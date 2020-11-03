Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Ryan Avey — Director of Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis

Thank you, Cole and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Spirit’s third quarter 2020 earnings call. I’m Ryan Avey, Director of Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis. And with me today are, Spirit’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Gentile; and Spirit’s, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Suchinksi. After opening comments by Tom and Mark regarding our performance and outlook, we will take your questions. In order to allow everyone to participate in the question-and-answer segment, we ask that you limit yourself to one question, please.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Tom Gentile.

Thomas C. Gentile — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ryan, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Spirit’s third quarter 2020 earnings call. The global aviation industry continues to struggle with the historic reduction in air traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created significant challenges for both airlines and aircraft manufacturers. As the pandemic unfolded, we quickly took actions to reduce cost and preserve liquidity.

As we mentioned in last quarter’s call, we have implemented about $1 billion of annualized cost reduction actions or a 40% reduction in the non-material base. We’ve also made the very difficult decision to reduce the headcount of our commercial aviation programs by 44%, which is more than 8,000 people. Most recently, we announced the closure of our McAlester, Oklahoma site, which does three access machining and assembly for Boeing programs. Most of the work from McAlester will now move to our Tulsa and Wichita facilities.

Our biggest program is 737 MAX and we have been encouraged by the news on the continued progress Boeing has been making with the FAA and global regulators to return the aircraft to service. Completion of the certification flights, a joint report from the United States, Canada, Brazil and the European Union Civil Aviation Authorities, which was incorporated in the FAA’s Draft Flight Standardization Board Report are all key milestones for the program. We are proud partner on the MAX and make 70% of the structure. We are looking forward to seeing the airplane safely back in service.

For 2021, we are planning 737 production deliveries to support Boeing’s production requirements. Boeing has indicated that they will be at a rate of 31 aircraft per month by early 2022. Through 2021, we also plan to reduce the current buffer inventory of 128, 737 shipsets, we will lag Boeing’s production rates by about 5 units per month and plan to decrease the inventory of shipsets to a permanent buffer of 20 to 25 units. The production rates on the other programs for Boeing and Airbus remain as they have reported. Based on our forecasted production, we estimate our free cash flow for 2021 will be negative, but significantly improved from 2020’s usage. This estimate of 2021 cash usage does not include the Bombardier assets that we just acquired or cash tax benefits, both of which will be positive. We expect free cash flow to be positive in 2022.

Over the last few months three actions have helped to improve our overall liquidity position. First, in late September, we mutually terminated our agreement to acquire Asco, eliminating a capital outlay of $420 million. While we are disappointed that the deal did not close, we have tremendous respect for Asco and we’ll continue working with them as a valued supplier. Second, we also took actions to restructure our balance sheet and improve our financial flexibility. We repaid our term loans of $430 million during the quarter and terminated the 2018 credit facility on October 5th. We also raised $900 million of new secured debt.

And third, we recently closed the acquisition of select Bombardier assets for $865 million, which is 20% reduction from the original enterprise value. The deal consists of a $275 million cash payment to the sellers, a 45% reduction from the original cash consideration of $500 million. The $865 million deal value includes certain liabilities for pension and government incentives. These three actions result in an adjusted Q3 liquidity position of $2 billion. Mark will provide further details a little bit later.

Now that we’ve closed the Bombardier acquisitions, we are thrilled to welcome our newest colleagues in Belfast, Casablanca and Dallas. The addition help accelerate our strategic transformation are providing more Airbus content, aftermarket business, defense and low-cost country operations. The Airbus content includes the composite wing for the A220, which leverages a state-of-the-art fabrication process known as resin transfer infusion. As a smaller narrow-body aircraft, the A220 will benefit from the quicker recovery of domestic air travel around the world after COVID-19.

In general Spirit will benefit from this higher domestic demand, since 85% of our unit backlog are narrow-body aircraft. The acquisition also significantly increases our aftermarket and maintenance, repair and overhaul business. Their focus on Airbus repairs and presence in the European market will complement Spirit’s existing expertise with Boeing repairs and presence in the US. Spirit also secures exclusivity on Bombardier’s business jet programs and is now one of their largest suppliers and we expand our Rolls-Royce relationship with work on the BR710 and [Indecipherable] 0:06:44.5 700 engine to sell components.

In addition, the acquisition includes a world-class manufacturing facility in Morocco with a highly trained workforce located in an aerospace manufacturing cluster. The facility has a wide range of experience with flight controls, engineer [Phonetic] cells and fuselage sections and has an extremely competitive cost structure.

Finally, the Bombardier acquisition also establishes a robust path for Spirit to participate in the evaluation and development efforts for the UK’s next-generation Tempest fighter program. Spirit’s leading aerostructures, technology capability along with a larger footprint in the UK is well suited for us to become a strong team Tempest industrial partner. This opportunity fits nicely into Spirit’s overall strategy of expanding our defense business, which by the way realized a 20% growth rate in 2020 revenue. We expect more than 15% growth in our defense business in 2021.

In summary, the acquisition of the Bombardier aerostructures assets accelerated the diversification of our customer base. In 2021 based on preliminary estimates, we expect Boeing commercial revenue to account for 45% of our total revenue and Airbus at 24%; Defense at 15%, business and regional jets at 8%; and aftermarket at 8%. The revised enterprise value for the Bombardier acquisition of $865 million, represents a multiple of 8.8 — 11.8 times expect the 2020 EBITDA adjusted to remove one-time items. Our plan is to generate synergies in a number of areas, including the supply chain, facility consolidation and overhead reduction over the next three years.

After taking into account the expected synergies of 6% of revenue, the adjusted EBITDA multiple will be 7.3 times. Our preliminary estimate of 2021 revenue for the Bombardier assets that we just acquired is between $700 million and $800 million. One other highlight for the quarter was the work we did to manufacturer ventilators in support of the battle against COVID-19. After building a state-of-the-art production facility, logistics system and global supply chain, the Spirit team working with our partner Vyaire successfully delivered 20,000 Critical care ventilators to US customers and customers in more than 20 different countries. The contract was on a cost-plus basis and was accretive to our results. Spirit is very proud of our partnership with Vyaire to meet the demand for lifesaving ventilators around the world.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Mark to take you through our detailed third quarter results. Mark?

Mark J. Suchinski — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Tom, and good morning everyone. I hope everyone is doing well and staying healthy. As Tom mentioned in his opening remarks Spirit, as well as the overall aviation industry are in the early stages of a multi-year recovery and we expect to continue to face near-term challenges. Throughout this year, our teams have responded well to the changes brought by the COVID pandemic. We have made significant adjustments in order to adapt our cost structure to our customers lower production levels and we’ll continue to adjust with the goal of emerging as a stronger company. With our long-term growth and diversification strategy and focus, we are pleased to have closed on the acquisition of select assets of Bombardier. This acquisition is key to our strategic transformation efforts and the additional work content with Airbus and aftermarket will position us well going into the future.

Now let’s move to our third quarter results. Please turn to Slide four. Revenue for the quarter was $806 million, down 58% from the same quarter last year. This reduction was primarily due to the lower production rate on the 737 MAX resulting from the continued grounding of the program and the significant impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. Production rates across all of our commercial programs continue to be negatively impacted by COVID-19. We delivered 15 737 shipsets in the quarter, compared to 154 in the same period of 2019. Overall deliveries decreased to 206 shipsets, compared to 437 shipsets in the same quarter of last year.

Let’s now to turn to earnings per share on Slide five. In the quarter, we reported earnings per share of negative $1.50 per share, compared to $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EPS was negative $1.34 per share, compared to positive EPS of $1.38 in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EPS excludes the impacts of the acquisitions, restructuring costs and the non-cash voluntary retirement plan charges. The third quarter operating margins declined, compared to the same period last year as a result of costs incurred related to the low rate of MAX production, including excess capacity costs of $73 million, as well as lower production rates across almost all of our commercial programs due to the impacts of COVID-19.

For the quarter, we recognized restructuring expenses of $20 million for cost alignment and headcount reductions, as well as forward loss charges of $128 million, primarily driven by the lower future production rates announced on the 787 and A350 programs.

I’d also like to note that our total segment operating margin normalized to exclude changes in estimates, improved significantly over the last quarter. This quarter-over-quarter improvement demonstrates the effectiveness of the many cost reduction actions we have implemented this year. We expect to continue to recognize these benefits as we move into the future. During the third quarter, we evaluated additional schedule and demand information received from our customers, as well as other market and analyst data. And as a result adjusted the results on the 787 and A350 programs to include a lower rate of production for a longer duration, compared to our previous forecast. This resulted in an incremental fixed cost absorption on the 787 and A350 programs and as a result, we recorded forward losses of $65 million in the 787 program and $45 million on the A350 programs during the quarter.

Additionally, we recognized $18 million of forward losses on other programs, including the 747 and 767 [Phonetic] program, which was primarily due to production rate decreases on this 777 program. Our year-to-date tax rate was approximately 38%. As discussed last quarter as a result of the CARES Act, we can carry back our anticipated 2020 net operating loss to [Phonetic] years where we paid tax. This has created a favorable year-to-date tax rate, compared to our expected normalized rate.

Now turning to free cash flow on Slide six. Free cash flow for the quarter was a use of $72 million, compared to a source of $214 million in the same period of 2019. This year-over-year decrease is primarily due to the negative impact of working capital requirements and significantly lower deliveries across all of our commercial programs, partially offset by favorable cash tax. The third quarter free cash flow was also impacted by $17 million of restructuring costs, as well as $11 million of cash used to unwind the term loan interest rate swaps.

Additionally, the third quarter of 2019 free cash flow included a $123 million cash advance received as part of the April 2019 MOA reach with the Boeing Corporation. Free cash flow improved by about $175 million from the last quarter. This quarter-over-quarter improvement was a result of the benefit from the cost reduction actions we have taken throughout the year, a decrease in our working capital requirements, as well as some favorability from the timing of certain deliveries in the quarter.

We anticipate cash flow used in the fourth quarter to be slightly higher than what we have recognized in this quarter, primarily due to higher interest on additional debt and some favorable timing of deliveries that are not expected to repeat in the fourth quarter. Excluding Bombardier, we anticipate full-year cash used in operating activities to be around $700 million to $800 million with approximately $120 million of capital expenditures. In other words, we expect free cash flow for 2020 to be around $800 million to $900 million of outflow, which is in line with our expectations and our commitments to you in the last quarter. We are quickly diving into the Bombardier integration and analyzing the appropriate structure for the business. There will be a one-time cash outflow of $35 million in the fourth quarter relating to restructuring activity.

Finally, as Tom mentioned in his remarks, our 2021 free cash flow will continue to be negative, but significantly improved from 2020, excluding cash tax benefits. We are expecting a cash tax benefit of approximately $300 million as a result of the carryback permitted by the CARES Act and anticipate receiving a majority of this benefit in 2021. This will provide cash benefits in 2021 above and beyond our year-over-year operational cash improvement.

Let’s now turn to cash and debt balances on Slide seven. During the quarter, we announced the termination of the Asco acquisition along with new financing activity. We raised $900 million of first lien senior secured debt, including $400 million term loan B and $500 million in notes due in 2025. In connection with the closing of this new debt, we terminated the existing senior secured credit facility, including the revolver. Prior to the termination on September 30, we paid off the term loans that had remaining balance at the end of the second quarter of approximately $430 million. This financing activity along with the Asco acquisition termination and Bombardier price reduction, improved our overall liquidity position by $1.2 billion and provides us with additional balance sheet and operational flexibility.

We ended the quarter with $1.4 billion of cash and $3 billion of debt. These balances reflect the termination of the prior credit facility, including the pay-off of the term loans, but the cash and debt balances do not reflect the $900 million of new senior secured debt as those funds were not received until just after the end of the quarter. Including the capital raise and cash used for the Bombardier acquisition, the adjusted cash balance at the end of the quarter would be $2 billion. The debt balance adjusted for the $900 million debt raise and would result in a total debt balance of $3.9 billion. We believe our cash balance provides ample liquidity to navigate the uncertainty within our industry.

Let’s turn to our segment performance on Slide eight. Fuselage segment revenue in the quarter was $421 million, down compared to the same period of 2019, primarily due to lower production volumes on the 737, 787 and A350 programs. Operating margin for the quarter was negative 23%, compared to 11% in the same period of the prior year. This decrease was primarily a result of forward losses recognized on the 787 and A350 programs and lower profit recognized in the 737 program, including excess capacity costs of $42 million. The fuselage segment recorded $9 million of favorable cumulative catch up adjustments and $92 million of net forward losses during the quarter. On a normalized basis after reversing change in estimate impacts fuselage segment margin improved to negative 3% in the third quarter, compared to negative 20% in the second quarter, reflecting the benefits of cost reduction initiatives we have completed this year.

Propulsion revenue in the third quarter was $171 million, down compared to the same period last year, primarily due to lower production volumes on the 737 and 777 programs. Operating margin for the quarter was negative 9%, compared to 21% in the same quarter of 2019. The segment recorded $5 million of unfavorable cumulative catch up adjustments and $15 million of net forward losses. The decrease in segment profitability and operating margin was primarily a result of lower margins recognized in the 737 program, including excess capacity costs of $18 million and the reduction in production rates on the 777 program.

And finally wing revenue was $168 million, down compared to the same period of 2019, primarily due to lower production volumes on the 737, A320 and A350 programs. Operating margin for the quarter was a negative 14%, compared to positive 14% in the same quarter of 2019. The segment recorded $22 million of net forward losses. The decrease in segment profitability and operating margin was due to forward losses recognized in the 787 and A350 programs and lower margin recognized on the 737 program, including excess capacity costs of $13 million.

In closing, this has been a very challenging year for Spirit. We have taken difficult, but necessary actions to adapt to the changes brought on from both the MAX grounding and COVID-19. We continue to assess potential future scenarios to identify areas of opportunity and develop action plans to mitigate risk. The $900 million capital raise along with the termination of the Asco acquisition and the Bombardier price reduction strengthens our liquidity position and enhances our ability to address future challenges. Further, we will continue to stay focused on our growth and diversification strategies. The acquisition of Bombardier is a significant event for us and we look forward to making them a big part of the Spirit team.

With that I will turn it back over to Tom for some closing comments.

Thomas C. Gentile — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mark and I’ll make some closing comments before we take questions. Given the significant changes to the global aviation industry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Spirit has taken substantial cost reduction actions to align to lower levels of production. These actions include the reduction of 8,000 employees on commercial programs, closure of several facilities and the reduction of other non-labor spend.

In total, the annualized cost reduction actions have exceeded $1 billion or 40% of our non-material base. We’ve also made substantial improvements in our manufacturing processes to improve digitization, automation and process flow. Spirit also took several actions to strengthen our liquidity position. We need to really terminated the Asco acquisition, repaid our term loans and canceled our 2018 credit facility, raised $900 million of first lien secured capital and closed the acquisition of Bombardier’s aerostructures assets for $275 million, a cash reduction of $225 million from the original amount.

The Bombardier acquisition also accelerates our strategic transformation, with additional work on Airbus programs, aftermarket, business jet, engines and defense. The acquisition also brings low-cost manufacturing operations in Morocco. We have taken these significant steps during a very challenging time in the industry, which will allow us to emerge as a stronger, more diversified company.

With that, we’ll be happy to take your questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

And at this time, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question today will come from Myles Walton with UBS. Please go ahead.

Myles Walton — UBS — Analyst

Thanks, good morning. You’ve tackled a lot of issues in the quarter. So it’s not an easy job where you sit. I was wondering, if you could talk about the underlying margins excluding the forward losses and cumulative changes, it looks like your segment margins were about breakeven. And curious if that’s, sort of, the underlying business right now at these low levels you’re breaking even? And then maybe more detailed just a one-off on the A350, the size of the forward loss there seems to be about double or what was in the debt offering disclosure? And just curious what change there, it looks like you were assuming five per month back then as well?

Thomas C. Gentile — President and Chief Executive Officer

Right. Well, I’ll start off. In terms of the margins, you’re right, we have made some substantial improvements quarter-over-quarter. I mean, obviously deterioration year-over-year, because of the reduction in production rates. But the cost reduction actions are starting to take hold and so even at very low levels of production, you start to see the margin improvement. So for example, right now effectively for 737, we’re at a 7 APM rate and 777 we’ve dropped now to about 2 per month. On 787 we’re still at 10, but that’s dropping to 6. So, even with all those headwinds you saw the margins improve on the 737 program on a normalized basis last quarter at negative 20% to this quarter of negative 3%, so almost breakeven, so we’re pretty happy about that.

Now the forward loss on the A350 program was really just due to rates. When we originally made the estimate of what we thought the forward loss was going to be, we were working on the assumption that the rate was going to drop from 10 to 6, but in fact Airbus dropped it to 5 for at least a six month period beginning in, kind of, the September timeframe. So when we took that into account that drove the higher forward loss then we predicted at the end of last quarter. Mark anything else to add?

Mark J. Suchinski — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

No, I think you hit it right, Tom. The A350, Myles really was due to the fact that between now and the end of the year and mainly through next year, we’re really going to be producing at about 4.5 per month. And when we originally made the assessment it was in the four losses in the 5 to 6 range. And so we’ve had to take that into account and also with that lower level of production, it’s had a negative impact not only on Section 15, but also our fixed leading edge program.

Myles Walton — UBS — Analyst

Okay. All right, thank you.

Operator

And our next question will come from Carter Copeland with Melius Research. Please go ahead.

Carter Copeland — Melius Research — Analyst

Hey, good morning, gentlemen.

Thomas C. Gentile — President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Carter.

Carter Copeland — Melius Research — Analyst

Just a question on cash from what you’ve sort of disclosed about next year. Based on this year’s guidance sort of $850 million [Phonetic] out, you get the cash tax benefits of $300 million and the cost out isn’t quite there, but I don’t know call that $200 million, kind of, get you to low single-digit hundreds of millions out? Are there other pieces that are missing. And I guess specifically with that — what should we expect from a cash standpoint on the Bombardier assets and your view? Thanks.

Thomas C. Gentile — President and Chief Executive Officer

Great. Well, first of all, as you know, the cash usage for this quarter was $72 million, Mark said it’s going to be quite a little bit higher next quarter. As we go into next year, again with our current forecast 737 production should be higher than this year, but it’s very dynamic so we’ll see some headwinds on the twin aisle programs. But by and large, we don’t expect the cash usage per quarter to exceed what we’ve seen in, kind of, Q3 and Q4. So you’re right with the cash tax benefit of $300 million that will put us in the, kind of, single-digit to right around $100 million net usage and perhaps better depending on performance.

What it doesn’t include Bombardier still digging into it, but we do expect Bombardier to be positive. We’ve got some work to do there, as we look at their capital expenditures and their R&D and things like that and we align it to our programs and as well as we start to drive synergies, particularly in the supply chain. So we expect it to be positive, don’t know yet how much, but I think your analysis in terms of where we will be for cash flow next year, including the cash tax benefit is about right.

Carter Copeland — Melius Research — Analyst

Great, thank you for the color, Tom.

Thomas C. Gentile — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question will come from Robert Spingarn with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Robert Spingarn — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Hi, good morning. My question is going to be on Bombardier. But before we go there just to clarify, based on the moving pieces and where rates are now? And what quarter Tom or Mark, do you expect — based on current planned rates, no changes would we see trough revenues, because it sounds like some rates are still trending down on the wide bodies, and of course Bombardier

