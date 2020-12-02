Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Marc Benioff — Chair and Chief Executive Officer

All right. Well thank you, so much Evan and just thanks everyone for being on the call today. I hope you and your families and colleagues are all safe and healthy and preparing for the holiday season, it’s nice and crisp and cold here in San Francisco, and we can feel Christmas approaching, it’s all in the air and as the season approaches, I wish the very best to you.

It’s been such an unbelievable year in so many ways for so many of us and we’ve really had to reimagine every part of our business, in our lives and also work with so many of our customers and really even our families have to do the very same thing. The past has really gone, and we can all feel that and the future is coming, we can see there is certainly a light at the end of the tunnel, especially with these incredible vaccine announcements, but here we are in this present moment and well there is so many things happening and so many exciting things to talk to you about on this call today.

And we’re reimagining our entire business, we’re reimagining our industry and we have been reimagine Dreamforce. So many of you have emailed me and called me and talked to me about your ideas for Dreamforce, but I’ll tell you what it really comes right down to is Dreamforce is different this year. Just as you know it’s not the Dreamforce that we wanted, it’s the Dreamforce that we got, the Dreamforce that we wanted, it’s the Dreamforce with all of you. You know, all of our Trailblazers and all of our Ohana and all of our friends from all of the world, the best part of Dreamforce is being together in person and there was a little bit like Thanksgiving all by our self last week, and here we are again, it’s kind of Dreamforce by our self, so we’ve reimagined Dreamforce.

And the first thing we did is we said, well, you know what we’re going to have Dreamforce for each and every customer and we’ve already reached out to thousands and thousands of our customers, who are creating custom Dreamforces exactly for them. We’ve already down almost 5,000 of those Dreamforces, which has been our prototype and we hope to do over a 100,000 Dreamforces before we’re done, and these are unique presentations exactly for our most important customers in the world.

And then we have a huge conference coming in a couple of week, which is our Dreamforce Trailblazer conference, which gives our ability for our Trailblazers to come together. And then tomorrow, we’ve got a phenomenal event with myself, with many of our executives. Bret is going to join me on stage, as well it’s going to be live from San Francisco. It’s going to be cold, we’re going to be doing it outside. I think Bret is holding the camera for a while and I’m holding my camera for a while, it’s basically — we’re following all these protocols and we’re trying to stay as safe as we can. We’ve all been tested and are ready to go, and it’s going to be very excited and we’re going to have some very, very special guests tomorrow, some great customers and some really outstanding music you’re not going to want to miss that presentation.

And by the way, if you’d like to have Dreamforce to you, please contact our Salesforce executives and we will arrange Dreamforce for your company, you will be shocked at the depth and incredible custom presentation that we’re able to bring for you and we’ve reimagined how to do a conference. We’re not doing it like everybody else, we have our own unique approach. Of course, you would expect nothing less of Salesforce. And one thing that’s really cool is this Dream — how well Dreamforce to you is going on, I want to thank my entire Dreamforce team, I definitely got them working much harder than they should be working especially during this holiday season.

Well look we’re going to have some exciting announcements, surprises you’re not going to want to miss it. All of you need to tune into that, but the keynote again is just one part of an amazing month at Dreamforce 2020. It’s Dreamforce to you, we’re empowering every account executive in our company to do this. It’s going to be amazing and you’re going to love it.

Look, let’s get right into it. Let’s [Indecipherable] into these numbers and get out of this opening. This was an unbelievable year and that was an unbelievable quarter Q3, well, it was our strongest Q3 ever, record revenues and margins and just deals and just unbelievable. And it follows the strongest Q2 in our history and Salesforce just has never been stronger. Look at our core organic growth, it’s just incredible what the numbers say revenue has risen to $5.42 billion, up 19% year-over-year in constant currency. By the way, if you look at that sequential growth from the second quarter of $515 billion to $5.42 billion, incredible and this is up 19% year-over-year in constant currency and we’re raising our full-year fiscal ’21 guidance.

Now as you remember in the first quarter, the pandemic was hitting and we didn’t know what was going on, we were hiding and we were like everyone else under our desk, then we’ve realized wait a minute, we can succeed through this and here is our guidance and Mark, I think is our — guidance is now higher than our original guidance for the year we’re actually delivering guidance at $21.11 billion at the high end of the raise representing 23% growth. So not only do we come back, we came back stronger and no other enterprise software company is growing at this rate, especially in our core and organically.

We expect our revenue to continue expanding — growing from $21.1 billion this year to now over $25.5 billion and for those of you who are walking the enterprise software industry over the last, I don’t know, four, five decades, I don’t think there’s been an enterprise software company in history that’s gone from $21 billion or $21.1 billion to $25.5 billion and we’re all modelling, I’m sure right now what the fiscal year ’23 number is, right? So when you look at those numbers, wow, you just can’t find any other company like that and with the strength of our core products across sales, across service, across marketing, commerce we’re growing year-over-year the size of entire companies.

So we have a lot of great companies in cloud computing, but you can see how we’re, kind of, just stacked one of those right on top of this year. So Salesforce has never been more relevant, more strategic to our customers and example of this is what we’ve already seen this past week with the incredible scale, the reliability, the strength of our Customer 360 Platform this weekend, we were up all week end, running Cyber Week, it was incredible from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. We processed more than 31 million orders, it was up 62% year-over-year. So now — just thank you to our engineering team. Just absolutely world-class performance and execution by them huge high fives, Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud where, you know, the Salesforce started as acquisitions and now we coveted into a multi-billion dollar business.

And now with Tableau, well our customers are able to leverage all the data coming in, spotting the trends, it’s been a phenomenal, phenomenal weekend with these holiday insights you’d probably watch that online, you’ve probably seen some of our incredible Tableau dashboards we put together. And on any given day now you can see our customers are delivering an average of 2.6 billion marketing messages, 4 million sales leads, logging 9.7 — 19.7 customer service conversation, hindsight delivered more than 80 billion AI powered predictions every day across Customer 360 incredible.

And Salesforce then takes all of that in sales, in service, in marketing, in platform, in analytics, in conversation, in channels and collaboration and week lock it into a single source of truth for our customers. Connecting customer data across systems apps and devices, and for our customers who’ve now seen this next generation architecture and you’re going to see our next generation platform tomorrow, but I don’t want to give away too much of what Bret Taylor has built, but it’s incredible.

But let me say that, that idea of the single source to truth where no one else has ever tried to do such a thing. And it’s why for the seventh year in a row we’ve now been ranked the world’s number one CRM by IDC. That’s why companies of every size and every industry are building amazing digital experiences for their customers with our scalable flexible Customer 360 technology and you look at this quarter, great customers, great customers like Prudential, Accenture, NBCUniversal, Telefonica, Zoom, Data California, I mean, American Family Insurance, Timok. I mean, so many great companies; so many great customers and it’s why 43 states of the United States are working with us on the response now to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You probably saw us, we have even helped over fully eradicate COVID in some places in the world, including great State of Victoria, Australia, where they had a terrible situation and used work.com and they have now announced that they’ve eradicated the virus, and I wish that we could work more closely with more governments, more deeply to do exactly the same thing, because the combination of mask wearing and social distancing and religious contact tracing well, boom, you can eradicate the virus. Well very excited to see them and congratulations to the State of Victoria, I also — this quarter was in Singapore visiting our 1,100 Ohana there and I’ll tell you they’ve eradicated the virus there, you can see the chart, unbelievable.

Now our customers are benefiting from the fast time-to-value we deliver with Customer 360, which has been critical during this pandemic and it’s going to remain so going forward. And with MuleSoft and Tableau every company can easily unlock any data from any source and see and understand in ways that are leading these faster, smarter decisions and the customer reactions, when they see these Customer 360s. Though eyes are lighting up, because they have never seen their business quite like this.

All right, well, now let me just tell you what I’m really excited about. Slack I couldn’t be more excited about what Bret and Stuart to put together. Wow, I mean, when they came to me and brought me this idea that Salesforce and Slack to come together. My eyes lit up, I said this is the next generation of the Customer 360. This is our ultimate vision of having this incredible user interface on top of all of these services with all these channels and all the collaboration running on all of these devices and integration, interactions and the ecosystem and the industry that has been created around it and all the applications amazing.

And let me just say also I’ve watched Stewart and Slack grow up over the last six years, it’s been amazing, it reminded me of another great company Salesforce, I have to be honest, and I get to look right out my window do you know what I see, Slack, Slack logo, because Slack building is right next to my building and I’m looking into their building all the time, Stewart is waving at me now and a now I’m waiving at him. Now we’re giving each other big hugs when the pandemic is over. With that idea that these two great companies are right next to each other and Salesforce Park is amazing and Stewart and his team have built one of the most beloved platforms and brands, okay and technologies in the software industry and it’s a perfect match for both of us that’s going to extend our companies, make us both stronger and look we spend more than a decade focusing on this vision that we’ve had for social enterprise, everyone probably remember is nauseam [Phonetic].

All of the social enterprise presentations that I’ve delivered in my career, this makes it all real, this makes it all true, this brings the best of both worlds. The integration, it’s a marriage made in heaven, it’s amazing and we spent more than, god, I can’t even think about how many conversations Parker and I have had on the vision and then to see Stewart come in with Bret and make it all real, well, that’s just awesome.

And we see in Slack a once-in-a-generation company and platform, it’s the central nervous system of so many companies on this call and our company and so many of our great customers connecting everyone and everything and now we could go even bigger, better, more exciting and it brings all the companies, people, the data, the tools together and you can see all the CRM information, the sales, customer interactions you probably saw Slack to neck, which extends the benefit of Slack’s employees can securely work collaboratively with partners, suppliers, but especially important for our customers. Wow, that’s the game changer.

And when I’ve seen this incredible story line that what Bret and Stewart to put together it is like, wow, this is bigger than I’ve ever thought it could be. And when I looked at the companies from around the world we’re implementing Slack from the fastest growing start-ups to Fortune 500 companies and Starbucks and Target and HP and what they’re doing and then when we integrate that with the single source of truth, oh boy, it’s a super charger. So we already know more than 90% of Slack enterprise customers are also Salesforce customers, but we also see how much farther they can go, because we just use ourselves as an example.

Yes, we’re a great Slack customer, but we could be doing so much more, but when it’s integrated to a Salesforce like, wow, and that’s what I plan to bring that message to all my friends, all these CEOs that I work with all over the world to help them transform their business and grow their businesses and helping them to survive and succeed during this pandemic. Well, we’re going to make sure that they just have this incredible single source of truth experience as well.

Look, we’ve already shown with ExactTarget, with Demandware, with Mulesoft, with Tableau; how we acquire and how we can integrate; how we extend acquisitions; how we transform our own product line; how we can develop compelling models for our customers to get value and we’ll expand Slack as well in the enterprise, not just among Salesforce customers, not just by lighting up our tens of thousands of salespeople that’s not what this is all about. What this is all about is the value of the social enterprise and creating this incredible idea that you have this amazing hub, a productivity of collaboration and integration and applications that now leverage all of this amazing data.

And I mean you had — you probably saw, if you watch the Tableau Conference-ish this year, the vision they’ve had for Tableau integrated with Slack, you look at what Salesforce has done, I mean, it’s absolutely incredible and by the way look at what Zoom is doing with Slack is absolutely incredible and you look at that product. I mean, i.e., that you’re talking about my productivity environment every day, Zoom and Slack and Tableau, oh yeah, and Salesforce and all the applications and dashboards and everything I use to run my business is all Salesforce now. Everything on my desktop here. I’ve got my computer in front of me right now and everything is Salesforce. And I’m like, wow, this is just absolutely incredible. So congratulations Stewart, Bret, I just want to give you a huge call out, because awesome what you have done and I never thought it was even possible, never wasn’t even in my consciousness that it could be possible and you did it.

Now before I turn this over to Mark Hawkins, I’m sure you’ve now seen that absolutely one of our very best CFOs we have ever had is retiring and it’s just sad to see Mark go. I’m going to try to keep him around in the company as long as I can. I think, I’m going to have some good success, because let me just tell you, he is absolutely — I really think Mark you’re absolutely — I mean, I don’t want to — we have especially Steve and Graham out there such [Indecipherable] spreads of all of ours, with mine and yours is well marked, but Mark, wow, you’ve really outdone yourself. What a career you had at Salesforce.

And I’m just so grateful for everything that you have done for the company and I am so grateful Mark for everything that you’ve done for the industry and also your relationships with all the CFOs, when I look at your incredible CFO conference that you run at Dallas, when I look at your work that you have done as well with Prince Charles, with sustainable accounting. When I see the value that you’ve added for the whole world not just at Salesforce, not just in the industry, but in the world what these new sustainable accounting standards, Mark, I am deeply grateful to you. So I want to tell you that Mark is going to remain our CFO through the end of our fiscal year, which is going to end January 31 and then Mark I believe you’re going to stay on and as an advisor hopefully for quite some time.

And then at that point, I am absolutely delighted to announce our new Chief Financial Officer, who has been on a few of our calls here, you all know her, she is an amazing person, a core part of our executive team, a core part of our entire company, core with our Board of Directors, my core configuary, Amy Weaver. So Amy congratulations as our new Chief Financial Officer. I couldn’t be happier for you and I know that Mark also joins me and sending you congratulations, we’ll hear from him in a second. And Amy will become our President and our Chief Financial Officer effective February 1 next year. So congratulations Amy, you are now going to become our fifth CFO at Salesforce, so then probably the five best CFOs in the world. I can’t imagine you’re joining this incredible group and you — Amy to have you as our fifth CFO, I mean, unbelievable and Mark, thank you again, because I will always be so grateful for your tenure and I’m sure we’re going to have a smooth transition of power and looking forward to hearing your announcement of your new cabinet.

Mark, when I look at how you have been such an important part of our success over the last six years with revenue growing five-times over $20 billion, actually $21.1 billion this year marked. And our market cap reaching more than $200 billion, employees growing over 54,000 a day and Mark you set the foundation and you know this is just the beginning and you’re lighting up my $50 billion dream, so aggressively and we all know it takes a great CFO to help scale a company that, well, you know, I’m very grateful for this. And Amy, you you’ve been that trusted advisor, I mean, it’s all one family, so I know this is going to be a seamless transition. But my heart is really filled with gratitude.

And now let me turn this over to our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Hawkins.

Mark Hawkins — President and Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Marc first of all, I can’t thank you enough and I’m going to come back to those comments at the end, but to say there is gratitude is — a huge understatement to me to say that to you personally. You’ve been amazing and for the entire Salesforce team and I’ll talk a little bit more at the end and I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Amy, who is — I’m going to talk more about as well just an amazing executive, an amazing friend and partner. So I’m going to come back to that, but I just have to say that Marc time I am incredibly grateful deeply. I’m going to come back to that.

I want to say that I hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving, despite these challenging times. And as Marc described, we delivered another record quarter in Q3 with durable topline revenue growth, as well as strong operating margin performance.

And let me take you through some of the results for Q3 and I’ll begin with top line commentary. Total revenue for the third quarter was $5.42 billion, up 20% year-over-year and up 19% in constant currency.

Looking at the drivers of growth, we had strength across geographies and across clouds. Our subscription and support revenue growth by cloud was as follows: sales grew 12%; service grew 21%; marketing and commerce grew 25%; platform and other grew 24%. I’d say also that revenue attrition in Q3 remained between the 9% and 10% range and continues to remain modestly better than we were guiding during our Q1 earnings call.

Our remaining performance obligation representing all future revenues under contract ending Q3 at approximately $30.3 billion, up 17% year-over-year. And as a reminder, this metric includes both new business and renewal contracts. Current remaining performance obligation or CRPO is all the future revenue under contract that is expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months and it was approximately $15.3 billion, up 19% in constant currency.

Our Q3, GAAP EPS was $1.15 and our non-GAAP EPS was $1.74. The outperformance in the quarter was driven primarily by higher revenue, as well as realized and unrealized gains on the strategic investment portfolio notably, due to Snowflake and the IPO there. These mark-to-market adjustments benefited GAAP EPS by approximately $0.83 and non-GAAP by approximately $0.86.

Turning to cash flow. Operating cash flow was $339 million, up 14% year-over-year. Capex for the quarter was a $124 million, leading to a free cash flow defined as operating cash flow less capex of $215 million, up 68% year-over-year.

Now turning to guidance for Q4 and fiscal ’21. Coming off a strong Q3 result, we are pleased to be raising our full-year fiscal ’21 revenue guidance to $21.1 billion to $21.11 billion, representing approximately 23% year-over-year growth. This guidance includes approximately $120 million of revenue from Velocity and $20 million, an increase from Velocity in the prior announcement.

For Q4, we expect revenue to be $5.665 billion to $5.675 billion, representing approximately 17% growth. We are proud to be raising our revenue guide back to our pre-pandemic expectations, and Marc is absolutely right at the high end, it’s slightly higher than we started the year with. We’re thankful to all of our customers and our partners for the success. And now as we enter Q4, which is our largest quarter of the year we are going to build on the momentum for Q2 and Q3. The pandemic has also empowered us to reimagine how we operate in this work from anywhere digital world.

Earlier in the year, we shared with you our pandemic strategy of investing in our customers, our community and our employees. This included PPE donations, bonuses to our sales org, pivoting away from physical events, scaling our organization, while pulling forward growth hiring into this year.

And in Q3, we continue to reimagine our operations after analyzing our global lease commitments, we now planned to consolidate in sublease select locations. While this acceleration of our personal digital transformation in the post pandemic world is happening, we do expect this to result in a one-time Q4 charge of approximately $80 million to $100 million. Please note that these charges represent an immaterial amount of our global portfolio and do not include our headquarter locations.

After incorporating these and our updated revenue guidance, we are maintaining our fiscal our ’21 non-GAAP operating margin guidance of 17.6%, which is year-over-year improvement of 75 basis points. As you can see this year’s performance, margin is a choice. When we net these pandemic driven investments against T&E savings that the pandemic produced the result of slight operating margin headwind of approximately 50 basis points for the year. However, in these times of crisis, it’s more important than ever to invest and support our stakeholders, our customers, our community and our employees.

Therefore, our fiscal ’21 GAAP EPS will be $4.14 to $4.15, while non-GAAP diluted EPS will be $4.62 to $4.63. For Q4 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be $0.05 to $0.06, while non-GAAP diluted EPS will be $0.73 to $0.74. And as a reminder, our EPS guidance assumes no future contribution for mark-to-market accounting as required by ASU 2016/01.

For operating cash flow, we’re maintaining our fiscal ’21 guidance of 12% to 13% year-over-year and we continue to expect our capex to be approximately 3% in fiscal ’21 resulting in a free cash flow growth rate of approximately 15% to 16% for the fiscal year. We expect operating cash flow to continue to be impacted by the growth and investments that we described last quarter.

We expect CRPO to grow approximately 16% year-over-year in Q4, which is consistent with our initial revenue projections for next year after excluding the acquisitions of Slack and Acumen Solutions. Additionally, the pandemic continues to result and modestly higher revenue attrition than our pre-COVID expectations assumed and therefore will be a very slight headwind to near-term growth.

Regarding our fiscal;22 revenue guidance, we project it to be $25.45 billion to $25.55 billion, representing 21% growth. This includes the contribution from Slack of $600 million net of purchase accounting and assumes a closing date in late Q2. Acumen Solutions the assumption is $150 million net of purchase accounting, which assumes a closing date within Q2. Both of these acquisitions will be fantastic additions to our Ohana as they will greatly benefit our strategic priorities of Customer 360 and industries.

I’d also like to provide some additional insight into our revenue guidance for Q1 of fiscal ’22, which we expect to be $5.68 billion to $5.715 billion, up approximately 17% year-over-year. As a reminder, we’re providing this guidance given that our term license revenue business that is MuleSoft and Tableau have a more seasonal revenue profile in the first quarter.

To close, we delivered a strong Q3 despite the pandemic. We are proud of our ability to successfully partner with our customers through this adversity, while continuing to serve all of our stakeholders around the world. Additionally, I’d like to encourage all of you and your firms to join us on December 8th for our Annual Investor Day.

And now for some personal comments. As Marc mentioned, I made a decision to retire as an Operating Officer and from Salesforce. I’m amazingly humbled, grateful and proud of having the opportunity to be 40-years in technology. I’m excited to begin my next journey, you know, spending time with my family; doing some voluntary and doing some incremental board work. But first, of course, there is a really important matter of Q4 and then also really strongly supporting this transition.

But I just want to say that I am excited about the future for Salesforce and I’m excited also about the next leg of the journey for myself. I really deeply believe we are in a great position of strength and we are getting stronger as a company with so many indicators to evidence that. I will be the company’s strongest advocate once we go through this nearly year of a transition, which I’m excited to be a part of. And I get to work hand in hand with a dear friend Amy Weaver, who I have the utmost respect for as an executive, as a partner and who is going to be an amazing CFO.

Before I conclude my personal our remarks, I do want to say a special thank you to all the Salesforce Ohana, a special thank you to my boss Marc Benioff, who is a great friend and somebody I will always treasure the relationship with and who has been incredibly kind to me and to my team and to the broader company, and I want to thank our investors for all your support over a long period of time as a public CFO and some of the others to thank the ELT and the board, but I’ll stop at that.

And let me turn it over to Amy. Amy, I can’t wait, I’m just going to tell you the same, I can’t wait to really begin this next leg of the journey with you and I give you — I’ll give you a virtual hug if I can, but we’re going to — it’s going to be an exciting year ahead. So Amy over to you.

Amy Weaver — President and Chief Legal Officer

Thanks, Mark. It has been an absolute joy to partner with you over the last [Technical Issues] years and I have to say that one of the best part of taking the role of the CFO is that I get to work even more closely with you throughout this transition.

This week I’ve been thinking back to when I joined Salesforce seven years ago, we had just under 13,000 employees and have not yet crossed $4 billion in revenue. Today, we now at more than 54,000 employees and guiding over $21 billion and what’s attracting the most is that we still got so much growth ahead of us. My focus will be to support that momentum as we continue to grow, as well as the scale of the business [Indecipherable].

And I’m very much looking forward to continuing to work closely with our entire executive team and our Board of Directors, as well as going to partner with our shareholders in the coming months. I am just incredible grateful for this opportunity and the faith in me and taking an incredibly excited about the future of the company.

And with that Evan, shall we open up the call for questions.

