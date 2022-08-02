Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
SBUX Earnings: All you need to know about Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings results
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Consolidated net revenues rose 9% year-over-year to $8.2 billion. Global comparable store sales increased 3%.
Net earnings attributable to Starbucks decreased 21% to $913 million while EPS dropped 18.6% to $0.79. Adjusted EPS was $0.84.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.
The company’s guidance remains suspended for the balance of this fiscal year.
Starbucks’ shares were up over 1% in aftermarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Caterpillar (CAT) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total sales and revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $14.2 billion. Net profit was $1.67 billion, or $3.13 per share,
Infographic: Key highlights from JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 2022 earnings results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenues increased 63% year-over-year to $2.4 billion. The company reported a net loss of $188 million,
Is Qualcomm’s (QCOM) stock a good buy after strong Q3 earnings?
Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has performed well so far this fiscal year, successfully overcoming the general market slump and inflation-induced drag on customer sentiment. The company that is specialized