SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call to discuss SMART Global Holdings' first quarter fiscal 2021 results. On the call with me today are Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer and Jack Pacheco, Chief Operating and Financial Officer.

Mark Adams — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Suzanne. Happy ’21 to all of you. I want to take this opportunity to thank our global team members for their commitment and resilience as we operate in these uncertain times. During my first full quarter at SGH, I’ve been impressed with the team’s work ethic and I am optimistic about the potential to execute on our growth and diversification strategy. For me, success is largely driven by people, purpose, planning, and process. In my first few months with the company, this is exactly what I have been focused on. Is the organization structure set up for success? Are we aligned as a team on purpose? What we need to do and equally important, what we need not to do. After alignment of purpose, do we have the right plan to address the company’s priorities or are there some cases where we have aspirations that need more clarity, investment, and commitment. Once we have the right structure in place aligned on purpose with the right plans, do we have the right process in place to execute and measure our performance to hold ourselves accountable.

While we are certainly a work in process in some of these areas, I’m more excited today than I was 120 days ago. Our future at SGH is very bright. Strategically, we continue to focus on providing differentiated solutions across all of our lines of business. We are targeting future expansion in the growth markets such as high performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cloud with Penguin Computing, edge computing with our embedded business formerly Artesyn Embedded Computing, IoT solutions with our SMART wireless, formerly the Inforce Computing, and advanced package memory low density storage and in memory computing as part of our memory solutions business, which includes our specialty memory and Brazil memory business. Financially, each of the lines of business has a mandate to improve their profitability. On this and future calls, we will be sharing proof points that demonstrate our progress along the way.

Turning to our first quarter performance, our revenue came in at $292 million, 7% higher than the same quarter in fiscal year 2020. Gross margin came in just above the midpoint of our guidance range and our non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.78, exceeded the upper-end of our guidance. In addition, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet as cash and equivalents increased 9% over the prior quarter and is now at $164 million. Overall, I was pleased with our results as we continue to execute on our transformation into a diversified growth company. Let me now provide some more detail around each of our businesses performance.

Starting with specialty compute and storage. Revenue and gross margins were approximately flat with the prior quarter at $66 million and 27% respectively. As I mentioned on our last call, we are conducting a careful review of all of our lines of business and if warranted, we’ll either find ways to improve gross margins or exit those lines of business that don’t meet our margin targets. One example of the latter was our recent decision to shut down our battery business in Brazil. We will be aggressive in looking at new opportunities but prudent in how we invest and monitor our success. In specialty compute and storage, we are focused on developing higher margin opportunities as we leverage software and services as part of our solutions portfolio. This value-add focus was reinforced by the official launch of Penguin Computing solution strategy which encompasses four dedicated solution practices targeted at enabling customers’ adoption of artificial intelligence, high performance computing, cloud, and data analytics. We will be bundling software and services optimized for each of these four practice areas.

While growth in the high performance computing and artificial intelligence market is primarily being driven by new entrants in these disciplines, existing enterprise customers are benefiting from access to these emerging technologies as we help them to bring these capabilities in-house. Validating this new direction, Penguin received the HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award for Best HPC Solution in Financial Services. We were also recognized by our key partners. Intel awarded Penguin Computing with their Executive Summit award for outstanding platform innovation and WekaIO selected Penguin as their 2020 Partner of the Year, awarded for software defined storage. SMART’s embedded business secured a $30 million order from the U.S. government for ruggedized ATCA system that operates under extreme shock and vibration conditions.

On the technology front, our embedded team released a new Advanced Telecom Computing Architecture or ATCA memory blade targeted at both industrial and military edge computing applications. One example of a customer usage model for this technology was a leading semiconductor company looking to use our memory blade product as part of an edge computing solution to enable on-site maintenance predictability in an [Phonetic] AI application. While some of our strategic initiatives in specialty compute are longer term in nature, I am confident in our short-term pipeline demonstrating customer validation of our vision. We are forecasting sales in specialty compute to grow by over 20% as compared with our first quarter. I am excited with our team’s focused solutions and value-add services and see this as a growth engine for the company in the future.

Now turning to specialty memory, which achieved revenue of $120.7 million in the quarter, a 16% increase when compared to fiscal Q1 2020. Our DDR3 product portfolio performed well in our first quarter due to increased demand as well as stabilization of DRAM pricing We also saw increased demand for our persistent memory or NVDIMM products aimed at storage applications. As we look to broaden our customer base and markets, we are targeting specialty solid-state storage or SSD as an important growth area. We have customers sampling our newest SSD product which leverages SMART Modular’s internally developed controller. The team is focused on expanding into new vertical markets such as surveillance and transportation end markets. Strategically, our specialty memory team is continuing to evaluate ways we can provide higher value memory solutions for customers focused on enterprise, cloud, AI, and industrial applications. Our Brazil business totaled revenue of $105.2 million, an increase of almost 12% compared to fiscal Q1 of 2020. Increasing memory densities led to strong mobile sales in the quarter, which grew by almost 30% compared with a year ago. We also achieved stronger memory sales for notebooks, which grew 27% as compared with the prior year’s first quarter driven by a growing trend of more people working from home. We continue to accelerate new product introductions in support of our Brazilian customers. We qualified a number of high-density products for mobile applications, including a 64-gigabyte and 128-gigabyte eMCP. The team is currently qualifying in-country SSD manufacturing which leverages our advanced packaging capabilities, strategic customer relationships, and in-country manufacturing capabilities. Now I’d like to provide a brief update on our pending acquisition of Cree LED. We remain very excited about Cree LED joining the SMART family. Cree LED’s leadership position in the specialty LED segment aligns well with our overall specialty solutions strategy emphasizing growth, margin enhancement, and diversification. I continue to be impressed with their leadership team, culture, and overall operating discipline as we collectively work on a successful integration plan for Cree LED as part of SGH. We have received positive signs on the regulatory front and the teams are working hard on integration milestones, which we feel will result in a potential close in a late February, early March time frame. I will now turn the call over to Jack for a closer look at the financials and guidance for Q2. Jack?

Jack Pacheco — Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer, President of SMART Memory Sol

Thanks, Mark. First quarter fiscal 2021 net sales of $291.7 million, exceeded the midpoint of our guidance range as our combined memory sales including specialty memory and Brazil were up 14% from the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margins came in at 18.6% and non-GAAP EPS exceeded the high-end of our guidance range, reaching is $0.78 per share. As Mark briefly alluded to in his comments, our balance sheet continues to strengthen with cash and equivalents increasing by $13 million in the quarter to reach $164 million along with our continued focus on increasing our inventory turns, which increased to 10 this quarter.

Our breakdown of net sales by end market for the first fiscal quarter was as follows. Mobile and PC’s 34%; network and telecom 19%; servers and storage 17%; industrial, defense, and other at 30%. Mobile and PC’s along with servers and storage as a percentage of sales were both up from Q4 of fiscal year ’20 accounting for 51% of our revenue in Q1, which was 43% in Q4. Networking and telecom was down 6% from the prior quarter, reflecting weaker enterprise spending in our just completed quarter.

Now moving to the rest of the income statement, non-GAAP gross profit for the first fiscal quarter was $54.1 million or 18.6% of net sales compared with last quarter’s $57.8 million for 19.5% of net sales. Non-GAAP gross profit margin by business group was as follows. Specialty compute and storage 27%; specialty memory 15%; Brazil 17%. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $30.4 million compared with $29.4 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of $19.6 million or $0.78 per diluted share compared with $20.4 million or $0.82 per diluted share in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $29.5 million compared with $33 million in the prior quarter. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate for the quarter was 14.1% in line with our expectations.

Turning to working capital, our net accounts receivable totaled $212.9 million compared with $215.9 million last quarter. Our days sales outstanding remained similar to last quarter at 46 days. Inventory totaled $147.2 million at the end of the first quarter compared with $163 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Inventory turns were 10 times compared with nine times in the previous quarter as we continued to work to increase our material efficiency. Consistent with past practice, accounts receivable, days outstanding, and inventory turnover are calculated on a gross sales and cost of goods sold basis, which were $423.2 million and $370.6 million respectively for the first quarter. As a reminder, the difference between gross revenue and net sales is related to our supply chain services business, which is accounted for on an agency basis, meaning that we only recognize as net sales the net profit on a supply chain services transaction.

We ended the first quarter with $164.1 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $150.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. First quarter cash flow from operations more than doubled in the quarter to reach $35.2 million compared with $16.2 million in the prior quarter. On a trailing 12-month basis, cash flow from operations totaled $88.7 million. For those of you tracking capex and depreciation, capex of $14.6 million, in line with our expectations for the quarter and depreciation was $5 million. We also increased our source of liquidity by entering into $100 million ABL with Bank of America on December 23rd. It has an effective interest rate of 2.25%, plus or minus 0.25% depending on the amount drawn. The line is undrawn at this point in time. We also have a revolver of $50 million, which is also undrawn. Combined with our strengthening balance sheet, we feel we are well positioned for future success.

Turning to our fiscal Q2 2021, let me first provide you with some context with respect to our guidance. Our guidance reflects the accounting change we made in our fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2020 for Brazil which equally decreased our gross profits as well as operating expenses. With that as a backdrop, let me now turn to our guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. We currently estimate that our second quarter net sales will be in the range of $285 million to $305 million. Gross margin for the quarter is estimated to be approximately 18% to 20%. GAAP earnings per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.38 per share, plus or minus $0.05. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding share-based compensation expense, intangible asset amortization expense and convertible debt discount, OID, and fees, we expect non-GAAP earnings per diluted share will be in the range of $0.80, plus or minus $0.05. The guidance for the second fiscal quarter does not include any view on the foreign exchange gains or losses and includes an income tax provision, expected to be in the range of 10% to 14%. The number of shares used to estimate earnings per diluted share for the second fiscal quarter was $25.6 million. Capital expenditures for the second fiscal quarter are expected to be similar to last quarter in the range of $10 million to $15 million.

Please refer to the non-GAAP financial information section and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP results and reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA tables in our earnings press release for further details. Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

