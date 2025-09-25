SFIX Earnings: Stitch Fix Q4 revenue declines; loss narrows

Personal styling company Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) has reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter of 2025. Revenues declined 3% during the three months.
- The company’s fourth-quarter net revenue decreased 2.6% year-over-year to $311.2 million; adjusted revenue increased 4.4%
- At the end of the quarter, Stitch Fix had 2.31 million active clients, a decrease of 7.9% from the prior-year quarter
- Net revenue per active client increased 3% from last year to $549 during the three months
- The company reported a net loss of $8.6 million or $0.07 per share for the August quarter, compared to a loss of $36.3 million or $0.30 per share last year
- Adjusted EBITDA was $8.7 million in Q4, while adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 2.8%
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.0 million in the fourth quarter; free cash flow came in at $2.8 million
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the management expects net revenue to be in the range of $333 million to $338 million, up 4.4-6.0% YoY
- It is looking for net revenues in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion for fiscal 2026, representing a 1-5.0% YoY growth
