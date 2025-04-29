Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
SBUX Earnings: Starbucks reports higher Q2 revenue; earnings decline
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2025. Earnings, meanwhile, declined YoY.
Net revenues increased to $8.76 billion in the March quarter from $8.56 billion in the year-ago quarter. Global comparable store sales declined 1%, driven by a 2% decline in comparable transactions, partially offset by a 1% increase in average ticket.
Net earnings attributable to the company was $384.2 million or $034 per share in the second quarter, compared to $772.4 million or $0.68 per share in the same period last year.
