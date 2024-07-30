Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
SBUX Earnings: All you need to know about Starbucks’ Q3 2024 earnings results
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Consolidated net revenues declined 1% year-over-year to $9.1 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 1%.
Global comparable store sales declined 3%.
Net earnings attributable to Starbucks decreased 7.6% to $1.05 billion compared to last year.
GAAP EPS decreased 6% to $0.93. Adjusted EPS declined 7% to $0.93.
Revenues missed expectations while earnings came in line with estimates.
The company opened 526 new stores in Q3, ending the period with 39,477 stores.
The stock rose over 1% in aftermarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Merck (MRK) swings to profit in Q2 on higher revenues; earnings beat
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported net profit for the second quarter of 2024, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss last year. Both sales and
Pfizer (PFE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $13.3 billion. Revenues grew 3% operationally. Reported net income fell 98% to $41
PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2024 financial results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales remained flat year-over-year at $20.5 billion. Organic sales rose 2%. Net earnings attributable