Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Signet Jewelers (SIG) Q3 2026 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported its third quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Sales were $1.39 billion, up 3.1% from the same period a year ago. Same store sales were up 3%.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $20 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.12 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.63 from $0.24 last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For the fourth quarter of 2026, total sales are expected to be $2.24-2.37 billion and same-store sales are expected to be down 5% to up 0.5%.
SIG raised its outlook for fiscal year 2026. Total sales are now expected to be $6.70-6.83 billion and same-store sales are now expected to be down 0.2% to up 1.75%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $8.43-9.59.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Macy’s (M) Q3 2025 earnings results
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales of $4.71 billion dipped slightly from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales were up
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales increased 9.4% year-over-year to $4.75 billion, beating estimates of $4.70 billion. Same-store sales increased
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) set to report Q3 2025 earnings results, a few points to note
Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) stayed red on Tuesday. The stock has gained 25% year-to-date. The specialty beauty retailer is set to report its earnings results for the