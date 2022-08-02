SBUX Earnings: All you need to know about Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings results

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Consolidated net revenues rose 9% year-over-year to $8.2 billion. Global comparable store sales increased 3%.

Net earnings attributable to Starbucks decreased 21% to $913 million while EPS dropped 18.6% to $0.79. Adjusted EPS was $0.84.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

The company’s guidance remains suspended for the balance of this fiscal year.

Starbucks’ shares were up over 1% in aftermarket hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance