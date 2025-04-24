Southwest Airlines (LUV) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported total operating revenues of $6.4 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 1.6% year-over-year.

Net loss was $149 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to a loss of $231 million, or $0.39 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.13.

In Q1, revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 3.5% YoY while capacity was down 1.9%.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects RASM to be flat to down 4% and capacity to be up 1-2% YoY.

Prior performance