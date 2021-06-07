Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Other Industries

SFIX Earnings: Stitch Fix Q3 loss narrows as revenues rise 44%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), a leading provider of online personal styling services, Monday said its third-quarter net loss narrowed as revenues increased 44%. The results also topped the market’s expectations.

Stitch Fix Q3 2021 earnings infographic

The San Francisco, California-based company had around 4.1 million active clients at the end of the third quarter. It reported a net loss of $18.8 million or $0.18 per share for the three-month period, which is narrower than last year’s loss of $33.9 million or $0.33 per share. Analysts had forecast a bigger loss for the latest quarter.

Revenues moved up to $535.6 million in the April quarter from $371.7million in the corresponding period of last year. The top-line also beat the consensus estimate.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Stitch Fix’s Q3 earnings

Stitch Fix’s shares have gained 63% in the past six months. They closed Monday’s regular session higher and continued to gain in the after-hours soon after the announcement.

