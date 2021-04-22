Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Industrials, Preliminary Transcripts

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

LUV Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 22, 2021

Presentation:

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Southwest Airlines First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. My name is Keith and I will be moderating today’s call. This call is being recorded and a replay will be available on southwest.com in the Investor Relations section. After today’s prepared remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Ryan Martinez, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet’s FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

LUV Earnings: Key numbers from Southwest Airlines Q1 2021 financial results

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021. First quarter GAAP net income was $116 million, or $0.19 per

Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) posts Q1 2021 earnings today

Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its first-quarter 2021 earnings before regular market hours. The operating revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was down by 39% at

Infographic: How Biogen (BIIB) performed in Q1 2021

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues decreased 24% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues fell 25%. Net income attributable

Tags

AirlinesIndustrials

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top