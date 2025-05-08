Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
SHOP Earnings: Shopify reports wider Q1 loss; revenue up 27%
E-commerce company Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) on Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025, despite a 27% increase in revenues.
March-quarter revenues climbed 27% year-over-year to $2.36 billion, with sales at the Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments growing 21% and 29%, respectively.
The company reported a net loss of $682 million or $0.53 per share for the first quarter, compared to a loss of $273 million or $0.21 in the prior-year period.
“We have now achieved eight consecutive quarters of pro forma revenue growth of 25% or more and seven consecutive quarters of GMV growth greater than 20%, all while increasing our free cash flow,” said Jeff Hoffmeister, CFO of Shopify.
