SNAP Earnings: All you need to know about Snap’s Q2 2021 earnings results

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 116% year-over-year to $982 million.

Net loss amounted to $151.6 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $325.9 million, or $0.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.10.

Daily active users increased 23% YoY to 293 million.

For the third quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to increase approx. 58-60% YoY to a range of $1.07-1.08 billion.

The quarterly results surpassed analysts’ projections sending the stock soaring over 13% during after-hours.

