Salesforce (CRM) is set to report Q3 2026 earnings. Here’s what to expect

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) has delivered an impressive performance in the first half of FY26, reporting stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings. It is preparing to report third-quarter results — at a time when enterprise software demand is being shaped by heightened interest in artificial intelligence, evolving customer priorities, and broader macroeconomic conditions.

Estimates

The company, a leading customer relationship management platform, is expected to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, December 3, at 4:00 pm ET. The consensus earnings estimate for the quarter is $2.86 per share, on an adjusted basis, compared to $2.41 per share in Q3 2025. The positive earnings forecast reflects an estimated 8.8% YoY increase in revenues to $10.27 billion.

For the stock, 2025 has been a challenging year – the value dropped about 32% after pulling back from the December peak. The last closing price is sharply below the stock’s 12-month average price of $278.17. CRM has declined more than 16% in the past six months. It appears the stock has the potential to bounce back as the company remains bullish on its Data and AI offering that reached $1.2 billion in the most recent quarter, more than doubling year-over-year.

Results Beat

In the second quarter of FY26, adjusted earnings rose to $2.91 per share from $2.56 per share in the same period last year, beating estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $1.89 billion or $1.96 per share in Q2, vs. $1.43 billion or $1.47 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom-line growth was driven by a 10% increase in revenues to $10.2 billion. Revenues surpassed analysts’ expectations. With strong adoption of its Agentforce AI platform across industries, the company expects accelerated ARR growth as customers scale agentic AI enterprise-wide.

From Salesforce’s Q2 2026 Earnings Call:

“We all know the Agentic Enterprise is the next wave of business. We all know that it’s going to fundamentally reshape and rebuild and recast all of our companies, and we know that what’s going to happen is going to be something that we could never have expected, where humans and agents are going to be working side by side. And look, Salesforce is going to lead the way. There’s no question about that. We’ve built the software infrastructure for the agentic enterprise. We have our metadata platform unifying our apps, our data, and agents into one powerful agentic operating system.”

Updates

Last week, Salesforce closed the acquisition of Informatica, a company engaged in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management. The combination is expected to empower the Salesforce platform in establishing a unified and comprehensive data foundation for agentic AI and enable AI agents to operate more effectively and safely. The company’s long-term revenue target, excluding Informatica, is around $60 billion by fiscal year 2030. The projection implies a 10% organic compounded annual growth rate from fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2030.

Last week, Salesforce’s stock closed at the lowest level in more than a year. On Monday, the shares opened at $227.34 and traded slightly lower in the early hours, continuing the recent downtrend.