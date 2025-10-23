Southwest Airlines (LUV) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported total operating revenues of $6.9 billion for the third quarter of 2025, up 1.1% year-over-year.

Net income decreased 19.4% to $54 million compared to last year. GAAP earnings per share was down 9.1% to $0.10 while adjusted EPS was down 26.7% to $0.11 versus last year.

Unit revenues were up 0.4% while capacity was up 0.8% from last year. Load factor was 79.8%. Non-fuel unit costs were up 2.5%.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, RASM is expected to be up 1-3% while capacity is expected to be up around 6% YoY. CASM-X is expected to be up 1.5-2.5% YoY.

