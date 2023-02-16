Shopify (SHOP) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported revenues of $1.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was up 26% year-over-year.
Net loss was $623.6 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $371.3 million, or $0.30 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.07.
For the first quarter of 2023, revenue growth is expected to be in the high-teen percentages on a year-over-year basis.
Prior performance
