Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Just a few quick reminders. We will make forward-looking statements today, which are based on our current expectations of future performance and our actual results could differ substantially from these expectations. We also had several special items in our third quarter results, which we excluded from our trends for non-GAAP purposes. And we will reference those non-GAAP results in our remarks today. We have all of those spelled out in our press release from this morning regarding special items, forward-looking statements, non-GAAP reconciliations to GAAP results and other important risk factors and of course you can find our press release and other helpful resources at our Investor Relations website. And now we'll go ahead and get started and I will turn it over to Gary.

Gary C. Kelly — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ryan, and good morning everybody and thanks for joining us for our third quarter earnings call for 2020. Obviously, we can’t be happy or satisfied with the loss. But I’m going to tell you upfront some of the things that I’m happy and grateful for.

Number one, the record loss was significantly less than I feared three months ago. We got past the July wobble in demand. Number two, our outlook for fourth quarter reflects a continuation of this improvement, better revenues, lower cost compared to the third quarter and assuming our October trends hold for November and December and that’s of course also assuming that we have stable fuel prices. Number three, we have announced nine new destinations to be added over the next three quarters. I’m happy to have these opportunities. I’m happy to play offense. I’m happy to generate more revenue on minimal incremental cost, which means more cash. And I’m happy to put idle aircraft and excess staff to work. Number four I’m happy that there is still a chance that we can preserve pay, jobs and service by Congress extending the Payroll Support Program for another six months. Getting that support extended is a top priority. I’m hopeful that it will happen quickly so we can terminate work on our plan B, which is to press our unions to sacrifice with concessions in order to prevent furloughs as we currently are roughly 20% over staffed. Number five, I am happy that finally we seem to be nearing the ungrounding of the MAX. Number six, I’m happy that we have the scientific evidence to provide comfort and assurance that it is safe to unblock the middle seats, which will happen on December 1st and the scientific support arrives as demand continues to improve, which should absorb our 50% increase in seats offered for sale. And our models show that this will be revenue, cost and operating profit positive and that all makes me happy too.

I’m happy that we have at least three years of cash and I know it’s borrowed money but that should see us through this crisis and if we have to, we can borrow more. Number eight, I’m happy that we’re uniquely prepared for this environment with our business model. We have low cost, low fares, no hidden fees and nothing to hide, no second class, the nation’s best route system, the nation’s largest airline, 97% domestic and better prepared than ever to serve business travelers when they return to the skies.

And then finally, I am enormously grateful for our people. They’ve done a phenomenal job monitoring and adjusting this airline. They’ve done a phenomenal job running a superb, safe, on time, high quality operation. They’ve done a phenomenal job serving our customers with industry-leading hospitality. And finally, I’m grateful for their resilience and their perseverance and their devotion to our cause.

Our leaders are going to continue to do everything in their power to take care of all the people who have built and operate this airline and serve our customers every day. Job one is keeping our Company financially strong and healthy and with perpetual competitive advantages. Those are a sampling of my favorite things. And yes, the worst may be behind us. And I hope there are no more surprises. And yes, we have a long way to go, but we will get through this. We will survive this, and we will emerge with the best balance sheet and the best business model to compete and thrive in the post-pandemic world.

And Mike, Tom and Tammy have a lot to share with you. So, I’m going to wrap up and turn it over to Mr. Mike Van de Ven.

Michael G. Van de Ven — Chief Operating Officer

Well, thanks, Gary.

Gary C. Kelly — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

And go ahead and gloat over the operations, Mike, because it is absolutely superb.

Michael G. Van de Ven — Chief Operating Officer

Well, I hope that’s one of the things that’s also made you happy. So, this quarter really was the first full quarter of the year where each day our plan was to operate all the flights as scheduled. We were able to get out in front of the schedule changes that we made during the quarter, and we got our crew schedules and airport staffing adjusted. We had all of our customers re-accommodated well in advance of that actual operation. And so as a result, the operational performance was just magnificent. It was arguably the best overall performance in Southwest history.

Pre-Labor Day, we were flying roughly 2,800 trips a day, post-Labor Day, around 2,000. And we published just over 19,000 extra flight sections during the quarter. And our on-time performance for the quarter was 94.4%. That led the industry. Our best performance since 1992. Our bag handling was the best in our history. We carried roughly 12.4 million bags, and we only had a bag claim for a lost or damaged bag for about 0.02% of them. So, that’s two claims for every thousand bags carried, and that is superb service, and you don’t have to pay extra for it.

The reliability of our service and hospitality of our people resulted in a Net Promoter Score of 80.7%, and that’s the highest in our history. So it’s just a testament to our people. This environment was full of pandemics, politics, social issues, general anxiety, and our people, they come to work, they take care of our customers, they take care of each other, they take care of Southwest Airlines, and I’m just very, very proud of our Southwest team.

So in addition to running a very reliable operation, we are equally focused on cost efficiency. We executed both voluntary separation and extended time-off programs in the third quarter. Those programs were very successful. They reduced our operational staffing just over 25%, as we begin the fourth quarter. We have roughly 734 [Phonetic] airplanes on property. We have about 100 of those in long-term storage. That includes the 34 MAX aircraft. And those aircraft were selected based on their maintenance profiles and the near-term heavy checks.

And so, the point of all that is that we can cover the variation of daily flight activity in the fourth quarter at optimal staffing and optimal aircraft maintenance profiles, while continuing to produce very high on-time performance results. We’ve actually been doing some extensive operations research into the cost of executing the flight schedules at varying staffing levels and aircraft productivity levels and on-time levels.

Historically, we’d assume that an on-time performance in the low-80s really optimized our cost profiles. But some of the most recent research that we’ve been doing is indicating that our optimal cost profile may occur when our on-time performance is in the upper-80s. So, that’s really an exciting opportunity that we would have that would foundationally improve both schedule reliability for our customers and our employees as well as minimizing our operational cost execution.

So turning to the MAX, several major milestones have been completed. The certification flights are done. The Joint Operations Evaluation Board has met. They’ve given their recommendations for training. The Flight Standardization Board has considered them. They’ve issued their draft report for pilot training requirements. And that report is out for comment through November 2nd. And after that, a final report needs to be issued. There’s bound to be a couple of open regulatory items that they need to be addressed, but ultimately, an airworthiness directive and instructions need to be issued that would allow for an ungrounding.

As you know, there is no timeline. But we’re hopeful that that happens before the end of the year, but it could be early next year. In any event, our process is the same as we’ve previously discussed. We have to put all these requirements into our manuals. We have to receive FAA approval. We have to schedule and complete pilot training for roughly 7,000 pilots. We have maintenance work to do to bring our own MAX aircraft out of long-term storage and into an operational status. And we’ll be doing operational readiness and validation flights on the aircraft before the return to revenue service.

We also have 34 undelivered aircraft from Boeing that they’ve currently built, and we’re working with them on an updated delivery schedule. Our process is going to be deliberate, structured, and we’re expecting it to take three months to four months between the ungrounding and the aircraft being in revenue service. When they are ready for revenue service, they’ll replace the 700s. We’ve got significant operational experience with the aircraft. It is our most cost-effective aircraft. It is our most reliable aircraft. It is our most environmentally-friendly aircraft. And it’s our most comfortable aircraft. So, we really look forward to flying it again.

So in closing, I think we really settled into a rhythm in the third quarter with even more stability in our schedules in the fourth quarter. Our aircraft and our people resources are better aligned with our commercial needs. Our customers are getting the best value in the industry, low fares and superb reliability, and that’s delivered by our kind and caring people that will treat our customers like family and keep them safe during their journey. And that’s the Southwest Team, and as I said, I’m just really, really proud of them.

And with that, Tom, over to you.

Tom Nealon — President

Okay. Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everybody. I’m also very proud of the Southwest team. It’s a quarter like we’ve never had operationally. So congratulations, all you heroes. There’s a lot I’m going to cover, so I’m going to get right into it.

So, our third quarter revenues as you’ve all read were down 68% year-over-year, which is actually a pretty decent improvement versus 83% decline we experienced in the second quarter. Passengers declined 65% for the third quarter, and our fares were down roughly 20%. We do expect that yields will continue to be under pressure. But having said that, we’ve actually seen some pockets of close in sequential yield improvement that began in September, and that has continued into October, which is quite encouraging.

In terms of our monthly performance, demand and bookings stalled hard in July with the rising COVID cases. In July, operating revenues were down 71% year-over-year, with a load factor of 43%, and that was on capacity that was down 31%. In August, we saw modest improvements in bookings and close in leisure demand, with operating revenues down 69% year-over-year, and that was on a load factor of 43% with capacity at 27% — down 27%.

The trend improvements continued into September, with operating revenues down 66% year-over-year with load factor of 52%. And that was on capacity that was down 41% as we reduced our schedules to right size our capacity for post-summer demand. And that’s certainly helped us to get to the better-end of our guidance range. And Labor Day travel was actually pretty solid, and leisure demand held up well for the remainder of the month, which was great to see certainly relative to July.

In terms of the demand environment, what we’re seeing continues to be heavily leisure-oriented and bookings continue to trend closer in, mostly inside of 21 days for the third quarter. Now at this point, we’re seeing a modest pickup in bookings beyond 21 days, especially for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, which is great to see. And seasonality certainly continues to be a key factor for demand. I think as you expect at this point, our business travel continues to be very weak, and our corporate managed travel is down 89% for the quarter, which is consistent with the second quarter, and we expect business travel to remain down significantly through the end of 2020 and well into ’21. I’ll talk more about this in just a few minutes.

Now in terms of our capacity planning, demand continues to be inconsistent by market, which makes it pretty challenging. Our network planning team is doing a very, very incredible job. And they have the tools, and they have the experience to make capacity and schedule adjustments quickly, and they’re doing that quite routinely at this point. However, in the third quarter, we did certainly continue to see strength in areas such as Southern California, Inter-cal, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, Texas and Florida. And we’re also seeing more signs of life in markets like Chicago, Kansas City, and St. Louis as well as others. And we’re also seeing demand worldwide again come back as the state relaxes its quarantine requirements for travelers that tested negative for COVID and begin to see us add back all Hawaii flying. We’ll have all of our California through Hawaii routes restored in November with the exception of Oakland and San Jose to Kona. We’re also adding new service to Honolulu from San Diego and for the time being our inter-island service remains status quo. We’re also continuing to see relative underperformance in markets with quarantine restrictions such as New York, New England and other states. Short haul markets have also seen less strength and we’ve added more connecting itineraries to compensate for this and we’re still maintaining service to all of our markets. We continue to adjust our flight schedules in 30, 60, 90-day increments. At this point, we are in a very, very clean rhythm to do so effectively and efficiently. We are getting pretty good at this.

In terms of the third quarter financial impact from blocked middle seats, the impact in July and August was fairly immaterial, but we estimate that September impact was roughly $20 million and that was some spilled revenue that we just weren’t able to accommodate. But similar to what we did in the second quarter, we added nearly 19,000 additional flights as Mike mentioned during the third quarter to capture as much the demand that otherwise would have been spilled. The results were pretty good with over 75% of those flights covering the variable costs and helping to reduce our cash burn.

So to close out the third quarter, I just want to hit on our other revenue, which was down 19% year-over-year. And as you might expect ancillary revenues trended almost right in line with the fastest decline that we’ve experienced, especially for products like Early Bird and Upgraded Boarding.

Now, revenue from our Rapid Rewards program was down 43% year-over-year where we’re actually continuing to see strong performance from our co-brand credit card. In fact, revenue from the card spent in the third quarter performed quite well and was down only 12% year-over-year. Obviously cardholder acquisitions were down substantially simply due to fewer customers as well as tightened credit approval rates, but we still added new shareholder cardholders and our attrition rate has held steady. So our overall credit card portfolio continues to perform very well despite some very clear and obvious challenges.

Okay. So that’s on Q3. Fourth quarter. I would say that we are cautiously optimistic about steady modest improvements in leisure revenue trends going into the holidays. October demand and bookings have held up well compared to September and that’s despite the lack of a big holiday weekend in October. We don’t have much of October left to book at this point and we expect operating revenues to be down approximately 65% to 70% year-over-year with an estimated load factor of 50% to 55% and with ASMs expected to be down approximately 45% year-over-year.

At this point November and Thanksgiving travel is booking pretty nicely. November operating revenues are currently expected to be in a down 60% to 65% range year-over-year with a load factor in the 50% to 55% range and that’s with capacity expected to be down roughly 35% year-over-year. So, as you all know Thanksgiving travel dates fall completely in November this year, which gives November operating revenues a 3 to 4 point head start versus last year due to the calendar shift. We have less visibility into December but at this point we’re seeing a nice early trend in holiday demand. And I’d say at this point in the booking curve, our book load factor for the Christmas holiday period is roughly in line with prior years, but of course that’s on much lower capacity. So we can’t extrapolate that for the full month, but hopefully virus case counts will stay under control and that gives you a sense of the type of leisure demand that we’re seeing for holiday peak travel periods.

We also expect a more significant negative financial impact from blacked middle seats in October, November as demand continues to improve. So for October, we’re estimating a $20 million impact to pre-tax results and a $40 million to $60 million impact to November. So our ability to add flights during the Thanksgiving travel period is pretty limited. So we’re not able to capture the customer demand that we’re seeing in our markets. So we’re spilling that revenue opportunity.

As you see from our most recent schedules, we’ve adjusted our December schedule to better match capacity to demand and we’re expecting December ASMs to decrease 40% to 45% year-over-year. So in total fourth quarter ASMs are expected to be down roughly 40% year-over-year. So we are not ready to provide a lot of color on December at this point, but we will provide an 8-K investor update sometime mid-November.

I do want to share a few thoughts on corporate travel. First off, we achieved yet another milestone recently with the launch of the Amadeus GDS platform, which is the last of our four new GDS platforms. So Southwest fares are now available on Apollo, Galileo, Worldspan and now Amadeus. And I will tell you that throughout the entire pandemic this entire experience, our corporate sales team hasn’t slowed down a bit. In fact, they’ve been extremely active working with corporate customers and the travel management companies and without a doubt, I can tell you, there is a lot of energy and there is a lot of excitement about having Southwest fares available the GDS channel.

So as it stands today, the vast majority of our corporate accounts continue to have travel restrictions in place and they are telling us that they expect a modest return travel over the next six months. But having said that, I can’t tell you that we’re seeing over 90% of our large corporate accounts traveling today. Although on a dramatically reduced level, but they are beginning to travel.

We’re also beginning to see the corporate booking curve flatten out a bit which signals to us that customers are gradually becoming more confident in booking future travel. Now we don’t have a crystal ball and you have the same data that we have, but our expectation is that domestic business travel will continue to return slowly. And perhaps by the end of 2021, our assessment is that domestic business could be in the range of down 50% to 60%. Now whether or not business travel returns to 2019 levels in the next two or three years is anyone’s guess. And there are a lot of opinions on this. But there could very well be a 10% to 20% structural reduction in business travel coming out of COVID that could take several, several years to rebuild. But I got to tell you from a Southwest standpoint, there is still a lot of upside for us since we’re competing in a channel where we’ve never competed before.

The Southwest experience — I’m sorry, the customer experience at Southwest is firing on all cylinders and the Southwest Promise is a very big part of that. And our customers are continuing to share very, very positive feedback about their travel experience.

And Mike mentioned this, but we continue to have the highest brand Net Promoter Score in the industry. But addition to that, we are significantly outpacing the entire industry when it comes to the DOT customer satisfaction rankings.

So in the last month report published by DOT, we were best in the industry with the ratio of 3.97 complaints per 100,000 passengers boarded. Now just to put that into context and perspective, our closest competitor was almost twice that and the closest network carrier had a ratio of almost 6 times more complaints than we did. And just as it’s always been that’s because of our people, that’s because of our hospitality, that’s because of our culture, that’s because of the quality of the operation, but that’s who we are.

So, I do want to spend a few minutes talking about the Southwest Promise because I think it’s a really important and a really timely topic. So, as you know we require face coverings and a health declaration before traveling. We have extensive cleaning in airports with physical distancing at the gates, as well as a physically distance boarding process. Every aircraft is equipped with an air distribution system to introduce this fresh outdoor air and HEPA filtered air into the cabin while in flight. And what all that means that the air in the cabins being exchanged every two to three months and HEPA filters remove 99.97% of airborne particles and that’s similar to what you find in hospital operating rooms.

Our enhanced overnight aircraft cleaning requires six to seven hours of labor each night on every plane in our fleet. We are applying an electrostatic disinfectant and antimicrobial spray on every surface as been certified to last 90 days, but we’re applying it every 30 days, or three times what’s required. We clean the lavatories and tray tables of every aircraft before every flight and we are blocking middle seats through November 30th. So that is the Southwest Promise. And we just know a lot more today than we did seven months ago. And now we’re seeing all the medical, the scientific research and it is very clear that the aircraft environment is one of the safest indoor environments anywhere in the world.

When you think about what we do every day, whether it’s shopping, going on TV live sporting events, there really is no other environments we’re going to find the conditions and all the precautions you’re going to find out in an airplane.

Gary talked about our partnerships with UT Southwestern and Stanford University School of Medicine. Both of these organizations are serving as expert resources to us to help us shape our policies so we continue to deliver our Southwest Promise going forward. The latest bolt-on by Harvard School of Public Health conclude that wearing face masks as part of a multi-layer approach offers significant protection. We also have new research from the Department of Defense on how airflow systems combined with HIPAA filters effectively make the risk of contracting COVID-19 aircraft extremely, extremely low even if every seat is occupied.

So the science on the issue is pretty clear at this point. And with the data and knowledge that we now have, we feel very confident make the decision to begin selling all available seats beginning December 1st. But I do want to be really clear, we would not have made this decision, well, without the overwhelming data that makes clear that this does not put our employees or our customers at risk. We couldn’t possibly do that with a clear conscience, and we wouldn’t do that. But we do have confidence in our decision based on all the medical expertise, studies, research and partnerships that are in place that this is safe and this is the right approach going forward.

So tomorrow we will begin communicating with every customer who has booked a flight beyond November 30th. If a customer’s uncomfortable with us selling all seats and wants to cancel their flight, we’ll will give them a full refund, no questions asked. And we’ll have this option in place throughout the month. We’ll also notifiy customers at least several days before their flight if the flight is booked beyond 65%. If they choose to change their flight, we’ll do our best to re-accommodate them as well. This is what we do. So the Southwest Promise is real, and it’s a commitment we made. And it’s important to us. It’s important to our customers, and it’s important to our employees. So we’re going to continue to be proactive and transparent in communicating with our customers, and we’re going to keep taking great care them.

So lastly, I just wanted to talk about our recent announcements of new additions to our route map. Gary alluded to them, and you’ve read about them. These new airports aren’t recent thoughts, and they certainly aren’t reactive thoughts to the current environment. In fact, they’ve been on our list of commercial opportunities for years. But as you all know, with the retirement of the 737 classic fleets and the grounding of the MAX aircraft, we’ve been in an aircraft deficit position for the past several years now.

At this point, with COVID, we’re actually in an aircraft surplus position, and now we’re able to put idle aircraft and our people to work, while at the same time strengthening existing markets in our network that are already very, very strong, markets like South Florida, California, Denver, Chicago and Houston. These are markets where we have a significant presence, and these are cornerstones of our network, and these additions only make them stronger still.

So here’s a recap of what we’ve announced. Year round service to Miami and Palm Springs begins November 15th. These are leisure-oriented markets that strengthen our successful operations in Southern Florida and California. Seasonal service to Hayden, Colorado and Montrose, Colorado begins December 19th. These are markets that expand on our successful Denver operation and provide really strong seasonal revenue opportunities when we typically have idle aircraft time. And in the first half of 2021, we’ll add service to Chicago O’Hare and Bush Intercontinental. And this allows us to reinforce our commitment to these cities and markets, similar to how we operate in the LA Basin, Oakland and San Francisco, the Boston area and in DC and Baltimore.

As part of our earnings release today, we’ve also announced our intent to begin serving Colorado Springs, Colorado, Savannah, Georgia and Jackson, Mississippi, all slated to begin service in the first half of 2021. And all these new airports are great opportunities for Southwest, and we have a long list of others that we intend to tackle as it makes sense, and each of these new airports are natural extensions that plug in really well to our existing network.

So with that, I’m going to turn it over to Tammy to take us through the financials.

Tammy Romo — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Tom, and, hello, everyone. I’ll round out today’s comments with an overview of our cost performance, fleet, liquidity and cash burn before we move on to Q&A. Before I begin though, I’d like to extend a huge thank you to all of our Southwest warriors. You all are performing magnificently, despite the challenges of this pandemic.

The $1.2 billion net loss we reported on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis this morning certainly speaks to the staggering impact the pandemic has had on air travel demand and our business. Our GAAP results included two large special items, payroll support program proceeds of $1.2 billion, which was mostly offset by $1.1 billion in charges for our voluntary separation and extended emergency time-off program as well as our normal fuel hedge special item.

Speaking of our voluntary programs, I’d also like to thank our more than 15,200 employees who participated in these important programs to reduce our cost and cash burn. It has been emotional to see so many of our Southwest family members depart, and we are very, very grateful for their dedication and service to our incredible company. We are determined to make them proud and are focused on emerging from this pandemic as stronger than ever.

We had a strong 25% total participation rate by our employees in these two programs combined. And in addition to helping us cut our costs, the extended leave program gives us a lot of flexibility should the business recover faster and we determine we need to recall employees. We had more than 4,200 employees elect the voluntary separation program. Our September 30th headcount of nearly 58,000 full-time equivalent employees is down nearly 3,200 compared with June 30th, which illustrates about 75% of voluntary leave participants left the Company during third quarter. Virtually all of the remaining employees have separation dates by year-end.

The total cost of these two voluntary programs could be up to approximately $1.7 billion, if none of the pilots on extended time-off are recalled before the end of those that selected a five-year election period. The NPV of the program through 2025 exceeds $2 billion, if there are no employees recalled early from the extended emergency time-off program.

In terms of the accounting, we have now accrued approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 of the $1.7 billion potential cost of these programs, which includes all costs associated with the voluntary separation program and an assumption that there would be no material recalls of employees that elected extended time-off, at least through February of 2022, which is 18 months from the beginning of that program.

We accrued approximately $300 million in second quarter and $1.1 billion in third quarter, which are reflected as special items in our non-GAAP results in both quarters. The remaining $300 million of program costs are related to employees who elected extended time-off for longer than 18 months, which consists solely of pilots. Due to the uncertainty of the current environment, no accruals were recorded for extended time-off elections beyond this 18-month period. We will closely monitor the demand environment and record further accruals, if appropriate.

We made cash payments to employees of approximately $195 million in third quarter, leaving our accrued program costs at about $1.2 billion. We expect our cash payments to be approximately $300 million in fourth quarter, about $500 million in 2021 and up to approximately $700 million in 2022 and beyond. In terms of the cost savings from these programs, we expect salaries, wages and benefit cost savings of approximately $550 million in second half 2020, $143 million realized in the third quarter, and over $400 million in fourth quarter.

For 2021, we expect a $500 million in incremental savings over 2020 for approximately $1.1 billion in total savings next year or over $90 million per month. We expect the annual run rate savings from our voluntary separation program to be roughly $500 million beginning in 2022 and beyond. And savings for the voluntary extended emergency time-off program could be up to almost $600 million in total for 2022 through 2025, if no employees are recalled from the extended emergency time-off program. So, the savings opportunity and flexibility the programs provide are substantial.

We also recently shared that we are seeking the equivalent of a 10% pay reduction across all work groups in 2021, which would represent cost savings of at least $500 million beginning next year. These cost savings are crucial, especially in our largest cost category as we aim to preserve jobs while achieving necessary and meaningful cost efficiencies in this suppressed capacity environment, so that we are better positioned for a healthy and faster recovery.

For third quarter, our overall cost performance was strong, as we remain laser focused on managing our cost. Excluding special items, our operating costs decreased 30.1% year-over-year to $3.4 billion and increased only 4.1% year-over-year on a unit basis. Our third quarter capacity was down 33% year-over-year, which resulted in approximately $330 million in reduced cost for our variable, flight-driven, non-fuel expenses and that’s primarily in salary, wages and benefits, maintenance expense and airport costs. We realized further cost savings driven by the actions we’ve taken in response to the pandemic. I already covered the cost savings from our voluntary leave program, which was $143 million in third quarter. By parking aircraft we were able to defer flight hours and maintenance activities and further reduced our maintenance expense, which was included in the $330 million I mentioned previously. We also reduced our third quarter other operating expenses by more than $100 million by cutting advertising spend, technology projects and discretionary spending.

Our cost performance continues to benefit from significantly lower energy prices which saved us $257 million in third quarter alone, compared with our expectations for third-quarter fuel costs at the beginning of this year. Our third-quarter fuel price was $1.23 per gallon, down $0.84 or 41% year-over-year and based on our current fuel hedge and fourth quarter market prices we estimate continued and welcomed fuel price relief year-over-year with that estimated fourth quarter fuel price in $1.20 to $1.30 per gallon range compared with $2.09 per gallon in the fourth quarter last year.

Our fuel hedging portfolio continues to provide insurance against spikes in jet fuel prices with material upside protection, no floor risk and very manageable fuel hedging premium expense. We have not made material changes to our 2020 portfolio and our premium cost per gallon has increased this year simply as a direct result of lower fuel gallons being consumed. Our third quarter premium expense of $24 million equates to $0.08 per gallon and full year 2020 premium cost remains at $97 million also $0.08 per gallon.

For 2021, we expect premium expense to be similar to 2020 based on our current portfolio. Our hedging protection for 2021 is solid with hedging gains that we began at Brent prices around $65 per barrel with more material gains once you get to $80 per barrel.

In addition to the cost relief from lower market fuel prices, our third-quarter fuel efficiency improved 10% year-over-year driven by many of our older aircraft being parked. We are also benefiting from lower load factors and better on-time performance and we expect for this trend to continue in fourth quarter and currently estimate our fuel efficiency to be similar to what we realized in third quarter year-over-year.

Excluding fuel, special items, and profit — prior-year profit sharing, third quarter operating costs were down 17% year-over-year, which was towards the better end of our guidance range and increased 23.4% year-over-year on a unit basis driven primarily by the significant reduction in capacity.

Based on current plans for fourth quarter 2020 capacity to decrease approximately 40% year-over-year, fourth quarter operating expenses, excluding fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense, are expected to decrease in the range of 20% to 25% year-over-year. This represents a sequential improvement from the third quarter, driven primarily by lower capacity and additional cost savings from our voluntary leave programs.

Our swift self-help actions have reduced on 2020 cash outlays by approximately $8 billion compared with our original plan. Our 2020 operating expenses, excluding fuel, special items, and profit sharing are expected to be down $2.8 billion this year compared to plan. The benefit of fewer fuel gallons consumed from less capacity has driven fuel savings of more than $1.5 billion. We have reduced capital spending by $2.4 billion taking into account proceeds from sale leaseback transactions and supplier proceeds received and the remaining savings are driven primarily by the suspension of dividends and share repurchases.

In addition to these self-help actions, we benefited from the significant drop in fuel prices this year, which we estimate will save us another $1 billion in fuel cost compared with our expectations at the beginning of the year. That brings our total fuel savings compared with plan to more than $2.5 billion and our total cash outlay savings to approximately $9 billion compared with original plans. I am very proud of the Southwest team and their diligence to realize these meaningful cash savings.

Our effective tax rate for third quarter was 25%. The CARES Act allows any losses created in 2020 to be carried back five years for a refund of taxes paid beginning in 2015. And as a full cash tax payer for the past five years, we will be able to take advantage of this CARES Act provision without projected 2020 net losses. Further as our corporate tax rate was 35% part of the passage of tax reform in 2017, our 2020 tax rate is trending higher than our year ago rate. This was due to the net loss carryback provision being applied to a higher prior your tax rate that drives the larger tax refund. We currently estimate our annual 2020 effective tax rate to be in the range of 24% to 26%.

Turning to fleet and capex. We continue to be well positioned with our fleet flexibility over the next several years whether through retirements to adjust to lower demand or through our ability to return aircraft to service to ramp up capacity if the environment supports growth. As a reminder, our interim agreement with Boeing from earlier this year is that we will take no more than 48 aircraft through the end of 2021. The environment has not improved since then and is certainly safe to say that we do not need 48 aircraft next year at least for growth.

We are in the process of restructuring our order book with Boeing and do not have a revised delivery schedule to share with you today. But we do hope to now down the specifics soon.

Our 2020 capital spending forecast remains unchanged. We have more than offset the $1.4 to $1.5 billion of capex originally planned for this year. We have been successful and aggressively managing our capital spending throughout this pandemic and our goal is to do the same in 2021. While we are not prepared to provide 2021 capex guidance today, it’s our full intention to keep 2020 capex to a minimum and low level, including any revision to our order book.

Before I wrap up and open the call up for questions, I’ll provide an overview of our liquidity. We ended third quarter with cash and short-term investments of $14.6 billion and including our fully available $1 billion revolver, liquidity of $15.6 billion. Since our last earnings call, we issued an additional $1 billion of unsecured debt, raised $121 million through an aircraft secured financing and received our full allocation Payroll Support Program proceeds.

We ended the quarter with a total of $10.9 billion in debt on our balance sheet, leaving us in a net cash position of $3.7 billion with leverage of 54%. We continue to have approximately $12 billion in unencumbered assets with approximately $10 billion in aircraft. And this doesn’t include the significant value from our Rapid Rewards loyalty program.

We remain laser focused on reducing our core cash burn. And for third quarter, our average core cash burn was $16 million per day, which was a sequential improvement from our rate of $23 million per day in the second quarter. This improvement was driven primarily by strengthening close-in leisure demand and booking trends. And based on the strengthening of our fourth quarter revenue trends thus far, coupled with cost savings from our voluntary employee leave programs, we currently estimate core cash burn for October to be approximately $12 million per day and fourth quarter to be approximately $11 million per day.

And remember that our core cash burn calculation does not factor in certain changes in working capital. During fourth quarter, we expect the most notable working capital change not included in our average daily core cash burn of $11 million to be driven by payments made for our voluntary employee leave program, which will be nearly $300 million. We also anticipate normal seasonal swings in our air traffic liability balance, with an expected seasonal drop-off in bookings later in the quarter due to the post holiday slower time period, which could cause our cash burn including working capital to be higher than our core cash burn estimate of $11 million per day.

Our current cash balance is $13.7 billion, which factors in a $500 million bullet maturity debt payment that we repaid earlier this month. Factoring in all the moving parts I just mentioned, we currently estimate our cash balance to be roughly $13 billion at the end of this year. And finally, we expect to have about 590 million weighted average shares outstanding in fourth quarter, which is an increase of 27 million shares from second quarter due to the May 1st issuance of 80.5 million shares, which was included in the weighted average calculation for only two months in the second quarter.

So in closing, we are proud to still have the U.S. industry’s strongest balance sheet. We are the only domestic airline to be rated investment grade by all three rating agencies. And our goal remains to protect our balance sheet and investment-grade rating. We must see a significant rebound in revenues as we cover today, but our efforts to boost liquidity, add new low-risk pools of revenue and ongoing focus to reduce cost and cash burn provide a solid foundation when they do allow us to rebuild our predominantly domestic network.

While we’ve got ways to go, our people have the grit, resolve and determination to carry us through this pandemic. And with any luck, the worst is hopefully behind us.

So with that, Chad, we are ready to take analyst questions.

