Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology

Shopify (SHOP) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported revenues of $1.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was up 26% year-over-year.

Net loss was $623.6 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $371.3 million, or $0.30 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.07.

For the first quarter of 2023, revenue growth is expected to be in the high-teen percentages on a year-over-year basis.

Prior performance

Shopify-Q3-2022-Earnings-Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

NVDA Earnings Preview: Nvidia probably had yet another weak quarter

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is among the few tech companies that failed to take full advantage of the COVID-induced digital transformation. The semiconductor company that dominates the GPU market has

What to expect when Home Depot (HD) reports Q4 earnings next week

Shares of Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) were up slightly on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 8% over the past 12 months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report

Kraft Heinz Q4 2022 earnings rise on strong sales growth

Packaged food firm The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) on Wednesday reported higher sales and net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter net sales increased 10% year-over-year

Tags

Ecommerce

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top