Southwest Airlines (LUV) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported total operating revenues of $6.9 billion for the third quarter of 2025, up 1.1% year-over-year.
Net income decreased 19.4% to $54 million compared to last year. GAAP earnings per share was down 9.1% to $0.10 while adjusted EPS was down 26.7% to $0.11 versus last year.
Unit revenues were up 0.4% while capacity was up 0.8% from last year. Load factor was 79.8%. Non-fuel unit costs were up 2.5%.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, RASM is expected to be up 1-3% while capacity is expected to be up around 6% YoY. CASM-X is expected to be up 1.5-2.5% YoY.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
General Dynamics (GD) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers
General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue was $12.9 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter. Net earnings increased 13.9% year-over-year to $1 billion.
INTC Earnings: Intel swings to profit in Q3 FY25; revenue up 3%
Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported a profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a loss in the prior-year quarter. The tech firm’s third-quarter revenue was $13.65
As Altria (MO) gears up for its Q3 2025 earnings, a few points to note
Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stayed green on Thursday. The stock has gained 8% over the past three months. The tobacco company is scheduled to report its earnings results