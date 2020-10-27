Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Thank you, Rob and good morning everyone. I hope you and your families are remaining safe and healthy during the pandemic. Let me begin with some high-level summary comments on the quarter. All comparisons are to the third quarter of 2019 unless otherwise stated.

Sherwin-Williams delivered outstanding results in the third quarter. Total Company consolidated sales were well above the original guidance we provided on July 28 and also slightly above the increased guidance we provided on September 29. We saw continued unprecedented demand in our DIY business during the quarter, double-digit growth in residential repaint, very solid demand in new residential and positive momentum across our industrial end markets. We delivered year-over-year improvement in gross margin and record profit before tax, EBITDA, diluted net income per share and net operating cash.

Third quarter 2020 consolidated sales increased 5.2% to $5.12 billion, inclusive of a negative currency impact of 0.9%. The estimated impact from COVID-19 on consolidated sales in the quarter was not material. Consolidated gross margin increased 220 basis points to 47.9%. Consolidated profit before tax increased $165.8 million or 23.4% to $875.6 million. Diluted net income per share increased 24.4% to $7.66 per share. The Third quarter of 2020 included acquisition related amortization expense of $0.63 per share. The third quarter of 2019 included acquisition related amortization expense and other adjustments of $0.49 per share as described in the Regulation G reconciliation table included in our press release. Excluding these items, third quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 24.7% to $8.29 per share. Adjusted EBITDA increased $185.7 million to $1.11billion or 21.6% of sales. Net operating cash increased 54.3% year-to-date to $2.56 billion.

From a segment perspective, sales in The Americas Group and Consumer Brands Group were in line with our updated guidance while sales and Performance Coatings Group were slightly better than expected. All segments delivered very strong flow through in the quarter. Segment margin in The Americas Group improved to 25.1% of sales resulting from operating leverage on the top line growth, favorable mix and lower input costs.

Adjusted segment margin in Consumer Brands Group increased to 26.4% of sales resulting from operating leverage on the strong double-digit top line growth, favorable product mix, lower input costs and actions taken over the past year to improve our international operating margin. Adjusted segment margin in Performance Coatings Group increased to 16% of sales, driven by returning sales growth and lower input costs. Additional details on our segment performance are included in the slide deck provided with our press release and available on our website.

Let me now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, John Morikis for some additional commentary on the quarter and our outlook. John?

John G. Morikis — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jim and good morning everyone. Let me begin by expressing my appreciation to the over 61,000 employees of Sherwin-Williams for their continued determination and their resilience. I could not be more proud of this incredible team as they delivered record results in a very challenging environment.

Our leadership team and their many years of collective experience have been true differentiators throughout this entire year enabling us to drive significant improvement across many measures while serving our customers at a very high level. We generated very solid sales growth in the quarter with all three operating segments growing year-over-year exceeding the original guidance we provided at the end of July and improving sequentially. The gross margin expansion in the quarter was driven by sales growth, effective pricing, favorable mix and lower input costs. The industry basket of raw materials was down by a mid-single digit percentage in the quarter compared to the prior year, though a bit less than what we saw in the second quarter. SG&A as a percent of sales in the quarter decreased slightly year-over-year to 27.5%. SG&A increased on a dollar basis as we continued to make investments to drive long-term growth.

Let talk a bit more about trends we’re seeing in each of our segments before moving on to our outlook. In The Americas Group we saw a significant sequential improvement from the second quarter to the third quarter in all regions and all segments served. Most regions and segments also delivered growth in the quarter on a year-over-year basis. We’re especially encouraged by the return of double-digit growth in residential repaint, our largest segment. Interior work has picked up significantly. As a reminder, this segment has been our fastest growing over the last several years and continues to offer us the largest opportunity for share gain. Sales in new residential also gained momentum in the quarter and were up by mid-single digits. Our DIY business delivered the biggest year-over-year percentage increase in the quarter with COVID related stay-at-home projects driving robust consumer demand throughout the quarter. Our commercial business slowly improved, but remained down low-single digits in the quarter. Our customers are telling us that job site conditions are stabilizing. And the predominant theme remains that projects are being delayed rather than canceled. The property maintenance segment remains under pressure as turnover in multifamily remains low. Protective and marine remains our most challenging segment from a demand perspective. Access to job sites remains an issue on some projects. Demand remains particularly depressed in oil and gas which is the segment’s largest single end market. Other areas such as flooring and water and wastewater treatment are moving in a more positive direction. We believe this business is well positioned to take advantage of future potential infrastructure investments and comps will start to become more favorable heading into next year.

From a product perspective, strength in exterior paint continued as we generated low double-digit percentage growth in the quarter. Encouragingly, we also saw a significant pickup in interior paint where sales were up by a high single-digit percentage overall and by double-digit in residential repaint segment. Additionally, spray equipment sales were up strong double digits in the quarter. This is another very encouraging sign of recovery as contractors are unlikely to invest in this type of equipment unless they anticipate significant demand.

Pricing came in as we expected and was approximately 2% in the third quarter. We expect a similar level of effectiveness in the fourth quarter. We opened 24 new stores in the third quarter and 40 year to date in the US and Canada. We anticipate opening a total of approximately 55 new stores for the full year in the US and Canada. Along with these new stores, we continue to make investments in sales reps, management trainees, innovative new products and productivity enhancing services to drive additional growth. We’re also pleased by continuing uptick in the use of our e-commerce platform.

Moving onto our Consumer Brands Group. DIY demand remained robust in the quarter driven by consumers continuing to focus on home improvement projects while nesting at home during the pandemic. We generated strong double-digit growth by working closely with our retail customers to capture this demand, most notably with Lowe’s. Our global supply chain organization continued to perform admirably in the quarter working collaboratively with our customers to help meet the unprecedented demand.

Internationally every region generated year-over-year growth. Sales increased by double-digit percentages in Europe and Australia and by a mid-single digit percentage in Asia. Similar to the second quarter, we leveraged the strong sales growth and favorable product mix to drive significant operating margin improvement compared to the prior year. Our margin improvement also reflects the terrific work this team has done over the last two years to improve our portfolio, including rationalizing SKUs, exiting the Ace private label business and reducing costs in Europe and Australia. We continue to reinvest in this business to drive long-term growth for our partners, especially in the handyman remodeler or pros who paint category.

Lastly, let me comment on the trends in the Performance Coatings Group. We’re encouraged by this segment’s return to growth in the quarter, inclusive of a 1.4% headwind related to currency translation rate changes. As in the Americas Group, Performance Coatings Group generated significant sequential improvement from the second quarter to the third quarter in all regions and nearly all divisions. The majority of regions and divisions also delivered growth in the quarter on a year-over-year basis.

From a regional perspective, Asia grew fastest in the quarter up by high single-digit percentage. Europe and Latin America both grew by low single-digit percentages. Our largest region in PCG North America was down in the quarter by low single digit percentage where a slower recovery in the general industrial division offset growth in the other divisions.

From a divisional perspective, I’ll start with our packaging business where our team continues to deliver great results. Sales were up high single digits and positive in every region for the quarter. Demand for food and beverage cans remains robust and our non-BPA coatings continue to gain traction and both we and our customers are investing in capacity expansion.

In coil coatings, the resumption of selected commercial construction projects, albeit slow, along with growth in appliances and strong new business wins across all regions led to mid-single digit growth in the quarter. We’re very encouraged by the improved performance in industrial wood, where sales were up by mid-single digit percentage in the quarter. We believe the momentum we are seeing in kitchen cabinetry, flooring and furniture correlates to similar positive trends in new residential construction.

We also returned to growth in automotive refinish in the quarter, where sales were up a low single digit percentage. This team has done a very nice job driving new account growth by offering better solutions than our competitors. We estimate miles driven are currently at about 75% of pre-COVID levels and collision shop volume across the industry is off by approximately 25%. We expect continued improvement in these trends.

In general industrial we were down by low-single digit percentage in the quarter. While we’re never pleased with a quarter where the top line is down, this was a very significant improvement from the high double-digit decline we saw in the second quarter. There are several reasons for optimism in this business. Regionally Asia was up double-digits and Europe was up mid single digits quarter. [Phonetic] Latin America was positive on a currency neutral basis. And while North America remained under pressure, we did see very meaningful sequential improvement.

Moving on to our guidance. I’ll remind you that our fourth quarter is a seasonally smaller one. We expect to see our normal sequential seasonal slowdown in US architectural demand in the fourth quarter similar to previous years. We’re expecting continued favorable product mix in the quarter with DIY, res repaint and new residential growth while not expecting material improvement in the other architectural segments or protective and marine. We also expect our interior products to become a bigger part of the mix in the quarter as we return to a more typical interior/exterior ratio for this time of year.

On the industrial side of the business we’re encouraged by many of the positive trends I described a few moments ago. At the same time dynamics related to customers’ replenishment of inventory and the true pace of end market demand will likely cause continued choppiness in the pace of recovery in some end market. Against this backdrop, we anticipate fourth quarter 2020 consolidated net sales will increase by 3% to 7% versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

Looking at our operating segments for the fourth quarter we anticipate The Americas Group to be up by 4% to 6%, Consumer Brands Group being up a mid to high teens percentage and Performance Coatings Group to be up or down a low-single digit percentage. For the full year 2020, we are revising our sales guidance upward from flat to up slightly to up by a low single digit percentage based on our improved fourth quarter outlook. On an operating segment basis for the full year, we anticipate the Americas Group to be up by a low single digit percentage, Consumer Brands Group to be up by a mid-teens percentage and Performance Coatings Group to be down by low to mid single digit percentage.

We expect to see gross margin expansion in the quarter. On SG&A, we will be making incremental investments in our long-term growth opportunities and we do not expect to see as much SG&A leverage as in our third quarter. We are again increasing our diluted net income per share guidance for 2020 to be in the range of $21.49 to $21.79 per share compared to our most recent guidance of $20.96 to $21.46 per share and compared to $16.49 per share earned in 2019.

Full year 2020 earnings per share guidance includes acquisition-related amortization expense of approximately $2.51 per share. On an adjusted basis we expect full-year 2020 earnings per share of $24 to $24.30, an increase of 14.3% at the midpoint over the $21.12 we delivered last year. Embedded within our outlook is the assumption that the raw material basket will be lower for the full year by a mid single-digit percentage. Based on our current outlook, we expect that fourth quarter will have less of a benefit than the first three quarters of the year given recent sequential inflation in some commodities and comparisons to the deflation we saw in the latter half of 2019.

Let me close with some additional data points and an update to our capital allocation priorities. Our capex guidance for the year remains $280 million. This capex guidance includes a very modest amount of spending related to our new headquarters and R&D facility project. Earlier this month the Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $1.34 per share, an increase of 18.6% over the $1.13 per share dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2019.

We resumed open market share purchase during the third quarter, investing $404 million, purchased 600,000 shares of Company common stock. Absent significant M&A, we expect to continue purchasing shares in the fourth quarter.

As I mentioned in my opening remarks we have a remarkable team at Sherwin. And they delivered outstanding results in the quarter by focusing on meeting customer needs. I’m truly grateful for their passion and their commitment which has put us on track to deliver sales and earnings growth in this most challenging of years. We believe the long-term fundamental strength of our end markets remain intact. There is tremendous opportunity in front of us in every one of our business and in many ways we’re just getting started. We remain very confident about the future and our ability to create shareholder value over the long term.

This concludes our prepared remarks. And with that I’d like to thank you for joining us this morning and we’ll be happy to take your questions.

