Salesforce Q2 2026 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be reporting its second-quarter 2026 financial results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Salesforce’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
It is estimated that earnings, excluding special items, rose to $2.78 per share in Q2 from $2.56 per share in the comparable period of 2025. On average, analysts forecast revenues of $10.14 billion for the July quarter.
In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted earnings rose to $2.58 per share from $2.44 per share in the same period in the prior year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.54 billion or $1.59 per share for Q1.
It generated revenues of $9.83 billion in the April quarter, compared to $9.13 billion in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.
