Salesforce Q3 2026 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Salesforce Q3 2026 Earnings
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be reporting its third-quarter 2026 financial results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Salesforce's earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
It is estimated that earnings, excluding special items, rose to $2.86 per share in Q3 from $2.41 per share in the comparable period of 2025. On average, analysts forecast revenues of $10.27 billion for the quarter.
In the second quarter of FY26, adjusted earnings advanced to $2.91 per share from $2.56 per share in the same period last year, beating estimates. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.89 billion or $1.96 per share for the quarter. The bottom-line growth was driven by a 10% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenues to $10.2 billion.
