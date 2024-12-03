Categories LATEST
Salesforce Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be reporting third-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Salesforce’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
It is estimated that earnings, excluding special items, rose to $2.45 per share in Q3 from $2.11 per share in the comparable period of 2024. On average, analysts forecast revenues of $9.35 billion for the October quarter.
In Q2 2025, revenues grew 8% annually to $9.33 billion, with all five operating segments registering strong growth. Excluding non-recurring items, July-quarter earnings increased 21% year-over-year to $2.56 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net profit was $1.43 billion or $1.47 per share in the second quarter.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Kroger’s Q3 report likely to reflect consumer caution amid macro headwinds
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is preparing to report third-quarter results this week while navigating a challenging market environment. In the first half, the grocery chain's performance was not very
Estee Lauder (EL): A look at the challenges weighing down this beauty giant
Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) rose over 2% on Monday. The stock has dropped 19% over the past three months. The beauty company had a disappointing
Hormel Foods (HRL) to report Q4 2024 earnings results, a look at what to expect
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) rose over 1% on Friday. The stock has gained over 5% in the past one month. The branded food company is slated to