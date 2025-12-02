Signet Jewelers (SIG) Q3 2026 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported its third quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Sales were $1.39 billion, up 3.1% from the same period a year ago. Same store sales were up 3%.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $20 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.12 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.63 from $0.24 last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For the fourth quarter of 2026, total sales are expected to be $2.24-2.37 billion and same-store sales are expected to be down 5% to up 0.5%.

SIG raised its outlook for fiscal year 2026. Total sales are now expected to be $6.70-6.83 billion and same-store sales are now expected to be down 0.2% to up 1.75%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $8.43-9.59.

Prior performance