by-market and store-by-store basis as you know, industry-wide, we are experiencing a very soft cough, cold and flu season due to ongoing social distancing and mass requirements. In terms of the quarterly results this soft cough, cold and flu season impacted our front-end comps. On the other hand, we did see an increase in stock up behavior related to COVID-19 towards the end of the quarter as well as growth in vitamins, first aid, household chemicals and bath, which have all been influenced by COVID dynamics.

While we have seen some of uptick in stock-up, the dynamic is more muted than what we saw in the early part of the pandemic. And thanks, of course, to the extraordinary efforts of our team, we once again grew front-end market share as measured by IRI. And for the third consecutive quarter grew that market share in both dollars and units. Beyond the walls of our brick-and-mortar stores, we continue to push forward with initiatives to enhance the digital experience in ways never before offered or seen at Rite Aid.

In Q3, we saw strong sales growth across our digital channels, with digital revenue up 225% compared to the prior year period. This reflects sales not only from our elevated and redesigned website and mobile app, which now reflect our new branding and deliver an enhanced user experience, but also our growing partnerships with Amazon for own brand sales and Instacart for home delivery. With Instacart, we added alcohol delivery in eight states and topical CBD delivery in 14. Customers are responding positively to these additions and we look forward to continuing to expand on these programs. These efforts are critical as we continue to enhance our capabilities to deliver a unified experience that leverages our retail stores and digital channels to meet our customer whenever, wherever and however she needs us.

As we approach the holidays, I’d like to thank our associates. They have embodied and embraced the hustle, purpose and nimbleness that have become the defining trademarks of the new Rite Aid. And while we have a ways to go before we can claim victory, these factors have been critical drivers of our strong execution and performance over the past several quarters. And this bodes well as Rite Aid continues to emerge as a bright turnaround story in a very unusual calendar 2020. Together, we are taking critical first steps in growing with existing customers, attracting new consumers and setting the stage for a seismic shift and how neighborhood pharmacy serve their local communities and the broader healthcare system. I look forward to delivering a strong finish to the fiscal year and continuing to drive progress on our key strategic initiatives.

With that, I’ll now turn it over to Matt for some comments on our Q3 financial performance. Matt?

Matt Schroeder — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jim. Good morning, everyone. Revenues for the quarter were up $655 million or 12% from the prior year third quarter to $6.12 billion. We generated revenue growth in both our Pharmacy Services and Retail Pharmacy segments. Net income for the quarter was $4.3 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $52.3 million or $0.98 per diluted share in last year’s third quarter. The difference is primarily due to a $55.7 million gain on debt retirements that we recorded in the prior year’s third quarter. Adjusted net income was $21.6 million or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $29.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The decrease in our adjusted net income was due to lower adjusted EBITDA and increased lease termination and impairment charges. [Technical Issues] by lower interest expense and an increase in gain on sale of assets. The net improvement in gain on sale of assets was driven by a $33 million gain resulting from the sale leaseback of our Perryman, Maryland distribution center, partially offset by a loss of $19.2 million recognized in connection with the sale of a portion of our calendar year 2020 CMS receivable. Adjusted EBITDA was $137.4 million in the current quarter, compared to $158.1 million in the prior quarter.

Now, I’ll discuss the key drivers of operating results in our business segments. Retail Pharmacy segment revenue for the quarter was $4.1 billion, which was $200 million higher than last year’s third quarter driven by an increase in same-store sales of 4.3%. Pharmacy same-store sales increased by 6.1%, with same-store prescription count up 3.1%, due to a 4.4% increase in maintenance prescriptions offset by a reduction in acute prescriptions of 1.9%. Flu immunizations increased by 28% over the prior year quarter, which offset a 19% decline in acute scripts related to cough, cold and flu. We will continue to focus on driving script growth through our broad immunization initiatives and medication adherence interventions as well as continuing to pursue prescription file buys and working to gain further access to new networks in our markets.

Front-end same-store sales were up 30 basis points, after excluding cigarette and tobacco sales. We continue to see good results in immunity, paper and household care products, but our front-end sales were negatively impacted by a decline in sales of cough, cold and flu products and in sales of Halloween candy, due to the impact of social distancing requirements on that holiday. Retail Pharmacy segment gross profit dollars increased $8.9 million over the prior year’s third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA gross profit was favorable to last year’s third quarter by $7 million, about 115 basis points worse than prior year as a percent of revenues. These results were driven by incremental gross profit resulting from the increased sales volume, partially offset by pharmacy reimbursement rate pressure and the impact of reductions in over-the-counter front-end product sales on our front-end margins. Retail Pharmacy segment, SG&A expense for the quarter was $22.8 million higher, but 75 basis points lower as a percentage of revenues to last year’s third quarter.

Our adjusted EBITDA SG&A was $27 million higher, but 53 basis points lower than last year’s third quarter given the revenue growth. We incurred $16.5 million in incremental costs associated with COVID, which included pandemic pay, incremental cleaning cost and increases in pharmacy delivery expense. We also recorded $7.9 million of transition services income from Walgreens in the prior year quarter that did not recur as services under that agreement have been completed. After adjusting for these items, adjusted EBITDA SG&A would have been $2.6 million higher than prior year, but 113 basis points favorable as a percent of sales, as we have used the cost reduction initiatives that we launched earlier this year to help us leverage our revenue improvements. As announced earlier this year, we continue to expect to achieve an incremental $40 million in cost savings in fiscal 2021 across both Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments through reductions to payroll, advertising, rent, travel and call center expenses.

I’ll now shift to our Pharmacy Services segment Elixir. Elixir saw revenue increases of $471 million or 29% to $2.1 billion due to an increase in revenues for Medicare Part D membership growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $48.8 million or 2.3% of revenues for the third quarter compared to last year’s third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $49.5 million or 3.1% of revenues. The reduction in adjusted EBITDA is due to increases in drug costs and SG&A expense related to our Medicare Part D business, partially offset by reductions in payroll and indirect spend in other parts of Elixir. For calendar year 2021, we are restructuring the Elixir insurance business to focus on more profitable Medicare Part D members, which we expect to result in a reduction in the number of Medicare Part D members, but improve the profitability of this business in fiscal 2022.

I’ll now turn to our cash flows and balance sheet. Our cash flow statement for the quarter shows a source of cash from operating activities of $2. — of $223 million. We generated positive cash flow from the sale of a portion of our calendar 2020 CMS receivable. This was partially offset by a build in the remainder of the CMS receivable, a build in retail inventory levels in advance of the holiday season and changes in other operating assets and liabilities. We have sold the CMS receivable generated from January 1, 2020, through September 30, 2020 and received proceeds of $413 million on that sale. We recognized a loss in the sale of $19.2 million, which is our cost of funding and financing fees. We expect to sell the portion of the CMS receivable that falls between October 1 and December 31, 2020 prior to the end of fiscal 2021. In addition we completed the sale leaseback of our Perryman, Maryland distribution center as well as a few additional store sale leaseback transactions that generated total proceeds of $80.6 million. We continue to explore additional sale leaseback options on own distribution centers and stores, where we see attractive cost of funds to generate cash to pay down debt.

Our debt balance is approximately $3.2 billion at the end of our third quarter and our adjusted leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 5.97 times adjusted EBITDA. We expect our leverage ratio to improve by the end of the year due to the sale of the remainder of our CMS receivable and declines in retail inventory levels from the current pre-holiday builds. During the quarter, we repaid over $300 million in our revolver and our quarter-end liquidity was $1.6 billion, which gives us ample flexibility and runway to execute our strategic initiatives.

Now let’s turn to our fiscal 2021 guidance which we narrowed this morning. Key guidance assumptions are our expectations to benefit from our initiatives to drive retail sales growth, benefit in increased Medicare Part D membership at Elixir through the end of December, continued improvement in pharmacy network management at Elixir and good expense control. We expect these benefits to be offset by continued reimbursement rate pressure, the impact of a less severe cough, cold and flu season on over-the-counter products and related prescriptions, and additional retail operating expenses caused by the recent increase in COVID-19 — in COVID cases in many of our markets.

We expect total revenues to be between $23.9 billion and $24.2 billion, and same-store sales increases in the range of 3.5% to 4.5%. We expect net loss to be between $114 million and $89 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $490 million and $520 million, and we expect adjusted net income per share to be between $0.45 and $0.85 per share. Our fiscal 2021 capital expenditures are estimated to be $325 million, which includes our previously announced acquisition of Bartell Drugs and we expect to generate between $50 million and $100 million in free cash flow. And finally we expect our year-end leverage ratio to be approximately 5.3 times adjusted EBITDA.

This completes our prepared remarks. Please open the phone lines for questions.

