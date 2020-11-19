Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Barbara Rentler — Chief Executive Officer

Good afternoon. Joining me on our call today are Michael Hartshorn, Group President and Chief Operating Officer; Travis Marquette, Group Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Connie Kao, Group Vice President, Investor Relations. We’ll begin our call today with a review of our third quarter and year-to-date performance. Afterwards, we’ll be happy to respond to any questions you may have. The vast majority of our stores were operating throughout the third quarter. That said, given the worsening pandemic, we will remain vigilant in monitoring local developments to assess any potential changes that might be necessary to our operations based on local state or other government directives. We will continue to make the health and well-being of our associates and customers a top priority.

Turning now to our financial results; total sales for the third quarter declined 2% to $3.8 billion with comparable-store sales down 3%. Sales improved substantially compared to the second quarter following a slower start in August. This acceleration was driven by several factors, including an improvement in our merchandise assortment, a later back-to-school season, stronger performance in our larger markets and our return to more normal store hours. In October, the company refinanced $775 million in senior notes to significantly reduce the annual interest expense and total cash outlays over the life of the debt. This action resulted in a one-time charge of $240 million, or $0.65 per share impact to net earnings in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Including this impact, for the 13 weeks ended October 31, 2020, net income was $131 million or $0.37 per share compared to $371 million or $1.03 per share for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the loss per share was $0.43 on a net loss of $153 million, also including the aforementioned onetime charge. This compares to net income of $1.2 billion or $3.32 per share for the same period in 2019. Sales for the first nine months of 2020 were $8.3 billion versus $11.6 billion last year. Third quarter operating margin of 4.4% was down from 12.4% last year and was negatively impacted by the one-time debt refinancing charge, which was equivalent to 640 basis points. In addition, the year-over-year margin decline reflects higher COVID-related operating costs in 2020 and the deleveraging effect on expenses throughout the business, from the decline in same-store sales.

At quarter end, total consolidated inventories were down 25% from the prior year with average store inventories down 8%. During the period, we continued to make progress on our distribution capabilities to support peak sales during the holiday selling season. Packaway levels at quarter end were 26% of the total, compared to last year’s 39%. For the third quarter, the strongest merchandise areas at Ross, was home, while the Midwest and the Southeast were the best-performing geographic regions. Similar to Ross, dd’s DISCOUNTS performance accelerated during the quarter, as their value offering also resonated well with customers. Overall, our improved core business results demonstrates consumers’ continued focus on value and our ongoing ability to deliver the bargains our customers come to expect from us. Turning to store growth, as expected, we opened 30 Ross and nine dd’s DISCOUNTS locations in the third quarter, completing our expansion program for 2020. After the planned closing of about 10 existing stores in the fourth quarter, we anticipate ending the year with 1,585 Ross and 274 dd’s DISCOUNTS locations, for a net increase of 54 for fiscal 2020.

Now, Travis will provide further color on third quarter results.

Travis Marquette — Group Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Barbara. As Barbara noted, comparable store sales decreased 3% versus last year. This decline was driven by a lower number of transactions that was partially offset by a larger average basket size. Again, as mentioned earlier, operating margin for the quarter was 4.4%, down from 12.4% last year. Cost of goods sold increased 35 basis points in the period. Merchandise margin grew by 190 basis points, driven by a favorable buying environment and lower inventory shortage. These items were more than offset by freight costs that rose 90 basis points and higher distribution expenses of 70 basis points. In addition, buying and occupancy delevered by 40 basis points and 25 basis points, respectively.

Selling and general and administrative expenses increased 765 basis points, which includes the previously mentioned 640 basis point impact from the one-time debt refinancing charge, in addition to the deleveraging effect from the decline in same-store sales and higher corporate-related operating costs in 2020. Total net COVID-related expenses for the quarter were approximately $25 million with a slightly higher impact to cost of goods sold than SG&A. We expect net COVID-related costs to be significantly higher in Q4 relative to Q3. These increases primarily relate to managing impact from industry-wide capacity constraints and congestion as well as wage and incentive actions in our supply chain and stores.

Turning to our balance sheet, in addition to the refinancing of a portion of our senior notes during the third quarter, we also took several actions to reduce our ongoing debt costs, including the repayment of the $800 million revolving credit facility and terminating the undrawn $500 million revolver. Overall, we remain in a strong financial position, ending the quarter with over $5.2 billion in liquidity, which includes an unrestricted cash balance of about $4.4 billion and the $800 million revolver that remains available. As mentioned in our press release, entering the fourth quarter, our month-to-date comparable store sales in November are down mid-single digits.

In addition, there remains a high level of uncertainty related to the worsening health crisis, and we are concerned with how the upsurge of this pandemic might impact consumer demand during what we expect to be a highly competitive holiday shopping season. Given the lack of visibility we have concerning these external risks and how they may evolve and impact our business, we will continue to manage our operations conservatively and will not be providing specific sales or earnings per share guidance for the fourth quarter.

Now, I’ll turn the call back to Barbara for closing comments.

Barbara Rentler — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Travis. As we look ahead to the holiday season, we expect a highly competitive retail environment in a difficult economic and political atmosphere, both of which are complicated by our lack of visibility surrounding the worsening pandemic. Despite these near-term challenges, I want to emphasize that we have a talented and seasoned management team that we believe will enable us to effectively navigate through any short-term headwind. Over the longer term, we remain well-positioned in the off-price sector to gain market share, as we believe consumers will continue to favor retailers focused on delivering value and convenience, both of which we have and will continue to provide to our customers.

At this point, we’d like to open up the call and respond to any questions you might have.

