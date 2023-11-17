ROST Earnings: Highlights of Ross Stores’ Q3 2023 results

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), which operates a chain of off-price apparel and home accessories stores, has announced results for the third quarter of 2023.
- In the October quarter, earnings per share increased to $1.33 from $1.00 in the third quarter of 2022
- Net income for the three-month period was $447 million, versus $342 million in the prior-year quarter
- The company reported total sales of $4.9 billion for Q3, up from $4.6 billion in the same period last year
- There was a 5% increase in comparable store sales; the management expects same-store sales to be up 1-2% in Q4
- It is looking for earnings in the range of $1.56 per share to $1.62 per share for Q4, compared to $1.31 per share last year
- Full-year profit is expected to be in the range of $5.30 per share to $5.36 per share
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Macy’s reports Q3 2023 results: Here’s what you need to know
Department store chain Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) on Thursday said its third-quarter 2023 sales and adjusted earnings declined from last year. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. Net
Alibaba Group (BABA) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue was $30.8 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $3.79 billion
WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q3 2024 earnings results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated revenue increased 5.2% year-over-year to $160.8 billion. Revenue grew 4.3% in constant currency. Comparable sales grew 4.7%. Consolidated