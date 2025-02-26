Salesforce Q4 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will be reporting fourth-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell.

It is estimated that earnings, excluding special items, rose to $2.61 per share in Q4 from $2.29 per share in the comparable period of 2024. On average, analysts forecast revenues of $10.04 billion for the January quarter.

In Q3 2025, revenues grew 8% annually to $9.44 billion, with all five operating segments registering growth. Excluding non-recurring items, October-quarter earnings increased 14% year-over-year to $2.41 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net profit was $1.53 billion or $1.58 per share in the third quarter.