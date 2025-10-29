SBUX Earnings: All you need to know about Starbucks’ Q4 2025 earnings results

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Consolidated net revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $9.56 billion.

Global comparable store sales increased 1%, driven mainly by a 1% increase in comparable transactions.

Net earnings attributable to Starbucks decreased 85% to $133.1 million compared to last year.

GAAP earnings per share was $0.12, down 85% YoY while adjusted EPS was $0.52, down 35% YoY.

Revenue beat expectations while earnings missed the mark.

The company had 107 net store closures in Q4, ending the period with 40,990 stores.