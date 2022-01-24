Royal Philips NV (PHG) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Royal Philips NV (AMS: PHG) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Leandro Mazzoni — Head of Investor Relations

Frans van Houten — Chief Executive Officer

Abhijit Bhattacharya — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Veronika Dubajova — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Hassan Al-Wakeel — Barclays Investment Bank — Analyst

Presentation:

Leandro Mazzoni — Head of Investor Relations

Hi everyone. Welcome to Philips fourth quarter and full year 2021 results call. I’m here with our CEO, Frans van Houten and our CFO Abhijit Bhattacharya. Frans and Abhijit will take you through our strategic and financial highlights for the period. And after that we will take your questions. Our press release, the related informations like that as well as frequently asked questions on the Respironics recall were published at 7:00 AM CET this morning on our Investor Relations website. The full transcript of this call will also be made available today on the website.

As mentioned in the press release, adjusted EBITDA is defined as income from operations, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and significant one-off items. Comparable growth for sales and orders are adjusted for currency and portfolio changes.

Over to you, Frans.

Frans van Houten — Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us today. As the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic intensified in the fourth quarter, our teams remain focused on delivering against what we call the triple-duty of care of meeting customer needs, safeguarding the health and safety of our employees and ensuring business continuity. We remain fully focused on driving the necessary actions to deliver on our strategic performance roadmap while working through the global supply chain issues as well as doing everything we can to deliver a solution to patients and caregivers affected by the Respironics recall.

In the fourth quarter, we recorded EUR4.9 billion of sales, reflecting a 10% comparable decline with an adjusted EBITDA of 13.1% of sales. As we announced on January 12, sales were impacted by several headwinds, namely supply chain challenges, postponement of equipment installations in hospitals related to COVID-19 and the consequences of the Respironics field action. For the full year, we recorded EUR17.2 billion sales, reflecting a 1% comparable decline. The aforementioned headwinds had a combined impact of 5 percentage points on the Group full year comparable sales. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR2.1 billion in the full year or 12% of sales. Comparable sales growth was 8% in diagnosis and treatment and 9% in Personal Health in 2021 despite supply chain headwinds in the second half of the year. Connected Care sales declined 23% in 2021, following the high COVID-19 generated demand in 2020 and a decline in sleep and respiratory care due to the recall.

Our strategy and portfolio continue to resonate very well with customers and consumers generating solid demand for our products and solutions throughout the year. Order intake grew a further 4% in the year, driven by 16% in the diagnosis and treatment business and strength in hospital patient monitoring. This further builds on the high-single digit group comparable order intake growth in 2020, resulting in an all-time high equipment order book for Philips, which in fact is 18% higher than at the end of 2020, as shown on page 30 of our presentation.

During 2021, we also signed 80 long-term strategic partnerships across the world, of which 35 were signed in the fourth quarter, demonstrating the trust hospital leaders have in our ability to help them enhance health outcomes, lower the cost of care and improve patient and staff experience. As I mentioned, 2021 sales were impacted by the intensified global supply volatility and issues, so let me now elaborate further on this topic. We face stronger than anticipated supply chain disruptions across our businesses, which was primarily related to the shortage of electronic components, shipping times and COVID also affecting our suppliers. We have been working through the global supply chain headwinds for some time now, but earlier in the year, our ability to mitigate supply risks was higher. We were increasingly challenged with suppliers that are unable to give visibility on component availability and shipping times or even decommit orders on a short notice.

During the first half of the year, inventory started depleting due to our strong growth and then global supply challenges intensified, making the inventory situation very tight. As a consequence, the risk in our plan increased which was exacerbated with short-term decommitments and delays from some of the semiconductor suppliers. This impacted our ability to deliver on part of the revenue upside that in fact we had planned to mitigate a shortfall from Respironics. In addition to that, we saw customers struggle with the impact of COVID on hospital staff and operations in December, which also delayed site readiness, partly caused by local material and labor shortages.

Our supply chain teams remain fully focused on further driving the mitigation actions we started in 2021, but we expect the headwinds to continue in 2022, especially in the first half of this year. To address these challenges, we have already expanded the long-term orders with our suppliers, we have increased spot buying when it is expedient to do so. We have partially moved to alternate modes of transport to bypass reliance on ocean freight and port congestion. Our R&D teams are working on developing alternative parts as well as adjusting product designs to diversify sourcing of components. Moreover, we are calling on suppliers and governments at senior levels to prioritize health care products in the supply of components.

Let me now speak about the Respironics recall. The repair and replacement program is underway globally and we have substantially ramped up our production service and repair capacity. To-date, we have produced over 1.5 million repair kits and replacement devices, of which more than half have reach customers. We aim to complete the remediation program in Q4 2022. As announced on January 12, following a comprehensive patient and customer outreach program, Philips Respironics increased the field action provision by EUR220 million, mainly due to the higher volume of registered devices eligible for repair or replace and increased supply and communication cost. As we said at that time, this was done in alignment with competent authorities in the interest of patients.

In December, we provided an update on the positive VOC test test results to-date for the first generation of DreamStation devices, which indicated that VOCs are within the limits of safe exposure specified in the applicable safety standard ISO standard 18562. Comprehensive particular testing and analysis are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. We will continue to provide timely updates on the results from these and other assessments. I would like to reiterate that we have a strong program management in place to ensure the corrective actions related to the recall are completed as fast as possible. We have a competent team of over a 1,000 people working under the leadership of Roy Jakobs, who is a member of our Executive Committee. We’ve also made organizational changes throughout 2021, which include on-boarding new top management in the sleep and respiratory care business and further strengthening our quality and regulatory affairs leadership for the group, the Connected Care and the sleep and respiratory care businesses. Moreover, we have added resources to cross-check learnings from the sleep recall where relevant and strengthened capabilities around post-market surveillance, medical affairs, bio compatibility and toxicology within Philips. Our experts as well as certified labs and qualified third-party experts are closely working with the Respironics teams.

Importantly, we have submitted a comprehensive response to the November 2021 Form-483 as well as a detailed action plan to the FDA. Philips Respironics continues to engage with the FDA and we will work closely with the agency to clarify and follow-up on the inspection or findings and its request.

As I already referred to, as part of our focus on quality and following the Respironics recall, we have reinforced the awareness and focus on patient safety across the company. We have further stepped up scrutiny and raised the bar around this topic and see the organization responding to this. In that respect, in Q4, we recorded a provision of around EUR70 million in the Connected Care businesses in relation to other quality actions. As we are currently still in process of informing stakeholders, I cannot provide details right now. While the provision this sizable, we believe the mitigation of these issues is well understood. The business that it relates to are small business lines in the Connected Care portfolio. These efforts are ongoing and continual improvement of our quality culture and our approach is a top priority for management and for everyone at Philips.

As you know, Philips Respironics is a definitive several class action lawsuits and personal individual personal injury claims. However, it is too early to draw any conclusions about the merits of the timelines to handle the claims at this stage. Right now we are focusing on the patients and the corrective actions required as well as the completion of testing that I referred to. As Leandro mentioned, we have published frequently asked questions, FAQs on the recall, to provide details and clarifications on the progress. There are some areas, particularly related to litigation, where we are not able to provide further details at this time. We will share additional information in a transparent and timely manner as the situation evolves.

Now I would like to provide some color on how we are supporting the needs of today’s hospital leaders across the globe as they plan for the future. At the RSNA, Annual Meeting in December, we launched a slate of smart connected imaging solutions featuring AI and workflow automation to eight clinicians in providing early definitive diagnosis and treatment. We introduced our MRR 5300 system, continuing the advancement of our unique helium free operating portfolio. Powered by AI, the MR5300 simplifies and automates complex clinical and operational task for outpatient clinical use and MR departments to help increase access to affordable quality care. Further expanding our comprehensive CT portfolio, we have introduced the new CT5100 Incisive with CT Smart Workflow, a suite of AI-enabled capabilities, designed to accelerate workflows, enhance diagnostic confidence and maximize equipment uptime. CT Smart Workflow is the latest in a continuous program of performance enhancement for Phillips market leading Incisive CT system.

We also introduced the world’s first Spectral detector Angio CT combining our unique Spectral CT 7500 system and industry leading Azurion platform reflex arm in a single interventional suite solution. The Spectral detectors CT imaging brings valuable additional information in minimally invasive procedures for areas such as oncology, stroke and trauma care and the integrated solution provides interventionist with immediate table site access to these two key imaging modalities. In the quarter, we further expanded our leading image guided therapy portfolio through the acquisition of Vesper Medical, adding a venous stenting solution to the rest of the root cause of chronic deep venous disease and complementing the ambulatory cardiac diagnostics and monitoring solutions we offer that we already offer with BioTelemetry we now acquired Cardiologs, which is adding a vendor neutral heart disorder screener and ECG analysis application based on machine learning algorithms. Cardiologs technology will accelerate diagnostic reporting and streamline clinician workflow in patient care.

In Personal Health, we continue to invest in new product introductions and successfully completed the rollout of the Sonicare 9900 Prestige in North America, China, Europe and the Middle East. This premium electric toothbrush finished number one in the Stiftung Warentest, Europe’s leading consumer organization. Moreover, we further expanded the oral healthcare portfolio with the launch of innovative interdental cleaning devices in North America and China.

Looking ahead, based on strong customer demand, our growing order book and the actions that we have taken, we expect to resume our growth and margin expansion trajectory in the course of 2022. Short-term however, we continue to see volatility and headwinds related to COVID and the supply chain shortages despite our ongoing mitigation actions. For the full year, excluding Sleep and Respiratory Care, we target to deliver 5% to 6% comparable sales growth. For the overall group, we target to deliver 3% to 5% comparable sales growth and 40 basis points to 90 basis points adjusted EBITDA margin improvements.

Our order book is very strong and clearly support strong growth, but we want to be cautious as we manage through the headwinds. We will provide further color or updates as appropriate, as the year progresses. Our journey to leadership in health technology continues and I am optimistic about our potential to grow and create value, overcoming this year’s issue. Our customers tell us that we are relevant to them. Our strategic roadmap will unlock higher growth. We are focused on execution and operational excellence to achieve our goals and manage the near-term headwinds that we’re facing. We have a stronger than ever portfolio to serve our customers and I remain very confident on the medium-term growth and margin opportunity of our company. We plan to provide more color on our medium-term performance roadmap in the summer.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Abhijit.

Abhijit Bhattacharya — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Frans and thank you all for joining us today. Let me provide some color on the comparable order intake growth. Diagnosis and treatment order intake grew 10% in the fourth quarter, driven by strong growth in magnetic resonance imaging, image-guided therapy and enterprise informatics.

In the full year, diagnosis and treatment order intake grew 16% due to strong demand across the world and the strength of our innovation. Short-term orders momentum in China was affected by the additional procedures related to imported healthcare products, which were implemented in the course of the year. We have a strong position in China, including R&D centers, factories, local for local innovation and a fully Chinese management team and are further investing in local for local products and capabilities. Connected Care order intake declined in the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021 as anticipated on the back of the spike in COVID-19 generated demand in 2020. Important to realize that activity levels remained double digit above 2019 in these businesses and I’m very pleased that we continue to see a fundamental demand shift in adoption of our patient care management solutions in both high and low acuity care settings and expanding market shares.

Group comparable sales declined 10% in the quarter in addition to the high comparison base from Q4 2020 and the anticipated headwinds in our sleep business. We also face stronger than anticipated supply chain disruptions at the end of the quarter as Frans mentioned. The impact is particularly strong on the high volume businesses like Patient Monitoring, Oral Healthcare and Ultrasound, but also relevant in modalities such as image-guided therapy and magnetic resonance imaging.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was EUR647 million or 13.1% of sales, impacted primarily by the lower sales. Adjusted EBITDA was also impacted by higher supply costs, including extraordinarily high pricing on spot buys and an unexpected push-out of an IP deal, partly offset by productivity measures. Full-year comparable sales declined 1% for the group with strong growth in the first half of the year, offset by the impact of headwinds in the second half. Excluding the sleep and respiratory care business, full year comparable sales grew over 5%. Diagnosis and treatment comparable sales were in line with 2020 in the fourth quarter, impacted by supply chain headwinds mentioned before and some postponement of equipment installations in hospitals in December.

The volume of elective procedures tracked above pre-COVID levels during the year with some slowdown seen towards the end of December due to the impact of the Omicron variants in various parts of the world. We continue to expect hospitals to normalize their operations and work through the backlog of patients in the coming quarters while the COVID remains a risk of course. The adjusted margin decrease to 13% in the quarter in diagnosis and treatment mainly due to the lower sales. For the full year, however the diagnosis and treatment businesses recorded 8% comparable sales growth at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4%. This compares to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10% in 2020. The comparable sales for the Connected Care business declined 32% in the fourth quarter, driven mainly by a substantial decline in the sleep and respiratory care business on the back of a very strong last year, as well as the impact of the recall.

The EBITDA margin amounted to 11.7% in the quarter. For the full year, the Connected Care businesses recorded 23% comparable sales decline and then adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.6%. Personal Health comparable sales declined 3% in the fourth quarter driven by supply chain shortages while the underlying consumer demand for our strong portfolio remains solid. The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 21.6% in the quarter, mainly driven by productivity measures. For the full year, the Personal Health businesses delivered a 9% comparable sales growth and then increased adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.6%. This compares to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4% in 2020.

We continue to focus on driving productivity initiatives that delivered gross savings of EUR91 million in the fourth quarter and around EUR400 million in the full year 2021. After deducting the in impact of cost increases related to freight cost and spot purchases, net savings amounted to EUR19 million in the fourth quarter and EUR279 million in the full year. Adjusting items were EUR417 million in the fourth quarter. This included the provision related to the recall and the provision for other quality actions which we mentioned earlier. Adjusting items also included an increase of the provision for the onerous ventilator contract from 2020 and the legal provision, which are not related to the recall.

Income tax expense was a gain in the quarter, mainly due to the positive impact from tax benefits relating to business transfers. Free cash flow was an inflow of EUR519 million in the quarter, resulting in a EUR900 million inflow in the full year 2021. This is lower than our initial expectation of around EUR1.4 billion inflow early in the year due to the lower income and the cash-out related to the Respironics field action.

Let me provide some additional guidance for certain areas of our business. In the segment Other, we expect an adjusted EBITDA loss of around EUR100 million in 2020, an improvement of EUR5 million versus 2021, mainly due to higher license income. At the EBITDA level, we expect a net cost of around EUR160 million for the full-year 2022 compared to almost EUR240 million for 2021. For Q1, we expect a net cost of around EUR50 million at the adjusted EBITDA level, broadly in line with the first quarter of 2021 and around EUR75 million at the EBITDA level. Restructuring charges are expected to be around 80 basis points and acquisition-related cost to be around 80 basis points in 2020. We expect running costs related to the Respironics recall such as testing external advisory and other as well as costs related to the commitments made as part of our response to Form 483 from the FDA and broader quality improvements in Connected Care to be around EUR40 million per quarter.

Financial income and expenses are expected to be a net cost of around EUR160 million in 2022, excluding incidentals, if anything. Free cash flow is expected to be around EUR700 million in 2022. This is lower than the 2021 free cash flow as higher income will be more than offset by approximately EUR400 million cash cost related to the field action provision taken in 2021.

On capital allocation, in the fourth quarter of 2021, we completed the EUR1.5 billion program, which was initiated in the first quarter of 2019. Under the EUR1.5 billion program announced in July 2021, we acquired a total of approximately EUR22 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2021 and in January 2022 through open market purchases. In previous quarters, we had already entered into a number of forward transactions related to this program with the settlement dates in 2022, 2023 and 2024. In December 2021, we completed the cancellation of 33.5 million shares that were acquired under both the repurchase programs, resulting in a reduction of almost 4% of the outstanding shares. More details on the share buyback programs are available on our Investor Relations website. We will submit a proposal for dividend of EUR0.85 per share against the net income of 2021 in cash or shares at the option of the shareholder. This is within the targeted payout ratio of 40% to 50% of continuing net income.

To conclude, I’d like to take you through how we expect the year to progress in more detail. As Frans mentioned, our order book is strong, but we do expect to continue to see headwinds related to COVID and supply chain shortages in 2022, especially in the first half of the year despite our mitigating actions. This caused significant volatility in the sales realization during the year. Excluding the sleep and respiratory care business, we expect low single-digit sales decline in Q1 and the first half of the year on the back of 14% growth in the first half of 2021. We expect to experience a strong recovery in the second half of the year as we managed through the headwinds and on the back of weaker comps. Excluding the sleep and respiratory care business, we target to deliver 5% to 6% comparable sales growth for the full year. For the total group, this means a high single-digit decline in Q1 and the mid-single-digit decline in the first half of the year on the back of 9% growth in the first half of 2021. For the full year, we target to deliver 3% to 5% comparable sales growth for the group and 40 basis points to 90 basis points adjusted EBITDA margin improvement.

Let me sum up by saying that 2021 was a mixed year for Philips. While we were impacted by the Respironics recall as well as supply chain headwinds, a strong start in the first half of the year [Indecipherable], that’s excluding the sleep and respiratory care business our sales grew 5% in the year and the corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 230 basis points and we ended the year with our highest order book.

Our focus going forward will be to complete the repair and replace program for the recall as fast as possible and mitigate supply chain headwinds, so that we can get back to our strategic improvements.

With that, Frans and I will take questions. Thank you.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Veronika Dubajova from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Veronika Dubajova — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Yes. Hi guys, good morning and thank you for taking my questions. I would love to understand sort of the thoughts you have on the supply chain and I know it’s a very broad-based question and I appreciate there is lots of moving parts parts there, but maybe you can give us a little bit of flavor for how much visibility you feel you have at this point in time. And just looking at your guidance versus the sort of almost EUR0.5 billion headwind that you had experienced in the fourth quarter would be great to understand exactly what you have embedded on in terms of supply chain headwinds and how much wiggle room you have as we progress through the first in the second quarter to the extent that things don’t turn out the way that you’re anticipating to compensate for that. I’ll leave it there. And I’ll have a follow-up after that, but if we can start that. Thanks.

Frans van Houten — Chief Executive Officer

For sure. Hi Veronika. I’d love to go a bit deeper there because I understand this is on everybody’s mind. And if you look back at Q4, the supply chain headwind that I flagged in October basically became a bit like twice as much, all right. And then on top, we had customer push-outs because also customer struggled with site readiness and some of their own supplies to make rooms ready. A significant part of that lets say, missed sales in Q4 moves into this year, but some of Q1 moves into Q2. So we see a lot of moving parts. To work this through, we have had our teams make multiple scenarios to understand the variability of, let’s say, the quarter-on-quarter results of sales and results. We have taken the more conservative view on Q1 and Q2, because we want to be cautious and we do see a lot of uncertainty in the near term. We have of course worked with all our suppliers. We have long-term orders in place, we have increased visibility to Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 suppliers, we have been working on mitigation such as qualifying other suppliers, still we are from time-to-time confronted with suppliers who decommit and/or postpone deliveries. Similarly with port congestions and supply chains and typical example is how batteries were stuck on a boat on the West Coast of United States basically delayed by five weeks or so holding up our ultrasound production and not being able to get that to our customers. So we have a lot of people are working these issues. We feel that we are getting a better handle on.

And I know that many of you said you know why does Philips seem to be affected so much. Well, we all remain to be seen about others. But I want to bring you back to the beginning of 2021 where we were growing at a much higher pace than the year before, which started to deplete any safety stock that we had. And then with the strong orders and our eagerness to compensate for the sleep recall missed sales, it all became very tight in the second half year which you could call really hand to mouth or just in time deliveries. To restore buffer in that inventory or in that supply chain is not so easy, it takes a bit of time. As I said, we want to take a cautious approach to 2022. We have provided on page 21 a table with our sales guidance by quarter and for the first half of the year to give you more insight in how we look at it and then we expect to gradually be in a better place as the year progress.

Veronika Dubajova — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

And Frans, can I just ask related to that. I mean I appreciate everyone’s facing different challenges here, but are you seeing any signs that the problems that you are having specifically are starting to impact your customer retention, the pace of orders, just broader relationships, because we are indeed hearing from some of your competitors that are not facing these issues and I’m just curious if your customers start canceling orders and ordering their MRs from someone else you might be able to deliver them faster.

Frans van Houten — Chief Executive Officer

No, I have not seen any indication that customers are taking this out on us. We have not lost a single order. Customers also face their own supply challenges. As I referred, for example, the site readiness. Now you may say, you know what does that mean. Well, if a customer needs to place an air conditioner in a room and that’s also stuck on a boat, customers have actually more understanding for our own delays. It also means that some customers have postponed orders or installations from Q4 to Q2 and skipping Q1, also COVID has an influence there. But the short answer is no. I have not seen cancellations and also in terms of record new orders, I have not seen issues there. I am actually aware that some competitors also tell customers long lead times for new orders to be delivered. So I don’t think we are unique in this actually despite what you said.

Veronika Dubajova — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you, guys. I’ll turn back into the queue.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Hassan Al-Wakeel from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Hassan Al-Wakeel — Barclays Investment Bank — Analyst

Thank you for taking my questions. I have a couple, please. So firstly, just following up on the supply chain volatility. To what extent, if at all, is the Respironics recall having an impact on your ability to supply and source electronic components for other parts of the business.

And then secondly on the full year guide, how do you think about the composition of growth across the segments and should we expect any growth at all in Connected Care and is D&T and PH likely to sit in the medium-term range. Thank you.

Frans van Houten — Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Hi Hassan, good morning. There is no relationship between supply chain volatility and the Respironics recall. Of course, also for the recall, we need a lot of materials, think about plastics blower motors. But that is unique to that particular production. We have been able to increase production for the recall significantly. We are currently running at a triple-rate versus last year. We have a further intend to raise up and it will follow its own course. We are working intensely with suppliers on our other businesses. Abhijit will give you a bit of color on the growth rates by reporting segment.

Abhijit Bhattacharya — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Hi Hassan. For diagnosis and treatment, we expect to continue, let’s say, the strong trajectory that we’ve built over the last couple of years. So we will have a high single-digit growth rate. In Personal Health, we will be mid single-digit and in Connected Care, we will be a low single-digit decline. Although if you exclude sleep and respiratory care, then it will be about a mid-single digit growth as well.

Hassan Al-Wakeel — Barclays Investment Bank — Analyst

That’s helpful. And if I can just follow-up. Given the performance in 2021 and what looks to be another transitional year in 2022. Could you give us your thoughts.

That's helpful. And if I can just follow-up. Given the performance in 2021 and what looks to be another transitional year in 2022. Could you give us your thoughts.