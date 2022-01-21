Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
SLB Earnings Call – Preliminary Transcript
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Jan. 21, 2022
Presentation:
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Schlumberger Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. Later, there will be an opportunity for your questions. Instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to ND Maduemezia, the Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
FAST Stock: Fastenal’s long-term prospects intact. Should you invest now?
Production disruption and logistics issues continue to have a crippling effect on the industrial sector but the performance of companies, in general, has been mixed so far. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:
Netflix (NFLX) adds 8.3 million new subscribers in Q4: earnings beat estimates
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Thursday said it added 8.3 million paid members in the December quarter. Revenues increased and matched estimates, aided by the relaxation of COVID restrictions and resumption
SCHW Stock: Upbeat stock market, rate hikes to drive growth for Charles Schwab
Investment management firm Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) has stayed largely unaffected by the coronavirus crisis, rather it managed to tap into new opportunities. The company owes its impressive financial