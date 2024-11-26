Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
SJM Earnings: All you need to know about J.M. Smucker’s Q2 2025 earnings results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales was $2.27 billion, up 17% from the same period last year. Comparable sales increased 2%.
Net loss was $24.5 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to net income of $194.9 million, or $1.90 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 7% year-over-year to $2.76.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates.
For fiscal year 2025, net sales is expected to increase 8.5-9.5% compared to the previous year. Comparable sales is expected to increase approx. 1-2%. Adjusted EPS is now expected to range between $9.70-10.10 versus the previous range of $9.60-10.00.
The earnings beat and guidance hike sent the stock climbing over 6% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

