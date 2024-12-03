Salesforce Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be reporting third-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Salesforce’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

It is estimated that earnings, excluding special items, rose to $2.45 per share in Q3 from $2.11 per share in the comparable period of 2024. On average, analysts forecast revenues of $9.35 billion for the October quarter.

In Q2 2025, revenues grew 8% annually to $9.33 billion, with all five operating segments registering strong growth. Excluding non-recurring items, July-quarter earnings increased 21% year-over-year to $2.56 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net profit was $1.43 billion or $1.47 per share in the second quarter.