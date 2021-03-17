Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Today's call is being webcast and will also be available for replay on our Investor Relations website at investors.smartsheet.com. There is a slide presentation that accompanies Pete's prepared remarks which can be viewed in the Events section of our Investor Relations website.



During this call we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events, financial trends and our expectations around the impact of COVID-19 on our business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and other factors, including but not limited to, those described in our SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our actual results may differ materially and adversely. All forward-looking statements made during this call are based on information available to us today and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events except as required by law.

In addition to the US GAAP financials, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure is available in the presentation that accompanies this call, which can also be found on our Investor Relations website.



Mark Mader — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Aaron and thanks to everyone for joining us on our fourth quarter earnings call. We’re pleased with our Q4 results of $109.9 million in revenue and $151.2 million in billings. It was a quarter in which we achieved success with large deals, saw strong performance from our acquired brands, launched our no-code work apps offering and saw the community of Smartsheet users exceed 8 million users including over 1.2 million licensed users. In Q4, our average domain annualized contract value or ACV grew 40% year-over-year to over $5,100 and expansion within our base included 385 companies increasing their annual recurring revenue or ARR by more than $25,000, up from 273 in Q4 of last year. A 138 increased their ARR by more than $50,000, up from 93 in Q4 and 43 increased their ARR by more than $100,000, up from 28 in Q4.

Our Q4 results were fueled by the dedication of our team, partners and the value customers derive from our platform. While the macro events of last year were unexpected. We now understand that 2020 help shine a light on the many benefits of the secular shift to the cloud and digital transformation. After an initial adjustment period where customers were focused on business continuity and employee safety, customer seem to recognize that this new normal compel them to think differently about how they operate in which tools they would need to navigate a new reality.

This has created opportunities for customers to realize meaningful value, opportunities for them to modernize a wide array of workloads and solidify Smartsheet as a core component in their enterprise software stack. Last year proved that organizations have the capacity to adapt rapidly to changing conditions even using change as an opportunity to more deeply connect individuals to their work and their companies missions. And as distributed work has placed a greater pressure on people’s need to solve and manage through distributed teams, Smartsheet’s quick to configure no-code platform has proven to be a highly capable mechanism.

Customers were able to rely on the scale of the Smartsheet platform to respond to the global pandemic from global — from COVID testing at Roche to employee health and safety at customers like Syngenta and the State of Washington, they demonstrated that Smartsheet was built to enable organizational agility, even in the largest settings. Driving change has been a core trade of Smartsheet as well, and the last year was a year of meaningful progress.

Key highlights include increasing ARR in every major industry served, completing the migration of our data centers to the public cloud, launching work apps in January with 3,100 organizations building over 16,000 apps so far, achieving 400% year-over-year federal ARR growth and achieving Department of Defense impact level for provisional authorization, establishing our international footprint to serve organizations like the UK National Health Service and Fox Sports Australia, exceeding 500 channel partners, acquiring Brandfolder, the centerpiece of our content management offering and scaling the number of companies who made meaningful investments in Smartsheet, 113 transactions over $100,000 in the year.

Our mission is to empower anyone to drive meaningful change at a time when the world continues to undergo rapid change. Our platform drives equity and invites those closest to the problem to be the solutioner lifting some from the role of observer or requester to valued change agent and creator. Historically transformation has been one directional from the top down, from the center to the edge, often through large IT initiatives. Smartsheet enables organizations to do this critical work, but in a way that is more flexible and allows for continuous improvement bidirectionally. Smartsheet cultivates more engaged in effective teams contributing to the business in meaningful ways. That is the future of work.

To support our customers and meeting this challenge, we are committed to driving continuous innovation and improvements in our platform. To this end, growing customer signal indicates that a critical step in developing mission critical workflows at scale is the ability to connect to other back-end systems as well as systems of engagement. We’re continuing our investments in delivering an enterprise grade platform and the ecosystem to which it connects to enable organizations to drive greater net value from their cloud investments.

Specifically, this means deepen our our investments in strategic alignments with Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, Adobe and AWS among others, so, organizations can move faster and achieve more across the value chain. In the last quarter, we expanded our partnerships with additional integrations to support new use cases, including Human Capital Management or HCM, Robotic Process Automation or RPA and automated document workflows. With the Workday HCM integration by Dell Boomi, Smartsheet customers can deploy integrated and automated workflows from Workday HCM to track progress, create tasks and execute on work related to their talent needs. Customers use Smartsheet to automate dynamic workflows continues to grow rapidly.

Year-over-year growth has been 300% over the past six months, with over 7 million automated actions processed in the last 30 days. We are also hearing from customers who desire for the ability to connect dynamic workflows managed in Smartsheet with a more structured workflows that many customers are automating with RPA. Through our recently announced partnership with iPass, we are making it even easier for our customers to automate interactions in Smartsheet around common use cases like employee on-boarding, lease management and project management.

Customers also consistently highlight the challenges at executing document workflows including signature at scale. Last week, we enhanced our DocuSign integration to enable signature and process tracking as part of Smartsheet document builder. Document builder automates and increases the accuracy of document creation for use cases like lease agreements job offers and invoices. Over the past 90 days document builder has helped customers generate over 300,000 documents. Beyond the benefits provided to our mutual customers, I’m also proud that each of these high impact brands, Workday HCM, UI path and DocuSign are also Smartsheet customers.

I’d like to talk about our solution strategy for a moment. Over the last few years, our Accelerator strategy has helped customers increase the speed and agility of projects and processes and address targeted workflows with solid traction, customer signal indicated, a desire to take these solutions even further. In support of this, we’re launching the next phase of our Accelerator strategy, capability based offerings that provide differentiated technology and that can be used to configure and support a set of use cases. Starting with marketing and project and portfolio management PPM use cases, these solutions will deliver even higher levels of capability to enable customers achieve greater results.

Smartsheet for marketing combines the resource management capabilities of 10,000ft, Brandfolder’s content management and analytics capabilities and Smartsheet proofing to deliver solutions that benefit marketers and content creators.

Smartsheet for marketing is reinvigorating how customers tackle their marketing challenges. A recent customer win with the disruptive sports network over time sports demonstrates the strength of our combined offering for marketing. Overtime has chosen the full suite of Smartsheet properties to streamline content production, track and measure resources, establish a scalable library of content and determine ROI for their content strategies. The combined capabilities of Smartsheet’s platform, project management, resource management, digital asset management, marketing analytics tools and proofing, provided a unique solution like no other vendor. Beyond features and capabilities, form is as important as function.

In 2021, we will deliver a new user experience for our customers. This design is a multi-phase investment to help customers achieve more with a beautiful refined user experience. The first phase of the redesigned experience has been in use by over 35,000 users in beta and launches globally next month. In the coming year, we will continue to provide meaningful touch points with customers through virtual experiences. In 2021, our annual customer conference, ENGAGE will take a different form shifting to three distinct virtual events that will provide multiple opportunities for education, support and connections throughout the year. We look forward to resuming events with in-person connection opportunities when deemed safe to do so.

In closing, our goal is to lead organizations up the ladder of digital transformation where all the benefits, productivity gains, engaged employees, delighted customers and significant ROI are realized. As I shared with the latest group of 50 new team members who started at Smartsheet last month, in 15 years of leading Smartsheet there has never been an opportunity like the year ahead with new solutions and improved co-offering, a more capable team, and most importantly, customers who realize what’s possible, we are looking forward to the future. Now let me turn the call over to Pete to provide additional details on our financial results. Pete?

Pete Godbole — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mark. Overall, we were pleased with the results for the quarter which reflected the continuation of improving business trends and large deal volume. I will now go through our financial results for Q4 and fiscal year ’21. Unless otherwise stated all references to our expenses and operating results are on a non-GAAP basis and are reconciled to our GAAP results in the earnings release and presentation that was posted before the call.

Our Q4 results were positively impacted by an easing of COVID-related sales headwinds, we saw earlier in the year, continued strength of larger transactions and a strong close to the fiscal year end by our sales organization that was supported by a year end customer budget. For our full year 2021, we ended with total revenue of $385.5 million, up 42% year-over-year. Billings of $450.7 million, up 35% year-over-year. Operating loss of $41 million and free cash flow of negative $31.6 million. We ended the year with annual recurring revenue of approximately $440 million.

Next, I will provide more color on our fourth quarter financial results. As previously mentioned, fourth quarter revenue came in at $109.9 million, up 40% year-over-year. Subscription revenue crossed the $100 million mark for the first time and was $100.1 million accelerating year-over-year growth to 42%. Services revenue was $8.8 million, representing year-over-year growth of 18%. The Brandfolder contribution to total revenue in the fourth quarter was $4 million exceeding our expectations.

Now turning to billings. Fourth quarter billings came in strong at $152 million which was an acceleration in the year-over-year growth rate to 49%. Brandfolder contributed $5.9 million to our billings number, which also exceeded our guidance. Approximately 90% of our subscription billings were annual with 5% monthly. Quarterly semiannual and multiyear billings represented 5% of the total.

Moving on to our reported metrics. We now have 11,874 customers paying us $5,000 or more per year. 1,515 paying $50,000 or more per year, and 588 now paying us $100,000 or more per year. These customer segments now represent 82%, 46% and 32% respectively of total ARR. Our domain average ACV grew 40% year-over-year to $5,103. We ended the quarter with a dollar-based net retention rate of 123%. The full churn rate improved and is now below 7%. You may notice that our billings number came in higher than our guidance while our dollar based net retention rate was in line with our expectations. This is due to a greater proportion of our billings this quarter coming from both new customers and expansion of customers that we acquired over the past year. Neither of which would impact our Q4 dollar based net retention rate.

For the first quarter, we expect our dollar based net retention rate to remain around 123% as we lap the first COVID-impacted quarter. So the remainder of the year, we expect dollar based net retention rate to trend moderately higher. I’d like to provide additional color on our progress with our large customer segment, which we define as a customer with over 10,000 total employees. At the end of fiscal year 2021, we had over 2,800 customers in this segment, of which 41, had annual recurring revenue of $500,000 — greater than $500,000, up from 19 a year ago. This customer year level represents an investment in the Smartsheet platform that income passes a broad selection of our offerings this large customer segment represents approximately a quarter of our current ARR with significant expansion potential.

If we expanded the remaining domains in this cohort to the $500,000 ARR level which we have shown an ability to do the total ARR opportunity for this segment would be around $1.4 billion. Our strategy across all segments starts with organic adoption and subsequent expansion. This has seen in this segment as well. We are greater than 80% of these customers at ARR less than $5,000 in their first year. This segment also exhibits higher expansion rates. As of Q4, the dollar based net retention rate for the over 10,000 employee customer segment was 140%, higher than the rest of our customer population. Additionally, we are seeing significant active user growth in this segment, which also supports our conviction and why we continue to invest in futures, products and packaging to further support our growth with large customers.

As we think about the growth opportunity ahead we have firmly established Smartsheet as the CWM solution of choice for enterprises with broad applicability for companies of all sizes. As shown earlier, we have a long growth runway ahead. We will continue to invest in our opportunity and I look forward to providing additional details on our progress in the coming quarters.

Now, turning back to the financials. Our total gross margin was 81%, 2 percentage points better than the third quarter. As you recall, our gross margin was adversely impacted in Q3 due to the presence of duplicative server costs associated with our migration to the public cloud. The completion of the migration in Q3 meant that the duplicative costs did not repeat in Q4. Our expectation for gross margin for the fiscal 2022 is to be between 79% and 81% as we look at leveraging public cloud infrastructure internationally.

Overall, operating loss in the quarter was negative $5.3 million or 5% of revenue down from 22% of revenue a year ago. This was built on a year-over-year leverage in all functional areas. Free cash flow was positive $9.9 million, which exceeded our guidance. Longer-term our model has the capability generated significant cash flow at scale. Now, before I move on to guidance, a quick housekeeping item. In the past we had reported out on our licensed user count at the end of each fiscal year. Recently, we have expanded our product offerings to include new products and packaging structures that provide us with new ways to monetize more of our user base. This is a trend we expect to continue.

As it does focusing license users who understate our increasing ability to monetize our user base. Due to this evolution in our business going forward, we will continue to report out on our total community size each quarter. However we will no longer report out on our licensed user count. Now let me move on to guidance. Our fiscal year ’22 guidance contemplates a gradual improvement in the macro environment in the second half of the year. This drives our expectation of billing seasonality that is weighted more towards the back. For the first quarter of fiscal year ’22, we expect revenue to be in the range of $111 million $112 million. Billings to be in the range of $118 million to $119 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss to be in the range of $19 million to $17 million and non-GAAP net loss per share to be between $0.15 and $0.14 based on weighted average shares outstanding of $123.5 million. Our net free cash outflow is expected to be in the range of $12 million to $10 million. For the full fiscal year, we expect our revenues to be in the range of $500 million to $505 million, representing growth of 30% to 31%. We expect billings to be in the range of $580 million to $585 million, representing growth of 29% to 30%. We expect non-GAAP operating loss to be in the range of $55 million to $45 million and non-GAAP net loss per share to be between $0.44 and $0.36 for the year based on approximately 124 million weighted shares outstanding. And we expect our free cash flow margin in fiscal year ’22 to be between minus 6% and minus 4%, an improvement from minus 8% in fiscal year ’21. In closing I’d emphasize a few points in relation to our business. First Smartsheet business is diversified across segments verticals and geographies with customer ARRs that range in size from a few $100 to several million dollars. Second, our customer spending priorities growing scale well with our solutions and we will continue to invest in this opportunity.

Third, with rapid innovation in our proprietary features and our M&A over the past couple of years we have significantly widened our competitive moat. And finally, we have an incredibly powerful distribution model with large community of over 8 million users. This positions us incredibly well to execute the fiscal year ’22 plan and maintain our position as a leader in enterprise CWL. Now let me turn it back to the operator for questions. Operator?

