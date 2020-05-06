Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

SHOP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Shopify Q1 2020 results

Suspends FY2020 financial guidance

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.

Net loss was $31.4 billion, or ($0.27) per share, compared to net loss of $24.2 million or $0.41 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenues increased 47% to $470 million.

Shares inched up 1% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.

